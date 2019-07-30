openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vsd

vue-sticky-directive

by meh
0.0.10 (see all)

A powerful vue directive make element sticky.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.3K

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-sticky-directive

vue-sticky-directive is a powerful vue directive make element sticky.

Install

npm install vue-sticky-directive --save

ES2015

// register globally
import Sticky from 'vue-sticky-directive'
Vue.use(Sticky)

// or for a single instance
import Sticky from 'vue-sticky-directive'
new Vue({
  directives: {Sticky}
})

Usage

Use v-sticky directive to enable element postion sticky, and use sticky-* attributes to define its options. Sticky element will find its nearest element with sticky-container attribute or its parent node if faild as the releative element.

basic example

<div sticky-container>
  <div v-sticky sticky-offset="offset" sticky-side="top">
    ...
  </div>
</div>

Options

  • sticky-offset - set sticky offset, it support a vm variable name or a js expression like {top: 10, bottom: 20}
    • top(number) - set the top breakpoint (default: 0)
    • bottom(number) - set the bottom breakpoint (default: 0)
  • sticky-side(string) - decide which side should be sticky, you can set topbottom or both (default: top)
  • sticky-z-index (number) - to set the z-index of element to stick
  • on-stick (function) - callback when sticky and release, receiveing 1 argument with object indicating the state, like:
// The element is sticked on top
{
  bottom: false,
  top: true,
  sticked: true
}

An expression that evaluates to false set on v-sticky can be used to disable stickiness condtionally.

<div sticky-container>
  <div v-sticky="shouldStick">
    ...
  </div>
</div>

export defaults {
  data () {
    shouldStick: false
  }
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial