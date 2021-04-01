openbase logo
vue-speedometer

by Arun Kumar
1.8.0

Vue component library for showing speedometer like gauge using d3

Readme

vue-speedometer

vue-speedometer is a Vue component library for showing speedometer like gauge using d3.

CircleCI Build Status Codecov code style: prettier

NPM

vue-speedometer

Usage:

Yarn: yarn add vue-speedometer

NPM: npm install --save vue-speedometer 

// import the component
import VueSpeedometer from "vue-speedometer"
// and use it in your component like
export default {
  components: { VueSpeedometer }, 
  template: `<vue-speedometer />`,
}

vue-speedometer is the name of the component to be used inside Vue templates

Ports:

Examples:

You can view Live Examples here

About

vue-speedometer shares its core with react-d3-speedometer. For more info and context, please visit react-d3-speedometer

Configuration Options:

proptypedefaultcomments
valueNumber0Make sure your value is between your minValue and maxValue
minValueNumber0
maxValueNumber1000
segmentsNumber5Number of segments in the speedometer. Please note, segments is calculated with d3-ticks which is an approximate count that is uniformly spaced between min and max. Please refer to d3-ticks and d3-array ticks for more detailed info.
maxSegmentLabelsNumbervalue from 'segments' propLimit the number of segment labels to displayed. This is useful for acheiving a gradient effect by giving arbitrary large number of segments and limiting the labels with this prop. See Live Example. Please note, maxSegmentLabels is calculated with d3-ticks which is an approximate count that is uniformly spaced between min and max. Please refer to d3-ticks and d3-array ticks for more detailed info.
forceRenderBooleanfalseAfter initial rendering/mounting, when props change, only the value is changed and animated to maintain smooth visualization. But, if you want to force rerender the whole component like change in segments, colors, dimensions etc, you can use this option to force rerender of the whole component on props change.
widthNumber300diameter of the speedometer and the width of the svg element
heightNumber300height of the svg element. Height of the speedometer is always half the width since it is a semi-circle. For fluid width, please refere to fluidWidth config
dimensionUnitStringpxDefault to px for width/height. Possible values - "em" , "ex" , "px" , "in" , "cm" , "mm" , "pt" , ,"pc" ... Please refer to specification for more details
fluidWidthBooleanfalseIf true takes the width of the parent component. See Live Example for more details
needleColorStringsteelblueShould be a valid color code - colorname, hexadecimal name or rgb value. Should be a valid input for d3.interpolateHsl
startColorString#FF471AShould be a valid color code - colorname, hexadecimal name or rgb value. Should be a valid input for d3.interpolateHsl
endColorString#33CC33Should be a valid color code - colorname, hexadecimal name or rgb value. Should be a valid input for d3.interpolateHsl
segmentColorsArray (of colors)[]Custom segment colors can be given with this option. Should be an array of valid color codes. If this option is given startColor and endColor options will be ignored.
needleTransitionString (JS) / Transition (TS)easeQuadInOutd3-easing-identifiers - easeLinear, easeQuadIn, easeQuadOut, easeQuadInOut, easeCubicIn, easeCubicOut, easeCubicInOut, easePolyIn, easePolyOut, easePolyInOut, easeSinIn, easeSinOut, easeSinInOut, easeExpIn, easeExpOut, easeExpInOut, easeCircleIn, easeCircleOut, easeCircleInOut, easeBounceIn, easeBounceOut, easeBounceInOut, easeBackIn, easeBackOut, easeBackInOut, easeElasticIn, easeElasticOut, easeElasticInOut, easeElastic. There is a helper Object/Type 'Transtion', which you can import like import { Transition } from 'vue-speedometer' and use it like Transition.easeElastic. This works for both JS and Typescript. For type(script) definitions, please refer here.
needleTransitionDurationnumber500Time in milliseconds.
needleHeightRatioFloat (between 0 and 1)0.9Control the height of the needle by giving a number/float between 0 and 1. Default height ratio is 0.9.
ringWidthNumber60Width of the speedometer ring.
textColorString#666Should be a valid color code - colorname, hexadecimal name or rgb value. Used for both showing the current value and the segment values
valueFormatStringshould be a valid format for d3-format. By default, no formatter is used. You can use a valid d3 format identifier (for eg: d to convert float to integers), to format the values. Note: This formatter affects all the values (current value, segment values) displayed in the speedometer
currentValueTextString${value}Should be provided a string which should have ${value} placeholder which will be replaced with current value. By default, current value is shown (formatted with valueFormat). For example, if current Value is 333 if you would like to show Current Value: 333, you should provide a string Current Value: ${value}. See Live Example
currentValuePlaceholderStyleString${value}Should be provided a placeholder string which will be replaced with current value in currentValueTextProp. For example: you can use ruby like interpolation by giving following props - <vue-speedometer currentValueText="Current Value: #{value}" currentValuePlaceholderStyle={"#{value}"} />. This is also helpful if you face no-template-curly-in-string eslint warnings and would like to use different placeholder for current value
customSegmentStopsArray[]Array of values starting at min value, and ending at max value. This configuration is useful if you would like to split the segments at custom points or have unequal segments at preferred values. If the values does not begin and end with min and max value respectively, an error will be thrown. This configuration will override segments prop, since total number of segments will be length - 1 of customSegmentProps. For example, [0, 50, 75, 100] value will have three segments - 0-50, 50-75, 75-100. See Live Example
customSegmentLabelsArray<CustomSegmentLabel>[]Takes an array of CustomSegmentLabel objects. Each object has following keys for custom rendering of labels - text, fontSize, color, position: OUTSIDE/INSIDE. For position, there is a helper CustomSegmentLabelPosition Object/Type which you can import like import { CustomSegmentLabelPosition } from 'vue-speedometer', and use it like CustomSegmentLabelPosition.Inside / CustomSegmentLabelPosition.Outside. This works for both JS and Typescript. For type(script) definitions, please refer here.
labelFontSizeString14pxFont size for segment labels/legends
valueTextFontSizeString16pxFont size for current value text
valueTextFontWeightStringboldFont weight for current value text. Any valid font weight identifier (500, bold etc) can be used.
paddingHorizontalNumber0Provides right/left space for the label text. Takes a number (without explicit unit, unit will be taken from dimensionUnit config which defaults to px). Helpful when using a bigger font size for label texts.
paddingVerticalNumber0Provides top/bottom space for the current value label text below the needle. Takes a number (without explicit unit, unit will be taken from dimensionUnit config which defaults to px). Helpful when using a bigger font size for label texts.

