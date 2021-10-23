name string 'three-bounce' specify spinner to use (defaults to line-scale-pulse-out-rapid).

color string programmatically set the color of the spinners; this can either be a hex value or a color word.

noFadeIn boolean false set use fade in

fadeIn string 'full' set the time before the spinner fades in. Have 'full', 'half' and 'quarter'

className string add a custom classname to the outer div

width string set width of spinner