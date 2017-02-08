openbase logo
vue-star-copy

by 欧阳森
0.0.10 (see all)

✨A like button with delightful star animation powered by Vue.js

Documentation
0

GitHub Stars

831

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

VueStar

查看中文文档，请移步至 这里

demo

API

Props

OptionTypeDescription
animateStringTo activate the animation of the like button
colorStringActivate the like button, the color of the button. (note to must be hex or RGB color code)

Slot

SlotNameDescription
iconSet up the like button

Detailed instructions

Props

animate

animateSpecify the like button animation, the default is no animation, you can add animation CSS class, of course, can also introduce CSS animation library, such as animate.css

color

colorActivate the button when the button color changes, the default is not. Note: The value of this parameter must be filled in hex or rgb color code, rather than the css class

Slot

icon

iconTo the slot inside fill in any content you want, it is the carrier of the like button

abuout event

Events should be bound in the slot

<template>
  <vue-star animate="animated rubberBand" color="#F05654">
    <a slot="icon" class="fa fa-heart" @click="handleClick"></a>
  </vue-star>
</template>

</script>
export default {
  methods: {
    handleClick () {
      //do something
    }
  }
}
</script>

Simple example

  <vue-star animate="yourAnimateCssClass" color="rgb(152, 138, 222)">
    <img slot="icon" src="./yourImgPlace/yourImg.png" />
  </vue-star>

  <!--use animate.css and font-awesome -->
  <vue-star animate="animated bounceIn" color="#F05654">
    <i slot="icon" class="fa fa-heart"></i>
  </vue-star>

Installation and use

npm install vue-star
  • If used as a global component
//In the project entry file
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueStar from 'vue-star'
Vue.component('VueStar', VueStar)
  • If as a local component
//In a component
import VueStar from 'vue-star'
export default {
  components: {
    VueStar
  }
}

Bug and suggestions

If you encounter problems or suggestions in the use, welcome to issues

LICENSE

MIT

