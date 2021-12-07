English | 简体中文 | 日本語 | Spanish

Introduction

vue-element-admin is a production-ready front-end solution for admin interfaces. It is based on vue and uses the UI Toolkit element-ui.

vue-element-admin is based on the newest development stack of vue and it has a built-in i18n solution, typical templates for enterprise applications, and lots of awesome features. It helps you build large and complex Single-Page Applications. I believe whatever your needs are, this project will help you.

After the v4.1.0+ version, the default master branch will not support i18n. Please use i18n Branch, it will keep up with the master update

The current version is v4.0+ build on vue-cli . If you find a problem, please put issue. If you want to use the old version , you can switch branch to tag/3.11.0, it does not rely on vue-cli

This project does not support low version browsers (e.g. IE). Please add polyfill by yourself.

Preparation

You need to install node and git locally. The project is based on ES2015+, vue, vuex, vue-router, vue-cli , axios and element-ui, all request data is simulated using Mock.js. Understanding and learning this knowledge in advance will greatly help the use of this project.

Features

- Login / Logout - Permission Authentication - Page permission - Directive permission - Permission configuration page - Two-step login - Multi-environment build - Develop (dev) - sit - Stage Test (stage) - Production (prod) - Global Features - I18n - Multiple dynamic themes - Dynamic sidebar (supports multi-level routing) - Dynamic breadcrumb - Tags-view (Tab page Support right-click operation) - Svg Sprite - Mock data - Screenfull - Responsive Sidebar - Editor - Rich Text Editor - Markdown Editor - JSON Editor - Excel - Export Excel - Upload Excel - Visualization Excel - Export zip - Table - Dynamic Table - Drag And Drop Table - Inline Edit Table - Error Page - 401 - 404 - Components - Avatar Upload - Back To Top - Drag Dialog - Drag Select - Drag Kanban - Drag List - SplitPane - Dropzone - Sticky - CountTo - Advanced Example - Error Log - Dashboard - Guide Page - ECharts - Clipboard - Markdown to html

Getting started

git clone https://github.com/PanJiaChen/vue-element-admin.git cd vue-element-admin npm install npm run dev

This will automatically open http://localhost:9527

Build

npm run build:stage npm run build:prod

Advanced

npm run preview npm run preview -- --report npm run lint npm run lint -- --fix

Refer to Documentation for more information

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Online Demo

Preview

Browsers support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+.



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari IE10, IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-present PanJiaChen