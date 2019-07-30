vue-sticky-directive is a powerful vue directive make element sticky.

Install

npm install vue-sticky-directive --save

ES2015

import Sticky from 'vue-sticky-directive' Vue.use(Sticky) import Sticky from 'vue-sticky-directive' new Vue({ directives : {Sticky} })

Usage

Use v-sticky directive to enable element postion sticky, and use sticky-* attributes to define its options. Sticky element will find its nearest element with sticky-container attribute or its parent node if faild as the releative element.

basic example

< div sticky-container > < div v-sticky sticky-offset = "offset" sticky-side = "top" > ... </ div > </ div >

Options

sticky-offset - set sticky offset, it support a vm variable name or a js expression like {top: 10, bottom: 20} top (number) - set the top breakpoint (default: 0 ) bottom (number) - set the bottom breakpoint (default: 0 )

- set sticky offset, it support a vm variable name or a js expression like sticky-side (string) - decide which side should be sticky, you can set top 、 bottom or both (default: top )

(string) - decide which side should be sticky, you can set 、 or (default: ) sticky-z-index (number) - to set the z-index of element to stick

(number) - to set the z-index of element to stick on-stick (function) - callback when sticky and release, receiveing 1 argument with object indicating the state, like:

{ bottom : false , top : true , sticked : true }

An expression that evaluates to false set on v-sticky can be used to disable stickiness condtionally.

< div sticky-container > < div v-sticky = "shouldStick" > ... </ div > </ div >

export defaults { data () { shouldStick : false } }

License

MIT