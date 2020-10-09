openbase logo
vsr

vue-star-rating

by Craig Humphreys
1.7.0

⭐ A simple, highly customisable star rating component for Vue 2.x. / 3.x

Readme

Star Rating Component for Vue 2.x / 3.x

Build Status npm

A simple, highly customisable star rating component for Vue 2.x. / 3.x

Need more than stars? Check out vue-rate-it with hundreds of different raters built in!

Screenshot

star-rating.png

See it in action:

Features:

  • SVG stars - scale without loss of quality.
  • Customisable rating increments.
  • Customisable colors.
  • Customisable number of stars.
  • Create read-only stars.

Usage

Install Via NPM

Install via npm:

Vue 2.x Install

npm install vue-star-rating

Vue 3.x Install

If you're using Vue 3 you will currently need to install the next version of vue-star-rating

npm install vue-star-rating@next

Once installed import in to your component:

import StarRating from 'vue-star-rating'

Then register vue-star-rating using the components option:

components: {
  StarRating
}

You can then use the following markup in your project:

<star-rating />

Via CDN

You may also include vue-star-rating directly in to your webpage via Unpkg. Simply add the following script tag:

Vue 2.x

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-star-rating/dist/VueStarRating.umd.min.js"></script>`

You will need to register the component by doing:

Vue.component('star-rating', VueStarRating.default);

Vue 3.x

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-star-rating@next/dist/VueStarRating.umd.min.js"></script>

const app = Vue.createApp({ 
  // Your component code
 })
app.component('star-rating', VueStarRating.default)
app.mount('#app')

Getting Started

To get started with vue-star-rating you will want to sync the rating values between the component and parent, you can then take a look at the props and custom events section of the docs to customise your star-rating component.

Syncing Rating Values with V-Model

vue-star-rating supports v-model, which is the simplest way to keep your ratings in sync:

Vue 2.2+

<star-rating v-model="rating"></star-rating>

Vue 3.x

v-model works on the rating prop, so if you're using Vue 3 you will need to do:

<star-rating v-model:rating="rating"></star-rating>

Docs

Props

The following props can be passed to the component:

General Props

These props provide general functionailty to the star rating component

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
incrementThe rating increment, for example pass 0.5 for half stars or 0.01 for fluid stars. Expects a number between 0.01 - 1.Number1
ratingThe initial rating, this will automatically round to the closest increment, so for the most accurate rating pass 0.01 as increment or set the round-start-rating prop to falseNumber0
max-ratingThe maximum rating, this lets vue-star-rating know how many stars to displayNumber5
star-pointsThe points defining a custom star shape.
If no points are passed the default star shape is used.		Array[]
read-onlyWhen set to true, the rating cannot be edited. Use in conjuction with increment to define rounding precision.Booleanfalse
show-ratingWhether or not to show the rating next to the starsBooleantrue
fixed-pointsSpecify a fixed number of digits after the decimal point.Numbernull
rtlPass true to display star rating using rtl (right-to-left)Booleanfalse
round-start-ratingPass false if you don't want the start rating value to round to the closest increment. The user will still only be able to select based on the given increment.Booleantrue
clearableWhen set to true a second click on the same rating clears the ratingBooleanfalse
active-on-clickWhen set to true only apply active colors when the user clicks the star, rather than on mouseover.Booleanfalse

Style Props

These props are used to style the star rating component

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
star-sizeThe size of each star, this gets passed to the SVG width attribute, so larger numbers are larger starsNumber50
inactive-colorThe color of the non-highlighted portion of a star.String#d8d8d8
active-colorThe color of the highlighted portion of a star. Pass an array of colors to color each star individuallyString | Array#ffd055
border-colorSets the colour of the border for each starString#999
active-border-colorThe border color of a highlighted star. Pass an array of colors to color each star's border individuallyString | Arraynull
border-widthSets the width of the border for each starNumber0
animateSet to true for an animation to be applied on mouseoverBooleanfalse
paddingPads the right of each star so distance between stars can be alteredNumber0
rounded-cornersWhether or not to round the star's cornersBooleanfalse
inlineSets the star rating to display inlineBooleanfalse
glowAdds a subtle glow around each active star, this should be a number to spread the glowNumber0
glow-colorSets the color for the glowString#fff
text-classA css class name to style the rating text for a specific star rating componentString''

Important: Vue requires you to pass numbers and boolean values using v-bind, any props that require a number or bool should use v-bind: or the colon (:) shorthand.

Props Example

<star-rating v-bind:increment="0.5"
             v-bind:max-rating="3"
             inactive-color="#000"
             active-color="#f00"
             v-bind:star-size="90">
</star-rating>

Passing an Array of Colors

The active-color and active-border-color props also accept an array of colors. The colors in the array will be applied to the stars in order, so index 0 will be the color of the first star, index 1 will be the second and so on. Any array you pass will be padded if the number of elements in the array is less than the number of stars. This means that the following code will color the first star red and ALL remaining stars black.

<star-rating :active-color="['red','black']">
</star-rating>

Custom Events

vue-star-rating fires the following custom events, simply use v-on: or the @ shortand to capture the event.

Vue 2.x Events

EventDescriptionReturn Value
rating-selectedReturns the rating the user selects via the click eventrating
current-ratingReturns the rating that the users mouse is currently overrating

Vue 2.x Example

<star-rating @rating-selected ="setRating"></star-rating>

Then in your view model:

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  methods: {
    setRating: function(rating){
      this.rating= rating;
    }
  },
  data: {
    rating: 0
  }
});

Vue 3.x Events

Some changes have been made to event names in Vue 3

EventDescriptionReturn Value
update:ratingReturns the rating the user selects via the click eventrating
hover:ratingReturns the rating that the users mouse is currently overrating

Vue 3.x Example

<star-rating @update:rating ="setRating"></star-rating>

Then in your view model:

const app = Vue.createApp({
  methods: {
    setRating(rating){
      this.rating= rating;
    }
  },
  data: {
    rating: 0
  }
})
app.component('star-rating', VueStarRating.default)
app.mount('#app')

Screen Reader Support

vue-star-rating has built in support for screen readers. By default this message will read "Rated {{rating}} out of {{maxRating}} stars", you can change this by using the screen-reader scoped slot:

<star-rating>
    <template v-slot:screen-reader="slotProps">
        This product has been rated {{slotProps.rating}} out of {{slotProps.stars}} stars
    </template>
</star-rating>

IE9 Support

vue-star-rating supports IE 9+; make sure you place the following in the head of your webpage to ensure that IE is in standards mode:

<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=Edge">

Open-source should always be 100% FREE! but, if you're feeling generous, feel free to:

Buy Me A Coffee

