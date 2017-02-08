|Option
|Type
|Description
|animate
|String
|To activate the animation of the like button
|color
|String
|Activate the like button, the color of the button. (note to must be hex or RGB color code)
|SlotName
|Description
|icon
|Set up the like button
animateSpecify the like button animation, the default is no animation, you can add animation CSS class, of course, can also introduce CSS animation library, such as animate.css
colorActivate the button when the button color changes, the default is not. Note: The value of this parameter must be filled in hex or rgb color code, rather than the css class
iconTo the
slot inside fill in any content you want, it is the carrier of the like button
slot
<template>
<vue-star animate="animated rubberBand" color="#F05654">
<a slot="icon" class="fa fa-heart" @click="handleClick"></a>
</vue-star>
</template>
</script>
export default {
methods: {
handleClick () {
//do something
}
}
}
</script>
<vue-star animate="yourAnimateCssClass" color="rgb(152, 138, 222)">
<img slot="icon" src="./yourImgPlace/yourImg.png" />
</vue-star>
<!--use animate.css and font-awesome -->
<vue-star animate="animated bounceIn" color="#F05654">
<i slot="icon" class="fa fa-heart"></i>
</vue-star>
npm install vue-star
//In the project entry file
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueStar from 'vue-star'
Vue.component('VueStar', VueStar)
//In a component
import VueStar from 'vue-star'
export default {
components: {
VueStar
}
}
If you encounter problems or suggestions in the use, welcome to
issues
MIT