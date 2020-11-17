openbase logo
vst

vue-sortable-tree

by sanmu
1.2.2 (see all)

vue tree draggable, drag item sort

Documentation
Downloads/wk

415

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

vue-sortable-tree

npm

Demo Link

Demo Link Source Code

QQ交流群: 424580388

Install

vue version < 2.5

$ npm install vue-sortable-tree@1.1.0 --save [must < 1.2.0]

vue version >= 2.5

$ npm install vue-sortable-tree --save

Global register

import SortableTree from 'vue-sortable-tree'
Vue.component(SortableTree.name, SortableTree)

Partial register

import SortableTree from 'vue-sortable-tree'

// then in component
components: {
  [SortableTree.name]: SortableTree
}

Usage

<template>
  <sortable-tree :data="treeData">
    <template slot-scope="{item}">
      <span>{{item.name}}</span>
    </template>
  </sortable-tree>
</template>

Params

<sortable-tree :data="treeData" attr="name" childrenAttr="children" mixinParentKey="$parent" @changePosition="changePosition">
  <template slot-scope="{item}">
    <span>{{item.name}}</span>
  </template>
</sortable-tree>
PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
dataObject-Tree data source.
attrString'name'A name of property in data source that will be display.
childrenAttrStringchildrenA name of property in data source that contain children node.
mixinParentKeyString''A name of property that contain parent data.
closeStateKeyString''A name of property to determine the open/close state.
draggableBooleantrueEnable dragging the tree node.
EventParameterDescription
changePosition{beforeParent, data, afterParent}Trigger when node position has been changed.

依赖 sass[scss] support

if your project can't support scss please add below dependence

npm install node-sass --save-dev
npm install sass-loader --save-dev

Project demo image

img

You can design your style easily with custom template.

eg:

img

