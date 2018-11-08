Vue Spinners

A vue js component library which contains multiple spinners from SpinKit . Vue components built by Adib Mohsin. Please take a look at the live example

Installation

npm install --save vue-spinners

You could use it in the browser

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-spinners@1.0.0/dist/vue-spinners.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-spinners@1.0.0/dist/vue-spinners.browser.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@2.5.16/dist/vue.js" > </ script >

Default import

Install all the components:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueSpinners from 'vue-spinners' Vue.use(VueSpinners)

Use specific components:

import Vue from 'vue' import { SquareSpinner } from 'vue-spinners' Vue.component( 'square' , SquareSpinner)

⚠️ A css file is included when importing the package. You may have to setup your bundler to embed the css in your page.

Distribution import

Install all the components:

import 'vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.css' import VueSpinners from 'vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.common' Vue.use(VueSpinners)

Use specific components:

import 'vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.css' import { SquareSpinner } from 'vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.common' Vue.component( 'square' , SquareSpinner)

⚠️ You may have to setup your bundler to embed the css file in your page.

Browser

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.css" /> < script src = "vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.browser.js" > </ script >

The plugin should be auto-installed. If not, you can install it manually with the instructions below.

Install all the components:

Vue.use(VueSpinners)

Use specific components:

Vue.component( 'square' , VueSpinners.SquareSpinner)

Source import

Install all the components:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueSpinners from 'vue-spinners/src' Vue.use(VueSpinners)

Use specific components:

import Vue from 'vue' import { SquareSpinner } from 'vue-spinners/src' Vue.component( 'square' , SquareSpinner)

⚠️ You need to configure your bundler to compile .vue files. More info in the official documentation.

Usage

This is a simple example showing the square spinner

# main.js import Vue from 'vue' import VueSpinners from 'vue-spinners' Vue.use(VueSpinners)

Then use it inside your vue component (.vue) file

<template> < div > < square > </ square > </ div > </ template >

You can also pass down loading prop in order to dynamically show this spinner

<template> < div > < square v-bind:loading = "isLoading" > </ square > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { data(){ return { isLoading : true } } } </ script >

Example

All the live examples live in here

Plugin Development

Installation

The first time you create or clone your plugin, you need to install the default dependencies:

npm install

Watch and compile

This will run webpack in watching mode and output the compiled files in the dist folder.

npm run dev

Use it in another project

While developping, you can follow the install instructions of your plugin and link it into the project that uses it.

In the plugin folder:

npm link

In the other project folder:

npm link vue-spinners

This will install it in the dependencies as a symlink, so that it gets any modifications made to the plugin.

Publish to npm

You may have to login to npm before, with npm adduser . The plugin will be built in production mode before getting published on npm.

npm publish

Manual build

This will build the plugin into the dist folder in production mode.

npm run build

License

MIT