Vue Step Progress Bar

Demo

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

npm install --save vue-step-progress

Usage

⚠️ The default settings use Font Awesome for the checkmark icon. You can change the css icon class by using the 'icon-class' prop.

Add the Library import in the components you want to use the progress bar in:

import StepProgress from 'vue-step-progress' ; import 'vue-step-progress/dist/main.css' ; components: { 'step-progress' : StepProgress },

Put the step-progress element into your HTML where you want the Component to appear and pass the steps Array Prop and the current-step Number prop.

< div > < step-progress :steps = "mySteps" :current-step = "currentStep" icon-class = "fa fa-check" > </ step-progress > </ div >

Props

steps

A string array of all steps to be displayed. The Strings will be present as labels in the component. Example:

[ 'Step 1' , 'Step 2' , 'Step 3' ]

A simple Number prop that defines the index of the active step. Example:

2

Optional

The css class of the checkmark icon. Default:

fa fa-check

Optional

A String prop that defines the active step color. It is red by default. Example:

blue

Optional

A String prop that defines the passive step color. It is gray by default. Example:

black

Optional

A Number prop that defines the active step thickness. It is 5 by default. Example:

10

Optional

A Number prop that defines the passive step thickness. It is 5 by default. Example:

10

Optional

A Number prop that defines the line thickness. It is 12 by default. Example:

10

Development

It is recommended to develop and build inside a docker container. start.sh is a convenience script to help you with that. To start a development server, execute:

./start.sh dev-container

This will setup a new docker container, install npm dependencies and start the development server under http://localhost:3000

Document all user-visible changes in the "Unreleased" section in CHANGELOG.MD .

Publishing (maintainer only)

In order to rebuild the files for publishing a new version on npm, execute this command:

./start.sh build

Create a the .npmrc file:

//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken= < token >

Run