vsp

vue-step-progress

by Sebastian Hiebl
0.3.7 (see all)

A simple Vue component that displays a Progress Bar with labels for each step

Overview

879

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CI FOSSA Status

Vue Step Progress Bar

Demo

demo gif

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

npm install --save vue-step-progress

Usage

⚠️ The default settings use Font Awesome for the checkmark icon. You can change the css icon class by using the 'icon-class' prop.

Add the Library import in the components you want to use the progress bar in:

import StepProgress from 'vue-step-progress';

// import the css (OPTIONAL - you can provide your own design)
import 'vue-step-progress/dist/main.css';

// ...
// register the component in your Vue instance
  components: {
    'step-progress': StepProgress
  },
// ...

Put the step-progress element into your HTML where you want the Component to appear and pass the steps Array Prop and the current-step Number prop.

<div>
  <step-progress :steps="mySteps" :current-step="currentStep" icon-class="fa fa-check"></step-progress>
</div>

Props

steps

A string array of all steps to be displayed. The Strings will be present as labels in the component. Example:

['Step 1', 'Step 2', 'Step 3']

current-step

A simple Number prop that defines the index of the active step. Example:

2

icon-class

Optional

The css class of the checkmark icon. Default:

fa fa-check

active-color

Optional

A String prop that defines the active step color. It is red by default. Example:

blue

passive-color

Optional

A String prop that defines the passive step color. It is gray by default. Example:

black

active-thickness

Optional

A Number prop that defines the active step thickness. It is 5 by default. Example:

10

passive-thickness

Optional

A Number prop that defines the passive step thickness. It is 5 by default. Example:

10

line-thickness

Optional

A Number prop that defines the line thickness. It is 12 by default. Example:

10

Development

It is recommended to develop and build inside a docker container. start.sh is a convenience script to help you with that. To start a development server, execute:

./start.sh dev-container

This will setup a new docker container, install npm dependencies and start the development server under http://localhost:3000

Document all user-visible changes in the "Unreleased" section in CHANGELOG.MD.

Publishing (maintainer only)

In order to rebuild the files for publishing a new version on npm, execute this command:

./start.sh build

Create a the .npmrc file:

//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=<token>

Run

npm publish

