vst

vue-sorted-table

by Daniel Bernhardt
1.3.0 (see all)

A basic sorted table for Vue.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

vue-sorted-table

MIT npm

A basic sorted table for Vue.js

Installation

Install with NPM:

npm install --save vue-sorted-table

Import globally in app:

import SortedTablePlugin from "vue-sorted-table";

Vue.use(SortedTablePlugin);

Or, using Vue:

buildModules: [
  // ...
  'vue-sorted-table/nuxt'
]

Examples

Basic

The basic example shows how to use the SortedTable and SortLink components:

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <sorted-table :values="values">
      <thead>
        <tr>
          <th scope="col" style="text-align: left; width: 10rem;">
            <sort-link name="id">ID</sort-link>
          </th>
          <th scope="col" style="text-align: left; width: 10rem;">
            <sort-link name="name">Name</sort-link>
          </th>
          <th scope="col" style="text-align: left; width: 10rem;">
            <sort-link name="hits">Hits</sort-link>
          </th>
        </tr>
      </thead>
      <tbody #body="{ values }">
        <tr v-for="value in values" :key="value.id">
          <td>{{ value.id }}</td>
          <td>{{ value.name }}</td>
          <td>{{ value.hits }}</td>
        </tr>
      </tbody>
    </sorted-table>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  name: "App",
  data: function() {
    return {
      values: [
        { name: "Plugin Foo", id: 2, hits: 33 },
        { name: "Plugin Bar", id: 1, hits: 42 },
        { name: "Plugin Foo Bar", id: 3, hits: 79 }
      ]
    };
  }
};
</script>

The sorted-table tag requires a values property, which is an array of objects which contain the data:

<sorted-table :values="values">
</sorted-table>

The sort-link tag adds a link to sort the provided data. In the case the name property value is the current sorting, the component adds a sort icon, depending on the actual order:

<sort-link name="id">ID</sort-link>

The sorted data is made accessible as a scoped slot.

<template #body="sort">
  <tbody>
  </tbody>
</template>

Now we can access the slot scope via sort and iterate over the sorted values to render the data:

<tr v-for="value in sort.values" :key="value.id">
  <td>{{ value.id }}</td>
  <td>{{ value.name }}</td>
  <td>{{ value.hits }}</td>
</tr>

Edit vue-sorted-table - basic example

Advanced

The advanced example is based on the basic example. It shows how to use the plugin configuration to set global sort icons:

Vue.use(SortedTablePlugin, {
  ascIcon: '<i class="material-icons">arrow_drop_up</i>',
  descIcon: '<i class="material-icons">arrow_drop_down</i>'
});

Edit vue-sorted-table - advanced example

Nested values

By default, the objects containing the values has to be a flat object. To support nested objects ({ name: "Plugin Foo", user: { id: 1, name: "David Campbell" } }) the plugin uses lodash.

At first, install lodash:

npm install --save lodash

Import lodash and register Vue prototype:

import _ from "lodash";

Vue.prototype.$_ = _;

Add sort link using the nested key:

<sort-link name="user.name">Username</sort-link>

Extend v-for loop to render nested value:

<tr v-for="value in sort.values" :key="value.id">
  <td>{{ value.id }}</td>
  <td>{{ value.name }}</td>
  <td>{{ value.hits }}</td>
  <td>{{ value.user.name }}</td>
</tr>

Edit vue-sorted-table - nested example

Single File Components

The SortedTable and SortLink components can be used without registering the plugin. Import the components, e.g. as part of a singe file component:

import { SortedTable, SortLink } from "vue-sorted-table";

Register components locally:

export default {
  name: "App",
  components: {
    SortedTable,
    SortLink
  },
  data: function() {
    return {
        // ..
    };
  }
};

Add sort icons as property of the SortedTable tag:

<sorted-table
  :values="values"
  ascIcon="<span> ▲</span>"
  descIcon="<span> ▼</span>"
>
  <!-- .. -->
</sorted-table>

Edit vue-sorted-table - component example

Configuration

The plugin configuration allows to set global sort icons, e.g. Advanced Example

OptionDescription
ascIconAscending sort icon.
descIconDescending sort icon.

Components

SortedTable

The SortedTable is the main component of the plugin. It is intended to be a replacement of the <table></table> tag. So instead using the old table tags, use <SortedTable></SortedTable>.

Properties

This component has the following properties:

PropertyRequiredDefaultDescription
valuesyesnullArray of objects containing the values which should be sorted.
dirnoascSort direction. Valid values: ("asc"|"desc")
sortnoidDefault sorting. Could be any valid object key.
ascIconnoAscending icon. Overwrites default or globally set icon.
descIconnoDescending icon. Overwrites default or globally set icon.
onSortnonullAlternative function for value sorting.

Events

This component emits the following event:

  • sort-table
    • This event will be emited on each new sort action, e.g. click on sort link.
    • arg0: sort property name, e.g. id
    • arg1: sort direction, e.g. asc

This component adds a link to sort the given values. A sort icon is attached automatically to link.

Properties

This component has the following properties:

PropertyRequiredDefaultDescription
nameyesThe object key name on which the values will be sorted.

Slots

SlotDescription
DefaultSlot to pass link text.
IconSlot to use custom sort icons.

Edit vue-sorted-table - icon example

