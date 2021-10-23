openbase logo
vue-spinkit

by Chanwit Piromplad
2.0.0 (see all)

🌀 A collection of loading indicators animated with CSS for VueJS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

416

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-spinkit

A collection of loading indicators animated with CSS for VueJS

Inspiration

DEMO

Installation

# use yarn
yarn add vue-spinkit
# use npm
npm install --save vue-spinkit

How to use

import Vue from 'vue'
import Spinner from 'vue-spinkit'

Vue.component('Spinner', Spinner)

In file vue

<Spinner name="circle" color="red"/>

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
namestring'three-bounce'specify spinner to use (defaults to line-scale-pulse-out-rapid).
colorstringprogrammatically set the color of the spinners; this can either be a hex value or a color word.
noFadeInbooleanfalseset use fade in
fadeInstring'full'set the time before the spinner fades in. Have 'full', 'half' and 'quarter'
classNamestringadd a custom classname to the outer div
widthstringset width of spinner
heightstringset heght of spinner

