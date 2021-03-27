Flexible Vue 3 input control for ratings (stars, etc.)
For a live demo, visit https://www.tallent.us/vue-stars/.
This component is working and stable -- I don't have any future updates slated for it, but I'll update the build dependencies now and then, and I'm open to any bug fixes, etc.
Important: Version 2.0, released 2021-03-27, drops IE11 support and has been migrated to Vue 3 and Vite. Version 1 is still is available via npm if you need Vue 2 or IE11 support, but it will not be maintained going forward.
For some reason, it seems to be nearly impossible to get Vite to be configured to both emit
.d.ts
files on build and to allow use of
npm run dev. The
typescript2 plugin (recommended by some Vue
experts) just seems to break HMR. So I've given up for now, until the Vite powers that be decide to
make a functional template for libraries that builds typescript declarations. This has been the only
real fly in the ointment for me migrating to Vite. If you have ideas, I'm all ears! In the meantime,
I've decided I can no longer allow this issue to prevent me from releasing the new version.
The following properties are supported:
Name of the underlying form fields. The default is
rating. This must be unique on
your page, otherwise browsers will apply changes to one rating to others with the same name. This
means if you have more than one
<vue-stars> control on your page, this property is required.
Like native input controls, if this is set, the user cannot make changes to the value, but the control will still submit a value if it is part of a form. Hover animations are also disabled.
The integer value of the current rating, from 0 (no set value) to
max. Since this is a number,
be sure to use the v-bind syntax this attribute (e.g.,
:value="3" rather than
value="3"). If
not specified, the default value is
0.
The integer maximum rating (e.g., number of stars or other character the user can choose from).
Since this is a number, be sure to use the v-bind syntax this attribute (e.g.,
:max="3" rather
than
max="3"). If not specified, the default is
5.
This is the character to use for each rating. The default is the Unicode star (
★).
If you would like to use a different character for each value from 1-
max, you can provide a
multi-character string. For example, a letter grade control could use
:max="5" char="FDCBA", making
the first rating value an
F, the second a
D, etc.
If
max is longer than the string provided, the last character in
char is used for all additional
values. For example,
:max="5" char="!★" would result in a rating control like this:
!★★★★.
If you're using an icon font such as FontAwesome, providing a literal value could be troublesome since
it won't display in your code editor. Also, Vue does not interpret HTML/XML entity references in
attributes, so using something like
char="" won't work. However, you can take advantage of
v-bind's JavaScript interpretation and escape the character in Javascript, e.g.,
:char="'\uF005'".
While emoji characters are supported, many don't respond to CSS colors, so using a separate character
for
inactiveChar (below) is highly recommended. Keep in mind that if you use the JavaScript encoding
for
char, many emoji characters are outside the 16-bit range of
\uXXXX, so you'll need to use the
surrogate pair form (lead and tail). There's an example of this using smiling faces in the sample app.
Sometimes, you may want to use a different set of characters for the "active" values than the "inactive"
ones. This property works exactly like
chars, but applies only to values between
value+1 and
max.
If not provided, this falls back to the
char property.
For example, to use the Unicode "white star" (
☆) for the inactive values, use
inactive-char="☆".
This is especially useful for icon fonts such as FontAwesome that provide different glyphs for on/off state. It may also be a useful way to allow use of emoji characters, since those characters don't respond to CSS font color (making it difficult to distinguish the current value if the same character is used for active and inactive values).
Colors are configured using either the props below, or via CSS variables (in parenthesis).
If specified, this overrides the default gold color used for the active values.
If specified, this overrides the default grey color used for the active values.
If specified, this overrides the default lighter gold color used when hovering over a value.
If specified, this overrides the default light yellow color used for the active values. (Inactive values don't have a shadow.)
Custom colors are handled using properties, as described above. Everything is sized to the relative
font size, so sizing the component requires no special CSS, just set it's
font-size in your CSS.
To override all other styling, you can use plain old CSS. The main
div for these components has a
vue-stars class.
Since this is a custom input control, this component emits a single event,
input, when a new value
is selected by the user (the value is returned as the first argument). This event is required for
v-model to work properly (if you choose to use it).
While the built-in
char and
inactiveChar works for most use cases, you can used named slots
instead to pass more complex markup for your "stars," such as
svg or
img tags, or multi-character
strings.
Used this named slot to pass your own markup to render for an "active star." Because the content will
be repeated for each active value, the
slot-scope="props" attribute is required.
Used this named slot to pass your own markup to render for an "inactive star." Because the content
will be repeated for each active value, the
slot-scope="props" attribute is required.
This component is at least compatible with the current versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, iOS Safari, and desktop Safari.
IE11 is no longer supported as of version 3.0.
Under the hood, this control uses radio buttons. The buttons themselves are hidden, the user interacts
with the corresponding
<label> tags.
As with any Vue input component, the component's
value property won't automatically change to match
the user's selection (though the unerlying DOM value will). You'll need to either listen for the
update:modelValue event and change the
modelValue property yourself, or use
v-model to set up
two-way binding.
To work around a known (but obscure) issue with Apple iPhone/iPad, the hover animations are disabled for touch screen devices.
# install dependencies
npm install
# build for production with minification
npm run build
import { VueStars } from "vue-stars"
Vue.component("vue-stars", VueStars)
|Date
|Version
|Notes
|2017.10.28
|0.1.0
|First published version
|2017.10.30
|0.2.0
|Fixes mostly for iOS Safari
|2017.12.16
|0.3.0
|Rebuild configs from scratch, remove sample app, hopefully building a proper component now
|2017.02.17
|1.0.0
|Rewrite CSS properties mechanism, add named/scoped slots
|2018.12.23
|1.0.1
|Fix bleed-over of CSS into non-vue-rating checkbox input controls
|2018.12.24
|1.1.0
|BROKEN. Change to using vue ui for development, inject CSS, update build process and deps.
|2018.12.24
|1.1.1
|BROKEN. Fix module export issue.
|2018.12.24
|1.1.2
|BROKEN. Still working on module export issues.
|2018.12.24
|1.1.3
|Revolved build issue. Minor semi-breaking change, requires dereferenced import.
|2019.05.26
|1.2.0
|Update deps. Adjusted CSS variables to allow external CSS control. Tweaked shadow.
|2019.05.26
|1.2.1
|Buggered the build. Replaces 1.2.0
|2020.05.24
|1.2.2
|Update deps. Fix for SSR (thanks @ulcuber!)
|2021.03.27
|2.0.0
|Update to Vue 3, TS, Vite.