This plugin enables you to have variables in your Vue component that don't have reactivity.
Sometimes you don't want reactivity for some of your variables e.g. because they contain other objects (leafletjs maps or similar) or because they are huge and you don't need reactivity for them (e.g. big objects).
$ npm i vue-static
in your
main.js:
import VueStatic from 'vue-static'
Vue.use(VueStatic);
<template>
<div>
<p>
Just use it like a normal variable: {{untracked_variable}}
</p>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
static() {
return {
untracked_variable: 'some variable without reactivity',
};
},
mounted() {
// the template won't update because the variable doesn't have reactivity
this.untracked_variable = 'you can use it like a normal variable';
},
};
</script>
static can be a function or an object (like
data).
Internally, this plugin uses Vue's $options (specifically
$options.static). Therefore you can use custom merge strategies. By default it uses the same strategy for merges as
data (
Vue.config.optionMergeStrategies.data). Thanks to Akryum for the idea.
There's an option called
namespaced so that all static data will be namespaced into
$static component property. This is solely to avoid conflicts with other options and reactive data (same name, for instance), and helps you to remember which data is or isn't reactive.
import VueStatic from 'vue-static'
Vue.use(VueStatic, {
namespaced: true,
});
Just use
this.$static.variable instead of
this.variable in your code and
$static.variable instead of
variable in your template. Thanks to matheusgrieger for the idea. See here for example usage.
There's an option called
name so that the
static function/object can be renamed. This addresses the issue that
static is a reserved keyword. If you have problems to use
static as the default name, you can change it.
import VueStatic from 'vue-static'
Vue.use(VueStatic, {
name: 'basedata',
});