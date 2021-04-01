vue-speedometer is a Vue component library for showing speedometer like gauge using d3.

Yarn: yarn add vue-speedometer

NPM: npm install --save vue-speedometer

import VueSpeedometer from "vue-speedometer" export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, template : `<vue-speedometer />` , }

vue-speedometer is the name of the component to be used inside Vue templates

You can view Live Examples here

About

vue-speedometer shares its core with react-d3-speedometer. For more info and context, please visit react-d3-speedometer

Configuration Options:

prop type default comments value Number 0 Make sure your value is between your minValue and maxValue minValue Number 0 maxValue Number 1000 segments Number 5 Number of segments in the speedometer. Please note, segments is calculated with d3-ticks which is an approximate count that is uniformly spaced between min and max. Please refer to d3-ticks and d3-array ticks for more detailed info. maxSegmentLabels Number value from 'segments' prop Limit the number of segment labels to displayed. This is useful for acheiving a gradient effect by giving arbitrary large number of segments and limiting the labels with this prop. See Live Example. Please note, maxSegmentLabels is calculated with d3-ticks which is an approximate count that is uniformly spaced between min and max. Please refer to d3-ticks and d3-array ticks for more detailed info. forceRender Boolean false After initial rendering/mounting, when props change, only the value is changed and animated to maintain smooth visualization. But, if you want to force rerender the whole component like change in segments, colors, dimensions etc, you can use this option to force rerender of the whole component on props change. width Number 300 diameter of the speedometer and the width of the svg element height Number 300 height of the svg element. Height of the speedometer is always half the width since it is a semi-circle. For fluid width, please refere to fluidWidth config dimensionUnit String px Default to px for width/height . Possible values - "em" , "ex" , "px" , "in" , "cm" , "mm" , "pt" , ,"pc" ... Please refer to specification for more details fluidWidth Boolean false If true takes the width of the parent component. See Live Example for more details needleColor String steelblue Should be a valid color code - colorname, hexadecimal name or rgb value. Should be a valid input for d3.interpolateHsl startColor String #FF471A Should be a valid color code - colorname, hexadecimal name or rgb value. Should be a valid input for d3.interpolateHsl endColor String #33CC33 Should be a valid color code - colorname, hexadecimal name or rgb value. Should be a valid input for d3.interpolateHsl segmentColors Array (of colors) [] Custom segment colors can be given with this option. Should be an array of valid color codes. If this option is given startColor and endColor options will be ignored. needleTransition String (JS) / Transition (TS) easeQuadInOut d3-easing-identifiers - easeLinear, easeQuadIn, easeQuadOut, easeQuadInOut, easeCubicIn, easeCubicOut, easeCubicInOut, easePolyIn, easePolyOut, easePolyInOut, easeSinIn, easeSinOut, easeSinInOut, easeExpIn, easeExpOut, easeExpInOut, easeCircleIn, easeCircleOut, easeCircleInOut, easeBounceIn, easeBounceOut, easeBounceInOut, easeBackIn, easeBackOut, easeBackInOut, easeElasticIn, easeElasticOut, easeElasticInOut, easeElastic. There is a helper Object/Type 'Transtion', which you can import like import { Transition } from 'vue-speedometer' and use it like Transition.easeElastic . This works for both JS and Typescript. For type(script) definitions, please refer here. needleTransitionDuration number 500 Time in milliseconds. needleHeightRatio Float (between 0 and 1) 0.9 Control the height of the needle by giving a number/float between 0 and 1 . Default height ratio is 0.9 . ringWidth Number 60 Width of the speedometer ring. textColor String #666 Should be a valid color code - colorname, hexadecimal name or rgb value. Used for both showing the current value and the segment values valueFormat String should be a valid format for d3-format. By default, no formatter is used. You can use a valid d3 format identifier (for eg: d to convert float to integers), to format the values. Note: This formatter affects all the values (current value, segment values) displayed in the speedometer currentValueText String ${value} Should be provided a string which should have ${value} placeholder which will be replaced with current value. By default, current value is shown (formatted with valueFormat ). For example, if current Value is 333 if you would like to show Current Value: 333 , you should provide a string Current Value: ${value} . See Live Example currentValuePlaceholderStyle String ${value} Should be provided a placeholder string which will be replaced with current value in currentValueTextProp . For example: you can use ruby like interpolation by giving following props - <vue-speedometer currentValueText="Current Value: #{value}" currentValuePlaceholderStyle={"#{value}"} /> . This is also helpful if you face no-template-curly-in-string eslint warnings and would like to use different placeholder for current value customSegmentStops Array [] Array of values starting at min value, and ending at max value. This configuration is useful if you would like to split the segments at custom points or have unequal segments at preferred values. If the values does not begin and end with min and max value respectively, an error will be thrown. This configuration will override segments prop, since total number of segments will be length - 1 of customSegmentProps . For example, [0, 50, 75, 100] value will have three segments - 0-50 , 50-75 , 75-100 . See Live Example customSegmentLabels Array <CustomSegmentLabel> [] Takes an array of CustomSegmentLabel objects. Each object has following keys for custom rendering of labels - text , fontSize , color , position: OUTSIDE/INSIDE . For position , there is a helper CustomSegmentLabelPosition Object/Type which you can import like import { CustomSegmentLabelPosition } from 'vue-speedometer' , and use it like CustomSegmentLabelPosition.Inside / CustomSegmentLabelPosition.Outside . This works for both JS and Typescript. For type(script) definitions, please refer here. labelFontSize String 14px Font size for segment labels/legends valueTextFontSize String 16px Font size for current value text valueTextFontWeight String bold Font weight for current value text. Any valid font weight identifier (500, bold etc) can be used. paddingHorizontal Number 0 Provides right/left space for the label text. Takes a number (without explicit unit, unit will be taken from dimensionUnit config which defaults to px). Helpful when using a bigger font size for label texts. paddingVertical Number 0 Provides top/bottom space for the current value label text below the needle. Takes a number (without explicit unit, unit will be taken from dimensionUnit config which defaults to px). Helpful when using a bigger font size for label texts.

