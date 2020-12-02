Vue Spinners CSS Loaders (React, Angular)

Amazing collection of Vue spinners components with pure css.

The Vue spinners are based on loading.io and from all over the web.

💅No extra CSS imports

✂️Zero dependencies

📦Spinners can be installing separately

Browse components and explore their props with Bit.

Install specific vue spinner component with npm, yarn, unpkg or bit without having to install the whole project.

🚀 List of Spinners - PropTypes and Default Props

Each component accepts a color prop, and loading prop.

The default color prop is #7f58af .

The default loading prop is true .

Component that accepts size prop have a default size in pixel. Component that accepts duration prop have a default duration in seconds.

Spinner color: string loading: boolean size: number duration: string Circle Spinner #7f58af true 64 2.4s Default Spinner #7f58af true 80 1.2s DualRing Spinner #7f58af true 80 1.2s Ellipsis Spinner #7f58af true Facebook Spinner #7f58af true 80 1.2s Grid Spinner #7f58af true 80 1.2s Heart Spinner #7f58af true 80 1.2s Hourglass Spinner #7f58af true 80 1.2s Ring Spinner #7f58af true 80 1.2s Ripple Spinner #7f58af true 80 1s Roller Spinner #7f58af true 80 1.2s Spinner Spinner #7f58af true 80 1.2s Orbitals Spinner #7f58af true 80 4s Line Spinner #7f58af true 80 1.2s

📦 Installation

Using npm to install vue-spinners-css:

$ npm i --save vue-spinners-css

Install specific vue spinner component with bit, npm or yarn without having to install the whole project.

Using bit to play with live demo, and try the spinners before install.

set npm regisetry config(one time action):

npm config set '@bit:registry' https://node.bit.dev

and use your favorite package manager:

npm i @bit/joshk.vue-spinners-css.facebook-loader yarn add @bit/joshk.vue-spinners-css.facebook-loader bit import joshk.vue-spinners-css/facebook-loader

💻 Usage Examples

you can use a random color from jotils

Vue Global Registration

import Vue from 'vue' import * as VueSpinnersCss from "vue-spinners-css" ; Vue.use(VueSpinnersCss)

Vue Local Registration

< template > < FacebookLoader :color = "randomcolor" /> < FacebookLoader /> </ template > < script > import { FacebookLoader } from 'vue-spinners-css' ; import FacebookLoader from '@bit/joshk.vue-spinners-css.facebook-loader' ; import { getRandomColor } from '@bit/joshk.jotils.get-random-color' export default ({ data : () => ({ randomcolor : getRandomColor() }), components : { FacebookLoader, } }) </ script >

Unpkg Import

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-spinners-css" > </ script > < div id = "app" > < facebook-loader color = "blue" /> </ div > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' , data: { } }) </ script >

👾 Development

You can see the components locally by cloning this repo and doing the following steps:

Install dependencies from package.json , run: npm install .

, run: . Run the app in the development mode, run: npm run serve .

⌨️ Contributing

Pull requests and ⭐ stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

👏🏻 Support my open-source

If you like to support my open-source contributions please star and share this project. 💫

📄 License

MIT