Vue components for stack grid/waterfall/Pinterest type layouts. Inspired by react-stack-grid.

Installation

NPM:

npm install --save vue-stack-grid

Usage

Basic

<template> <div> <stack :column-min-width="320" :gutter-width="8" :gutter-height="8"> <stack-item v-for="(item, i) in items" :key="i"> {{ item.someContent }} </stack-item> </stack> </div> </template> <script> import { Stack, StackItem } from 'vue-stack-grid'; export default { components: { Stack, StackItem } } </script>

With animation

For animation, simply add style="transition: transform 300ms" to the stack-item s.

With images

If images appear anywhere in the stack items, apply the monitor-images-loaded prop to the stack component.

Props

Stack

Name Type Required Default Description column-min-width Number Yes The minimum width of columns. If the columns do not fit into the container anymore, the number of columns is reduced. gutter-width Number No 0 The space between columns in pixels. gutter-height Number No 0 The space between items in the same column. monitor-images-loaded Boolean No false If true, reflow once all images are loaded using vue-images-loaded. This is recommended if any of the stack items contain images, as the images might not be loaded yet when the initial positions and sizes are computed.

Note that gutter-width and gutter-height can also be replaced by adding margin/padding to the stack items.

Examples

Clone the repository and run: npm run examples

