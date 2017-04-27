DEPRECATED: This package has been pulled into
vue-server-renderer.
const HTMLStream = require('vue-ssr-html-stream')
const htmlStream = new HTMLStream({
template, // string
context, // ?Object
outletPlaceholder // ?string, defaults to <!--vue-ssr-outlet-->
})
// pipe it
renderStream
.pipe(htmlStream)
.pipe(responseStream)
The
template option is a string of the HTML page template. It must contain a special string which serves as the placeholder for your app's server-rendered content. The default placeholder string is
<!--vue-ssr-outlet--> - you can configure it with the
outletPlaceholder option.
The
context option should be the same context object passed to
bundleRenderer.renderToStream(). The transform will check for a few special properties on the context when the source render stream starts emitting data:
context.head: any head markup that should be injected into the head of the page.
context.styles: any inline CSS that should be injected into the head of the page. Note that
vue-loader 10.2.0+ (which uses
vue-style-loader 2.0) will automatically populate this property with styles used in rendered components.
context.state: initial Vuex store state that should be inlined in the page as
window.__INITIAL_STATE__. The inlined JSON is automatically sanitized with serialize-javascript.
context.asyncChunks:
<script> tags for async chunks (from webpack's code split) that need to be embedded after webpack bootstrap and before app entry. This requires using
CommonsChunkPlugin to split out webpack runtime and manifest into a separate file.
beforeStart event
The stream emits a special event:
beforeStart. An example use case would be generating
context.head using info injected by vue-meta:
htmlStream.on('beforeStart', () => {
const meta = context.meta.inject()
context.head = (context.head || '') + meta.title.text()
})
const HTMLStream = require('vue-ssr-html-stream')
const template = require('fs').readFileSync('./index.html', 'utf-8')
const renderer = require('vue-server-renderer').createBundleRenderer(bundleCode)
app.get('*', (req, res) => {
const context = { url: req.url }
renderer.renderToStream(context)
.on('error', err => {
// handle render stream error before piping to the transform
})
.pipe(new HTMLStream({ context, template }))
.pipe(res)
})