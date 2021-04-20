A basic sorted table for Vue.js
Install with NPM:
npm install --save vue-sorted-table
Import globally in app:
import SortedTablePlugin from "vue-sorted-table";
Vue.use(SortedTablePlugin);
Or, using Vue:
buildModules: [
// ...
'vue-sorted-table/nuxt'
]
The basic example shows how to use the
SortedTable and
SortLink components:
<template>
<div id="app">
<sorted-table :values="values">
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col" style="text-align: left; width: 10rem;">
<sort-link name="id">ID</sort-link>
</th>
<th scope="col" style="text-align: left; width: 10rem;">
<sort-link name="name">Name</sort-link>
</th>
<th scope="col" style="text-align: left; width: 10rem;">
<sort-link name="hits">Hits</sort-link>
</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody #body="{ values }">
<tr v-for="value in values" :key="value.id">
<td>{{ value.id }}</td>
<td>{{ value.name }}</td>
<td>{{ value.hits }}</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</sorted-table>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: "App",
data: function() {
return {
values: [
{ name: "Plugin Foo", id: 2, hits: 33 },
{ name: "Plugin Bar", id: 1, hits: 42 },
{ name: "Plugin Foo Bar", id: 3, hits: 79 }
]
};
}
};
</script>
The
sorted-table tag requires a
values property, which is an array of objects which contain the data:
<sorted-table :values="values">
</sorted-table>
The
sort-link tag adds a link to sort the provided data. In the case the
name property value is the current
sorting, the component adds a sort icon, depending on the actual order:
<sort-link name="id">ID</sort-link>
The sorted data is made accessible as a scoped slot.
<template #body="sort">
<tbody>
</tbody>
</template>
Now we can access the slot scope via
sort and iterate over the sorted values to render the data:
<tr v-for="value in sort.values" :key="value.id">
<td>{{ value.id }}</td>
<td>{{ value.name }}</td>
<td>{{ value.hits }}</td>
</tr>
The advanced example is based on the basic example. It shows how to use the plugin configuration to set global sort icons:
Vue.use(SortedTablePlugin, {
ascIcon: '<i class="material-icons">arrow_drop_up</i>',
descIcon: '<i class="material-icons">arrow_drop_down</i>'
});
By default, the objects containing the values has to be a flat object.
To support nested objects (
{ name: "Plugin Foo", user: { id: 1, name: "David Campbell" } }) the plugin
uses lodash.
At first, install lodash:
npm install --save lodash
Import lodash and register Vue prototype:
import _ from "lodash";
Vue.prototype.$_ = _;
Add sort link using the nested key:
<sort-link name="user.name">Username</sort-link>
Extend
v-for loop to render nested value:
<tr v-for="value in sort.values" :key="value.id">
<td>{{ value.id }}</td>
<td>{{ value.name }}</td>
<td>{{ value.hits }}</td>
<td>{{ value.user.name }}</td>
</tr>
The
SortedTable and
SortLink components can be used without registering the plugin.
Import the components, e.g. as part of a singe file component:
import { SortedTable, SortLink } from "vue-sorted-table";
Register components locally:
export default {
name: "App",
components: {
SortedTable,
SortLink
},
data: function() {
return {
// ..
};
}
};
Add sort icons as property of the
SortedTable tag:
<sorted-table
:values="values"
ascIcon="<span> ▲</span>"
descIcon="<span> ▼</span>"
>
<!-- .. -->
</sorted-table>
The plugin configuration allows to set global sort icons, e.g. Advanced Example
|Option
|Description
ascIcon
|Ascending sort icon.
descIcon
|Descending sort icon.
SortedTable
The
SortedTable is the main component of the plugin. It is intended to be a replacement of the
<table></table> tag.
So instead using the old table tags, use
<SortedTable></SortedTable>.
This component has the following properties:
|Property
|Required
|Default
|Description
values
|yes
|null
|Array of objects containing the values which should be sorted.
dir
|no
|asc
|Sort direction. Valid values: ("asc"|"desc")
sort
|no
|id
|Default sorting. Could be any valid object key.
ascIcon
|no
|Ascending icon. Overwrites default or globally set icon.
descIcon
|no
|Descending icon. Overwrites default or globally set icon.
onSort
|no
|null
|Alternative function for value sorting.
This component emits the following event:
sort-table
SortLink
This component adds a link to sort the given values. A sort icon is attached automatically to link.
This component has the following properties:
|Property
|Required
|Default
|Description
name
|yes
|The object key name on which the values will be sorted.
|Slot
|Description
|Default
|Slot to pass link text.
|Icon
|Slot to use custom sort icons.