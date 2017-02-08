VueStar

API

Props

Option Type Description animate String To activate the animation of the like button color String Activate the like button, the color of the button. (note to must be hex or RGB color code)

Slot

SlotName Description icon Set up the like button

Detailed instructions

animate Specify the like button animation, the default is no animation, you can add animation CSS class, of course, can also introduce CSS animation library, such as animate.css

color Activate the button when the button color changes, the default is not. Note: The value of this parameter must be filled in hex or rgb color code, rather than the css class

icon To the slot inside fill in any content you want, it is the carrier of the like button

abuout event

Events should be bound in the slot

<template> <vue-star animate="animated rubberBand" color="#F05654"> <a slot="icon" class="fa fa-heart" @click="handleClick"></a> </vue-star> </template> </script> export default { methods: { handleClick () { //do something } } } </script>

Simple example

< vue-star animate = "yourAnimateCssClass" color = "rgb(152, 138, 222)" > < img slot = "icon" src = "./yourImgPlace/yourImg.png" /> </ vue-star >

< vue-star animate = "animated bounceIn" color = "#F05654" > < i slot = "icon" class = "fa fa-heart" > </ i > </ vue-star >

Installation and use

npm install vue-star

If used as a global component

import Vue from 'vue' import VueStar from 'vue-star' Vue.component( 'VueStar' , VueStar)

If as a local component

import VueStar from 'vue-star' export default { components : { VueStar } }

Bug and suggestions

If you encounter problems or suggestions in the use, welcome to issues

LICENSE

MIT