A simple, highly customisable star rating component for Vue 2.x. / 3.x
Install via npm:
npm install vue-star-rating
If you're using Vue 3 you will currently need to install the
next version of
vue-star-rating
npm install vue-star-rating@next
Once installed import in to your component:
import StarRating from 'vue-star-rating'
Then register
vue-star-rating using the components option:
components: {
StarRating
}
You can then use the following markup in your project:
<star-rating />
You may also include
vue-star-rating directly in to your webpage via Unpkg. Simply add the following script tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-star-rating/dist/VueStarRating.umd.min.js"></script>`
You will need to register the component by doing:
Vue.component('star-rating', VueStarRating.default);
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-star-rating@next/dist/VueStarRating.umd.min.js"></script>
const app = Vue.createApp({
// Your component code
})
app.component('star-rating', VueStarRating.default)
app.mount('#app')
To get started with
vue-star-rating you will want to sync the rating values between the component and parent, you can then take a look at the props and custom events section of the docs to customise your
star-rating component.
vue-star-rating supports
v-model, which is the simplest way to keep your ratings in sync:
<star-rating v-model="rating"></star-rating>
v-model works on the
rating prop, so if you're using Vue 3 you will need to do:
<star-rating v-model:rating="rating"></star-rating>
The following props can be passed to the component:
These props provide general functionailty to the star rating component
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
|increment
|The rating increment, for example pass 0.5 for half stars or 0.01 for fluid stars. Expects a number between 0.01 - 1.
|Number
|1
|rating
|The initial rating, this will automatically round to the closest increment, so for the most accurate rating pass 0.01 as increment or set the
round-start-rating prop to false
|Number
|0
|max-rating
|The maximum rating, this lets
vue-star-rating know how many stars to display
|Number
|5
|star-points
|The points defining a custom star shape.
If no points are passed the default star shape is used.
|Array
|[]
|read-only
|When set to true, the rating cannot be edited. Use in conjuction with
increment to define rounding precision.
|Boolean
|false
|show-rating
|Whether or not to show the rating next to the stars
|Boolean
|true
|fixed-points
|Specify a fixed number of digits after the decimal point.
|Number
|null
|rtl
|Pass true to display star rating using rtl (right-to-left)
|Boolean
|false
|round-start-rating
|Pass false if you don't want the start rating value to round to the closest increment. The user will still only be able to select based on the given increment.
|Boolean
|true
|clearable
|When set to true a second click on the same rating clears the rating
|Boolean
|false
|active-on-click
|When set to true only apply active colors when the user clicks the star, rather than on mouseover.
|Boolean
|false
These props are used to style the star rating component
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
|star-size
|The size of each star, this gets passed to the
SVG width attribute, so larger numbers are larger stars
|Number
|50
|inactive-color
|The color of the non-highlighted portion of a star.
|String
|#d8d8d8
|active-color
|The color of the highlighted portion of a star. Pass an array of colors to color each star individually
|String | Array
|#ffd055
|border-color
|Sets the colour of the border for each star
|String
|#999
|active-border-color
|The border color of a highlighted star. Pass an array of colors to color each star's border individually
|String | Array
|null
|border-width
|Sets the width of the border for each star
|Number
|0
|animate
|Set to true for an animation to be applied on mouseover
|Boolean
|false
|padding
|Pads the right of each star so distance between stars can be altered
|Number
|0
|rounded-corners
|Whether or not to round the star's corners
|Boolean
|false
|inline
|Sets the star rating to display inline
|Boolean
|false
|glow
|Adds a subtle glow around each active star, this should be a number to spread the glow
|Number
|0
|glow-color
|Sets the color for the glow
|String
|#fff
|text-class
|A css class name to style the rating text for a specific star rating component
|String
|''
Important: Vue requires you to pass numbers and boolean values using
v-bind, any props that require a number or bool should use
v-bind: or the colon (
:) shorthand.
<star-rating v-bind:increment="0.5"
v-bind:max-rating="3"
inactive-color="#000"
active-color="#f00"
v-bind:star-size="90">
</star-rating>
The
active-color and
active-border-color props also accept an array of colors. The colors in the array will be applied to the stars in order, so index 0 will be the color of the first star, index 1 will be the second and so on.
Any array you pass will be padded if the number of elements in the array is less than the number of stars. This means that the following code will color the first star red and ALL remaining stars black.
<star-rating :active-color="['red','black']">
</star-rating>
vue-star-rating fires the following custom events, simply use
v-on: or the
@ shortand to capture the event.
|Event
|Description
|Return Value
|rating-selected
|Returns the rating the user selects via the click event
|rating
|current-rating
|Returns the rating that the users mouse is currently over
|rating
<star-rating @rating-selected ="setRating"></star-rating>
Then in your view model:
new Vue({
el: '#app',
methods: {
setRating: function(rating){
this.rating= rating;
}
},
data: {
rating: 0
}
});
Some changes have been made to event names in Vue 3
|Event
|Description
|Return Value
|update:rating
|Returns the rating the user selects via the click event
|rating
|hover:rating
|Returns the rating that the users mouse is currently over
|rating
<star-rating @update:rating ="setRating"></star-rating>
Then in your view model:
const app = Vue.createApp({
methods: {
setRating(rating){
this.rating= rating;
}
},
data: {
rating: 0
}
})
app.component('star-rating', VueStarRating.default)
app.mount('#app')
vue-star-rating has built in support for screen readers. By default this message will read "Rated {{rating}} out of {{maxRating}} stars", you can change this by using the
screen-reader scoped slot:
<star-rating>
<template v-slot:screen-reader="slotProps">
This product has been rated {{slotProps.rating}} out of {{slotProps.stars}} stars
</template>
</star-rating>
vue-star-rating supports IE 9+; make sure you place the following in the
head of your webpage to ensure that IE is in standards mode:
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=Edge">
Open-source should always be 100% FREE! but, if you're feeling generous, feel free to: