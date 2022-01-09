Vue-Socket.io is a socket.io integration for Vuejs, easy to use, supporting Vuex and component level socket consumer managements.
npm install vue-socket.io --save
import Vue from 'vue'
import store from './store'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueSocketIO from 'vue-socket.io'
Vue.use(new VueSocketIO({
debug: true,
connection: 'http://metinseylan.com:1992',
vuex: {
store,
actionPrefix: 'SOCKET_',
mutationPrefix: 'SOCKET_'
},
options: { path: "/my-app/" } //Optional options
}))
new Vue({
router,
store,
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
|Parameters
|Type's
|Default
|Required
|Description
|debug
|Boolean
false
|Optional
|Enable logging for debug
|connection
|String/Socket.io-client
null
|Required
|Websocket server url or socket.io-client instance
|vuex.store
|Vuex
null
|Optional
|Vuex store instance
|vuex.actionPrefix
|String
null
|Optional
|Prefix for emitting server side vuex actions
|vuex.mutationPrefix
|String
null
|Optional
|Prefix for emitting server side vuex mutations
If you want to listen socket events from component side, you need to add `sockets` object in Vue component. After that every function will start to listen events, depends on object key
new Vue({
sockets: {
connect: function () {
console.log('socket connected')
},
customEmit: function (data) {
console.log('this method was fired by the socket server. eg: io.emit("customEmit", data)')
}
},
methods: {
clickButton: function (data) {
// $socket is socket.io-client instance
this.$socket.emit('emit_method', data)
}
}
})
If you need consuming events dynamically in runtime, you can use `subscribe` and `unsubscribe` methods in Vue component
this.sockets.subscribe('EVENT_NAME', (data) => {
this.msg = data.message;
});
this.sockets.unsubscribe('EVENT_NAME');
If you want to handle 'kebab-case', or "event with space inside it" events, then you have to define it via the following way
export default {
name: 'Test',
sockets: {
connect: function () {
console.log('socket to notification channel connected')
},
},
data () {
return {
something: [
// ... something here for the data if you need.
]
}
},
mounted () {
this.$socket.subscribe("kebab-case", function(data) {
console.log("This event was fired by eg. sio.emit('kebab-case')", data)
})
}
}
When you set store parameter in installation, `Vue-Socket.io` will start sending events to Vuex store. If you set both prefix for vuex, you can use `actions` and `mutations` at the same time. But, best way to use is just `actions`
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuex from 'vuex'
Vue.use(Vuex)
export default new Vuex.Store({
state: {},
mutations: {
"<MUTATION_PREFIX><EVENT_NAME>"() {
// do something
}
},
actions: {
"<ACTION_PREFIX><EVENT_NAME>"() {
// do something
}
}
})