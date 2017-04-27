The context option should be the same context object passed to bundleRenderer.renderToStream() . The transform will check for a few special properties on the context when the source render stream starts emitting data:

context.head : any head markup that should be injected into the head of the page.

context.styles : any inline CSS that should be injected into the head of the page. Note that vue-loader 10.2.0+ (which uses vue-style-loader 2.0) will automatically populate this property with styles used in rendered components.

context.state : initial Vuex store state that should be inlined in the page as window.__INITIAL_STATE__ . The inlined JSON is automatically sanitized with serialize-javascript.