Examples

You can view Live Examples here

Default with no config - Live Example

export default {
  components: { VueSpeedometer },
  template: `<vue-speedometer />`,
}

With configurations - Live Example

export default {
  components: { VueSpeedometer },
  template: `<vue-speedometer value="333" />`,
}

Custom Segment Labels - Live Example

// 'customSegmentLabels' prop takes an array of 'CustomSegmentLabel' Object
/*
type CustomSegmentLabel = {
  text?: string
  position?: OUTSIDE/INSIDE
  fontSize?: string
  color?: string
}
*/

export default {
  components: { VueSpeedometer },
  template: `
    <div>
      <vue-speedometer 
      :width="500"
      :needleHeightRatio="0.7"
      :value="777"
      currentValueText="Happiness Level"
      :customSegmentLabels='[
        {
          text: "Very Bad",
          position: "INSIDE",
          color: "#555",
        },
        {
          text: "Bad",
          position: "INSIDE",
          color: "#555",
        },
        {
          text: "Ok",
          position: "INSIDE",
          color: "#555",
          fontSize: "19px",
        },
        {
          text: "Good",
          position: "INSIDE",
          color: "#555",
        },
        {
          text: "Very Good",
          position: "INSIDE",
          color: "#555",
        },
      ]'
      :ringWidth="47"
      :needleTransitionDuration="3333"
      needleTransition="easeElastic"
      needleColor="#a7ff83"
      textColor="#d8dee9"
    />
    </div>
  `,
}
  
