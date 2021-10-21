VueSSE

VueSSE enables effortless use of Server-Sent Events by providing a high-level interface to an underlying EventSource.

Install

npm install --save vue-sse yarn add vue-sse

import VueSSE from 'vue-sse' ; Vue.use(VueSSE); Vue.use(VueSSE, { format : 'json' , polyfill : true , url : '/my-events-server' , withCredentials : true , });

Quickstart

this .$sse.create( '/my-events-server' ) .on( 'message' , (msg) => console .info( 'Message:' , msg)) .on( 'error' , (err) => console .error( 'Failed to parse or lost connection:' , err)) .connect() .catch( ( err ) => console .error( 'Failed make initial connection:' , err));

Usage

Clients can be created from the Vue object via Vue.$sse.create(...) or from within components via this.$sse.create(...)

All of the following are valid calls to create a client:

this.$sse.create('/your-events-endpoint') to connect to the specified URL without specifying any config

to connect to the specified URL without specifying any config this.$sse.create({ url: '/your-events-endpoint', format: 'json' }) will automatically parse incoming messages as JSON

will automatically parse incoming messages as JSON this.$sse.create({ url: '/your-events-endpoint', withCredentials: true }) will set CORS on the request

Once you've created a client, you can add handlers before or after calling connect() , which must be called.

Configuration

$sse.create accepts the following config options when installing VueSSE via Vue.use and when calling $sse.create .

Option Type Description Default format "plain" | "json" | (event: MessageEvent) => any Specify pre-processing, if any, to perform on incoming messages. Messages that fail formatting will emit an error. "plain" url string The location of the SSE server. "" withCredentials boolean Indicates if CORS should be set to include credentials. false polyfill boolean Include an EventSource polyfill for older browsers. false forcePolyfill boolean Forces the EventSource polyfill to always be used over native. false polyfillOptions object Custom options to provide to the EventSource polyfill. Only used if forcePolyfill is true. null

If $sse.create is called with a string, it must be the URL to the SSE server.

Methods

Once you've successfully connected to an events server, a client will be returned with the following methods:

Name Description connect(): Promise Connects to the server. Must be called. on(event: string, (data: any) => void): SSEClient Adds an event-specific listener to the event stream. The handler function receives the message as its argument (formatted if a format was specified), and the original underlying Event. For non-event messages, specify "" or "message" as the event. once(event: string, (data: any) => void): SSEClient Same as on(...) , but only triggered once. off(event: string, (data: any => void)): SSEClient Removes the given handler from the event stream. The function must be the same as provided to on / once . on('error', (err) => void): SSEClient Allows your application to handle any errors thrown, such as loss of server connection and pre-processing errors. disconnect(): void Closes the connection. The client can be re-used by calling connect() . Must be called! (Usually, in the beforeDestroy of your component.)

Properties

Name Type Description source EventSource Returns the underlying EventSource.

Cleanup

Every connection must be disconnected when the component is destroyed. There are two ways to achieve this:

Call disconnect() on the client during beforeDestroy , or Add the following option to your component to have them automatically closed for you during beforeDestroy :

export default { name : 'my-component' , data() { }, sse : { cleanup : true , }, }

Vue 3

This plugin works the same in both Vue 2 and 3. The Composition API is not yet supported.

Example

An example project is provided at tserkov/vue-sse-example.

Kitchen Sink