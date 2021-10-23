A collection of loading indicators animated with CSS for VueJS
# use yarn
yarn add vue-spinkit
# use npm
npm install --save vue-spinkit
import Vue from 'vue'
import Spinner from 'vue-spinkit'
Vue.component('Spinner', Spinner)
<Spinner name="circle" color="red"/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|name
|string
|'three-bounce'
|specify spinner to use (defaults to line-scale-pulse-out-rapid).
|color
|string
|programmatically set the color of the spinners; this can either be a hex value or a color word.
|noFadeIn
|boolean
|false
|set use fade in
|fadeIn
|string
|'full'
|set the time before the spinner fades in. Have 'full', 'half' and 'quarter'
|className
|string
|add a custom classname to the outer div
|width
|string
|set width of spinner
|height
|string
|set heght of spinner