/>

Custom Segment Colors - Live Example

export default {
  components: { VueSpeedometer },
  template: `
    <div>
      <vue-speedometer
        :maxSegmentLabels="12"
        :segments="3"
        :value="470"
        :segmentColors='["tomato", "gold", "limegreen"]'
        needleColor="lightgreen"
      />
    </div>
    `,
}
  // startColor will be ignored
  // endColor will be ignored
/>

Custom Segment Stops - Live Example

  export default {
    components: { VueSpeedometer },
    template: `
      <div>
        <vue-speedometer 
          :needleHeightRatio="0.7"
          :maxSegmentLabels="5"
          :segments="3"
          :customSegmentStops="[0, 500, 750, 900, 1000]"
          :segmentColors='["firebrick", "tomato", "gold", "limegreen"]'
          :value="333"
        />
      </div>
    `,
  }
  // `segments` prop will be ignored since it will be calculated from `customSegmentStops`
  // In this case there will be `4` segments (0-500, 500-750, 750-900, 900-1000)
/>

Fluid Width Example - Live Example

// Speedometer will take the width of the parent div (500)
// any width passed will be ignored
export default {
  components: { VueSpeedometer },
  data() {
    return {
      styles: {
        width: "500px",
        height: "300px",
        background: "#EFEFEF",
      },
    }
  },
  template: `
    <div :style="styles">
      <vue-speedometer 
        :fluidWidth="true"
        :minValue="100"
        :maxValue="500"
        :value="473"
        needleColor="steelblue"
      />
      <div>
      Fluid width takes the width of the parent div (<strong>500px</strong> in this case)
      </div>
    </div>
  `,
}

Needle Transition Example - Live Example

export default {
  components: { VueSpeedometer },
  template: `
  <div>
    <vue-speedometer 
      :value="333"
      needleColor="steelblue"
      :needleTransitionDuration="4000"
      needleTransition="easeElastic"
    />
  </div>
  `,
}

Force Render component on props change - Live Example

// By default, when props change, only the value prop is updated and animated. 
// This is to maintain smooth visualization and to ignore breaking appearance changes like segments, colors etc. 
// You can override this behaviour by giving forceRender: true

export default {
  components: { VueSpeedometer },
  template: `
  <div>
    <vue-speedometer 
      :value="333"
      :forceRender="true"
      needleColor="steelblue"
      :needleTransitionDuration="4000"
      needleTransition="easeElastic"
    />
  </div>
  `,
}

Needle Height Configuration Example - Live Example

export default {
  components: { VueSpeedometer },
  template: `
    <div>
      <vue-speedometer
        :value="333"
        :needleHeightRatio="0.5"
      />
    </div>
`,
}

You can give a value between 0 and 1 to control the needle height.

Gradient Like Effect - Live Example

export default {
  components: { VueSpeedometer },
  template: `
    <div>
      <vue-speedometer
        :needleHeightRatio="0.7"
        :maxSegmentLabels="5"
        :segments="1000"
        :value="333"
      />
    </div>
  `,
}

Todos:

  • Test coverage (with vue-test-utils)
  • Convert entire code base to ES6
  • Split core from lifecycles
  • Typescript support

Tests:

vue-speedometer comes with a test suite using vue-test-utils.

// navigate to root folder and run
npm test
// or 'yarn test' if you are using yarn

FAQ

  • Please refer this comment if you run into vue cli you are using the runtime only build of vue where the template compiler is not available message when running from your local setup bootstrapped with vue-cli. Basically create a vue.config.js
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
  runtimeCompiler: true
}

Feature Updates:

Changelog:

View Changelog

Contributing:

PRs are welcome. Please create a issue/bugfix/feature branch and create an issue with your branch details. Probably I will create a similar branch in the upstream repo so that PRs can be raised against that branch instead of master.

Notes

  • 1.0 versions are compatible with Vue Version 2.x For every subsequent major vue upgrade, vue-speedometer will be bumped to next major versions. For example 1.x will be compatible with Vue 2.0, 2.x will be compatible with Vue 3.0 so on and so forth ...

License:

MIT

