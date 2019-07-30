vue-sticky-directive is a powerful vue directive make element sticky.
npm install vue-sticky-directive --save
ES2015
// register globally
import Sticky from 'vue-sticky-directive'
Vue.use(Sticky)
// or for a single instance
import Sticky from 'vue-sticky-directive'
new Vue({
directives: {Sticky}
})
Use
v-sticky directive to enable element postion sticky, and use
sticky-* attributes to define its options. Sticky element will find its nearest element with
sticky-container attribute or its parent node if faild as the releative element.
<div sticky-container>
<div v-sticky sticky-offset="offset" sticky-side="top">
...
</div>
</div>
sticky-offset - set sticky offset, it support a vm variable name or a js expression like
{top: 10, bottom: 20}
top(number) - set the top breakpoint (default:
0)
bottom(number) - set the bottom breakpoint (default:
0)
sticky-side(string) - decide which side should be sticky, you can set
top、
bottom or
both (default:
top)
sticky-z-index (number) - to set the z-index of element to stick
on-stick (function) - callback when sticky and release, receiveing 1 argument with object indicating the state, like:
// The element is sticked on top
{
bottom: false,
top: true,
sticked: true
}
An expression that evaluates to false set on
v-sticky can be used to disable stickiness condtionally.
<div sticky-container>
<div v-sticky="shouldStick">
...
</div>
</div>
export defaults {
data () {
shouldStick: false
}
}
MIT