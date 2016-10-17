Vue Sortable

Easily add drag-and-drop sorting to your Vue.js applications without jQuery, using the v-sortable directive, a thin wrapper for the minimalist RubaXa/SortableJS library.

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-sortable

Setup

import Vue from 'vue' import Sortable from 'vue-sortable' Vue.use(Sortable)

Browser Globals

If you aren't using a build system, you probably just want to include a <script> tag and keep things simple. unpkg.com serves as a CDN for NPM projects. You can grab vue-sortable from unpkg in a couple ways:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-sortable@0.1.3"></script> # use a specific version

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-sortable@latest"></script> # use the latest version

Note that you will need to include RubaXa/Sortable & Vue before including vue-sortable .

View Live Example

< html > < head > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/1.0.16/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/sortablejs@1.4.2" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-sortable@0.1.3" > </ script > </ head > < body > < ul v-sortable > < li > Foo </ li > < li > Bar </ li > < li > Baz </ li > </ ul > < script > new Vue({ el: 'body' }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Common Use Cases

The below implementation will update the order of the source data after an item is sorted using the sortable onUpdate callback.

View Live Example

new Vue ({ el : 'body' , data: { list: [ 'Foo' , 'Bar' , 'Baz' ] }, methods : { onUpdate : function (event) { this.list. splice (event.newIndex, 0, this.list.splice(event.oldIndex, 1)[ 0 ]) } } });

< ul v-sortable = "{ onUpdate: onUpdate }" > < li v-for = "item in list" > {{ item }} </ li > </ ul >

Contributing

I'd like to keep this directive as simple as possible, but if there's something you'd like to see added feel free to submit a PR.

The plugin is built using the vue-cli webpack-simple template.

npm install npm run dev npm run build

For detailed explanation on how things work, consult the docs for vue-loader.