vue-ssr-html-stream

by vuejs
2.2.0 (see all)

Transform stream to simplify Vue SSR streaming

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED: This package has been pulled into vue-server-renderer.

vue-ssr-html-stream Build Status

Usage

const HTMLStream = require('vue-ssr-html-stream')

const htmlStream = new HTMLStream({
  template, // string
  context, // ?Object
  outletPlaceholder // ?string, defaults to <!--vue-ssr-outlet-->
})

// pipe it
renderStream
  .pipe(htmlStream)
  .pipe(responseStream)

  • The template option is a string of the HTML page template. It must contain a special string which serves as the placeholder for your app's server-rendered content. The default placeholder string is <!--vue-ssr-outlet--> - you can configure it with the outletPlaceholder option.

  • The context option should be the same context object passed to bundleRenderer.renderToStream(). The transform will check for a few special properties on the context when the source render stream starts emitting data:

    • context.head: any head markup that should be injected into the head of the page.

    • context.styles: any inline CSS that should be injected into the head of the page. Note that vue-loader 10.2.0+ (which uses vue-style-loader 2.0) will automatically populate this property with styles used in rendered components.

    • context.state: initial Vuex store state that should be inlined in the page as window.__INITIAL_STATE__. The inlined JSON is automatically sanitized with serialize-javascript.

    • context.asyncChunks: <script> tags for async chunks (from webpack's code split) that need to be embedded after webpack bootstrap and before app entry. This requires using CommonsChunkPlugin to split out webpack runtime and manifest into a separate file.

beforeStart event

The stream emits a special event: beforeStart. An example use case would be generating context.head using info injected by vue-meta:

htmlStream.on('beforeStart', () => {
  const meta = context.meta.inject()
  context.head = (context.head || '') + meta.title.text()
})

Example usage with Express

const HTMLStream = require('vue-ssr-html-stream')
const template = require('fs').readFileSync('./index.html', 'utf-8')
const renderer = require('vue-server-renderer').createBundleRenderer(bundleCode)

app.get('*', (req, res) => {
  const context = { url: req.url }

  renderer.renderToStream(context)
    .on('error', err => {
      // handle render stream error before piping to the transform
    })
    .pipe(new HTMLStream({ context, template }))
    .pipe(res)
})

