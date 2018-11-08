A vue js component library which contains multiple spinners from SpinKit . Vue components built by Adib Mohsin. Please take a look at the live example
npm install --save vue-spinners
<!-- Add these two line -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-spinners@1.0.0/dist/vue-spinners.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-spinners@1.0.0/dist/vue-spinners.browser.js"></script>
<!-- Import vue.js -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@2.5.16/dist/vue.js"></script>
Install all the components:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSpinners from 'vue-spinners'
Vue.use(VueSpinners)
Use specific components:
import Vue from 'vue'
import { SquareSpinner } from 'vue-spinners'
Vue.component('square', SquareSpinner)
⚠️ A css file is included when importing the package. You may have to setup your bundler to embed the css in your page.
Install all the components:
import 'vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.css'
import VueSpinners from 'vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.common'
Vue.use(VueSpinners)
Use specific components:
import 'vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.css'
import { SquareSpinner } from 'vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.common'
Vue.component('square', SquareSpinner)
⚠️ You may have to setup your bundler to embed the css file in your page.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.css"/>
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-spinners/dist/vue-spinners.browser.js"></script>
The plugin should be auto-installed. If not, you can install it manually with the instructions below.
Install all the components:
Vue.use(VueSpinners)
Use specific components:
Vue.component('square', VueSpinners.SquareSpinner)
Install all the components:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSpinners from 'vue-spinners/src'
Vue.use(VueSpinners)
Use specific components:
import Vue from 'vue'
import { SquareSpinner } from 'vue-spinners/src'
Vue.component('square', SquareSpinner)
⚠️ You need to configure your bundler to compile
.vue files. More info in the official documentation.
# main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSpinners from 'vue-spinners'
Vue.use(VueSpinners)
<template>
<div>
<square></square>
</div>
</template>
<template>
<div>
<square v-bind:loading="isLoading"></square>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default{
data(){
return {
isLoading: true
}
}
}
</script>
The first time you create or clone your plugin, you need to install the default dependencies:
npm install
This will run webpack in watching mode and output the compiled files in the
dist folder.
npm run dev
While developping, you can follow the install instructions of your plugin and link it into the project that uses it.
In the plugin folder:
npm link
In the other project folder:
npm link vue-spinners
This will install it in the dependencies as a symlink, so that it gets any modifications made to the plugin.
You may have to login to npm before, with
npm adduser. The plugin will be built in production mode before getting published on npm.
npm publish
This will build the plugin into the
dist folder in production mode.
npm run build