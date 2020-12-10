Vue components for stack grid/waterfall/Pinterest type layouts. Inspired by react-stack-grid.
Coming soon. Please see react-stack-grid for an indication of the features.
NPM:
npm install --save vue-stack-grid
<template>
<div>
<stack :column-min-width="320" :gutter-width="8" :gutter-height="8">
<stack-item v-for="(item, i) in items" :key="i">
{{ item.someContent }}
</stack-item>
</stack>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { Stack, StackItem } from 'vue-stack-grid';
export default {
components: { Stack, StackItem }
}
</script>
For animation, simply add
style="transition: transform 300ms" to the
stack-items.
If images appear anywhere in the stack items, apply the
monitor-images-loaded prop to the
stack component.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
column-min-width
|Number
|Yes
|The minimum width of columns. If the columns do not fit into the container anymore, the number of columns is reduced.
gutter-width
|Number
|No
0
|The space between columns in pixels.
gutter-height
|Number
|No
0
|The space between items in the same column.
monitor-images-loaded
|Boolean
|No
false
|If true, reflow once all images are loaded using vue-images-loaded. This is recommended if any of the stack items contain images, as the images might not be loaded yet when the initial positions and sizes are computed.
Note that
gutter-width and
gutter-height can also be replaced by adding margin/padding to the stack items.
Clone the repository and run:
npm run examples