Examples

Default with no config - Live Example

export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, template : `<vue-speedometer />` , }

export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, template : `<vue-speedometer value="333" />` , }

Custom Segment Labels - Live Example

export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, template : ` <div> <vue-speedometer :width="500" :needleHeightRatio="0.7" :value="777" currentValueText="Happiness Level" :customSegmentLabels='[ { text: "Very Bad", position: "INSIDE", color: "#555", }, { text: "Bad", position: "INSIDE", color: "#555", }, { text: "Ok", position: "INSIDE", color: "#555", fontSize: "19px", }, { text: "Good", position: "INSIDE", color: "#555", }, { text: "Very Good", position: "INSIDE", color: "#555", }, ]' :ringWidth="47" :needleTransitionDuration="3333" needleTransition="easeElastic" needleColor="#a7ff83" textColor="#d8dee9" /> </div> ` , } />

Custom Segment Colors - Live Example

export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, template : ` <div> <vue-speedometer :maxSegmentLabels="12" :segments="3" :value="470" :segmentColors='["tomato", "gold", "limegreen"]' needleColor="lightgreen" /> </div> ` , } />

Custom Segment Stops - Live Example

export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, template : ` <div> <vue-speedometer :needleHeightRatio="0.7" :maxSegmentLabels="5" :segments="3" :customSegmentStops="[0, 500, 750, 900, 1000]" :segmentColors='["firebrick", "tomato", "gold", "limegreen"]' :value="333" /> </div> ` , } />

Fluid Width Example - Live Example

export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, data() { return { styles : { width : "500px" , height : "300px" , background : "#EFEFEF" , }, } }, template : ` <div :style="styles"> <vue-speedometer :fluidWidth="true" :minValue="100" :maxValue="500" :value="473" needleColor="steelblue" /> <div> Fluid width takes the width of the parent div (<strong>500px</strong> in this case) </div> </div> ` , }

Needle Transition Example - Live Example

export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, template : ` <div> <vue-speedometer :value="333" needleColor="steelblue" :needleTransitionDuration="4000" needleTransition="easeElastic" /> </div> ` , }

Force Render component on props change - Live Example

export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, template : ` <div> <vue-speedometer :value="333" :forceRender="true" needleColor="steelblue" :needleTransitionDuration="4000" needleTransition="easeElastic" /> </div> ` , }

Needle Height Configuration Example - Live Example

export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, template : ` <div> <vue-speedometer :value="333" :needleHeightRatio="0.5" /> </div> ` , }

You can give a value between 0 and 1 to control the needle height.

Gradient Like Effect - Live Example

export default { components : { VueSpeedometer }, template : ` <div> <vue-speedometer :needleHeightRatio="0.7" :maxSegmentLabels="5" :segments="1000" :value="333" /> </div> ` , }

vue-speedometer comes with a test suite using vue-test-utils.

npm test

FAQ

Please refer this comment if you run into vue cli you are using the runtime only build of vue where the template compiler is not available message when running from your local setup bootstrapped with vue-cli . Basically create a vue.config.js

module .exports = { runtimeCompiler : true }

v1.3.0 - customSegmentLabels prop to show custom segment labels. Live Example

- prop to show custom segment labels. Live Example v1.2.0 - Typescript support

- support v1.0.0.beta Initial release. ref - https://codesandbox.io/s/vue-template-5yuw8

View Changelog

PRs are welcome. Please create a issue/bugfix/feature branch and create an issue with your branch details. Probably I will create a similar branch in the upstream repo so that PRs can be raised against that branch instead of master .

Notes

1.0 versions are compatible with Vue Version 2.x For every subsequent major vue upgrade, vue-speedometer will be bumped to next major versions. For example 1.x will be compatible with Vue 2.0 , 2.x will be compatible with Vue 3.0 so on and so forth ...

MIT