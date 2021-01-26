A lightweight, nearly drop-in replacement for Vuex.

npm i vue-stator --save

See documentation for Vue.js or Nuxt.js.

Stator is the stationary part of the rotary system - thanks to @pimlie for the awesome name suggestion.

No more mutations

vue-stator uses Vue.observable() under the hood, which means assignments and Array changes will automatically trigger updates. So instead of actions and mutations, vue-stator only lets you define actions. To make transition from Vuex easy, it introduces a new function signature for actions that help making them look like mutations if needed.

Say you have a store/actions.js file defining global actions:

export function myAction ( { state, actions }, param ) { state.param = param actions.otherAction() } export function otherAction ( { state }, param ) { state.paramDoubled = param * 2 }

The first argument is the local module context, the store object itself (and root state/getters/actions) is accessible from the this value within the action. This means that if you need to access the global $state , $actions or $getters you can access them using eg this.$state

Unified state and modularization

vue-stator introduces the possibility of having a unified state object. Instead of shuffling across subdirectories looking for different state definitions, you could now have a single place to look at: store/state.js .

Still, the ability to group actions and getters by a key is convenient. vue-stator fully supports module syntax which can define their own state, getters and/or actions.

In practice, this just means you can define module actions where the first argument is a context object containing:

state: the state for the current vue-stator module or the root state

getter: the getters for the current vue-stator module or the root getters

actions: the actions for the current vue-stator module or the root actions

import { plugin as VueStator } from 'vue-stator' Vue.use(VueStator, { state : () => ({ rootKey : 'a' , auth : { user : null , loggedIn : false } }), modules : { auth : { actions : { login ({ state }, user) { state.user = user state.loggedIn = false this .$state.rootKey = 'b' } } } } }

Again notice how state is a direct reference to $state.auth , to recap:

The state property of the first argument is the state key that matches the module namespace

property of the first argument is this.$state is the the root state

In Nuxt.js if you need to access properties from the Nuxt content (e.g. $axios or $http), then you need to provide the inject module option in your nuxt.config . See our Nuxt.js docs for more information

Beware: in Vuex, dispatching actions will always return a Promise . In vue-stator , that's optional. If you have code that expects an action to return a Promise (by following it with .then() , for instance), make sure to return Promise.resolve() instead. Or, you can also simply switch to async/await syntax and it will work just fine.

vue-stator also has vue devtools integration. You can pass devtools: false as store option if you want to disable this. By default the value of Vue.config.devtools is used (which is false in production)

Due to differences between Vuex and vue-stator there are some remarks:

reverting to a previous state doesnt reset newly added keys after that state

getters are shown as an object tree of the modules you use

Vuex-like helpers

import { mapState, mapActions, mapGetters } from 'vue-stator'

vue-stator packs mapState , mapActions and mapGetters , which accept a dictionary of method mappings, eg (['method', 'module/namespace/method'])

You have access to everything directly in Vue's context though.

That is, you can just reference $state.something in your Vue template and it'll work.

statorMap component option

You can enable a mixin helper by passing { mixin: true } to your plugin options. Instead of calling mapState etc in your components you can now just add a statorMap option in your component:

Vue.use(VueStator, { mixin : true }) <script> export default { statorMap : { state : { my : { module : { nonAliasedKey : true , aliasedKey : 'theModuleKey' } }, getters : [ 'rootGetter' , 'my/module/myGetter' ], actions : [ 'myAction' ] }, mounted () { this .nonAliasedKey this .aliasedKey this .rootGetter this .myGetter this .myAction() } } < /script>

You can also use a function for statorMap in case you need to eg map different state for eg Server-side or Client-side

statorMap() { if (process.client) { return { ... } } return { ... } }

Runtime helpers

vue-stator also provides some helper methods to interact with the store more easily.

$stator.subscribe('module/key', callback) To quickly subscribe to specific state updates. This uses Vue.$watch under the hood

$stator.registerModule(module, moduleName) To dynamically register a store module. The moduleName can be ommitted if your module already contains a name property

$stator.unregisterModule(moduleName) To dynamically unregister a store module

beforeCreate () { this .$stator.registerModule({ name : 'my/module' , state () { return { key : true } } }) this .$stator.registerModule({ state () { return { key : true } } }, 'my/module' ) }, mounted () { this .$state.my.module.key }, destroyed () { this .$stator.unregisterModule( 'my/module' ) }

Getters

In a further effort to make transition from Vuex, modularized getters are available in a similar fashion. The arguments passed to getter functions have the exact same signature as Vuex.

import { plugin as VueStator } from 'vue-stator' Vue.use(VueStator, { state : () => ({ user : { firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' }, }), modules : { user : { getters : { isFirstNameValid : state => state.firstName.length > 0 , isLastNameValid : state => state.lastName.length > 0 , isValid : ( _, getters ) => getters.isFirstNameValid && getters.isLastNameValid, fullName (state, getters, rootState, rootGetters) { if (getters.isValid) { return ` ${state.firstName} ${state.lastName} ` } if (rootGetters.user.isFirstNameValid) { return rootState.user.firstName } return state.lastName } } } } }

Storage helpers

If you need your state to always be comitted to a storage provider, vue-stator provides a configuration option which will automatically store and restore that state on changes

const statorConfiguration = { storage : { provider : { getItem (key) { }, setItem (key, value) { } }, namespaces : [ 'key' , 'module/key' ] } }

Or if you need to use multiple storage providers

const statorConfiguration = { storage : [ { provider () { if (process.client) { return window .localStorage } }, namespaces : [ 'persistent-key' , 'my/module/key' ] }, [ window .sessionStorage, [ 'temp-key' ] ] ] }

Nuxt.js module

Nuxt v2.10+ is required unless you set the module option baseDir to something different then store

Using vue-stator with Nuxt.js is as easy as using it with Vuex: a store will be automatically created by loading files placed in a conventional locations, such as store/state.js .

See full documentation for the Nuxt.js module here.