QQ交流群: 424580388
vue version < 2.5
$ npm install vue-sortable-tree@1.1.0 --save [must < 1.2.0]
vue version >= 2.5
$ npm install vue-sortable-tree --save
import SortableTree from 'vue-sortable-tree'
Vue.component(SortableTree.name, SortableTree)
import SortableTree from 'vue-sortable-tree'
// then in component
components: {
[SortableTree.name]: SortableTree
}
<template>
<sortable-tree :data="treeData">
<template slot-scope="{item}">
<span>{{item.name}}</span>
</template>
</sortable-tree>
</template>
<sortable-tree :data="treeData" attr="name" childrenAttr="children" mixinParentKey="$parent" @changePosition="changePosition">
<template slot-scope="{item}">
<span>{{item.name}}</span>
</template>
</sortable-tree>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
data
Object
|-
|Tree data source.
attr
String
'name'
|A name of property in data source that will be display.
childrenAttr
String
children
|A name of property in data source that contain children node.
mixinParentKey
String
''
|A name of property that contain parent data.
closeStateKey
String
''
|A name of property to determine the open/close state.
draggable
Boolean
true
|Enable dragging the tree node.
|Event
|Parameter
|Description
changePosition
{beforeParent, data, afterParent}
|Trigger when node position has been changed.
if your project can't support scss please add below dependence
npm install node-sass --save-dev
npm install sass-loader --save-dev
You can design your style easily with custom template.
eg: