Amazing collection of Vue spinners components with pure css.
The Vue spinners are based on loading.io and from all over the web.
Browse components and explore their props with Bit.
Install specific vue spinner component with npm, yarn, unpkg or bit without having to install the whole project.
Install components and live demo
Each component accepts a
color prop, and
loading prop.
The default
color prop is
#7f58af.
The default
loading prop is
true.
Component that accepts size prop have a default size in pixel. Component that accepts duration prop have a default duration in seconds.
|Spinner
|color: string
|loading: boolean
|size: number
|duration: string
|Circle Spinner
#7f58af
true
64
2.4s
|Default Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1.2s
|DualRing Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1.2s
|Ellipsis Spinner
#7f58af
true
|Facebook Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1.2s
|Grid Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1.2s
|Heart Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1.2s
|Hourglass Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1.2s
|Ring Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1.2s
|Ripple Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1s
|Roller Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1.2s
|Spinner Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1.2s
|Orbitals Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
4s
|Line Spinner
#7f58af
true
80
1.2s
$ npm i --save vue-spinners-css
Install specific vue spinner component with bit, npm or yarn without having to install the whole project.
Using bit to play with live demo, and try the spinners before install.
set npm regisetry config(one time action):
npm config set '@bit:registry' https://node.bit.dev
and use your favorite package manager:
npm i @bit/joshk.vue-spinners-css.facebook-loader
yarn add @bit/joshk.vue-spinners-css.facebook-loader
bit import joshk.vue-spinners-css/facebook-loader
you can use a random color from jotils
import Vue from 'vue'
import * as VueSpinnersCss from "vue-spinners-css";
Vue.use(VueSpinnersCss)
// Each spinner can now be used in your templates anywhere in the app!
<template>
<FacebookLoader :color="randomcolor" />
<FacebookLoader />
</template>
<script>
//using npm or yarn
import { FacebookLoader } from 'vue-spinners-css';
//using bit
import FacebookLoader from '@bit/joshk.vue-spinners-css.facebook-loader';
import { getRandomColor } from '@bit/joshk.jotils.get-random-color'
export default ({
data: () => ({
randomcolor: getRandomColor()
}),
components: {
FacebookLoader,
}
})
</script>
<!--Load libraries in your page's header-->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-spinners-css"></script>
<!--Use a component somewhere in your app-->
<div id="app">
<facebook-loader color="blue" />
</div>
<script>
new Vue({ el: '#app', data: { } })
</script>
You can see the components locally by cloning this repo and doing the following steps:
package.json, run:
npm install.
npm run serve.
If you like to support my open-source contributions please star and share this project. 💫