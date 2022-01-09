openbase logo
vsc

vue-socketio-client

by Metin Seylan
2.0.3 (see all)

😻 Socket.io implementation for Vuejs and Vuex

Readme

Vue-Socket.io is a socket.io integration for Vuejs, easy to use, supporting Vuex and component level socket consumer managements.

Demo

🚀 Installation

npm install vue-socket.io --save
Using Connection String
import Vue from 'vue'
import store from './store'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueSocketIO from 'vue-socket.io'

Vue.use(new VueSocketIO({
    debug: true,
    connection: 'http://metinseylan.com:1992',
    vuex: {
        store,
        actionPrefix: 'SOCKET_',
        mutationPrefix: 'SOCKET_'
    },
    options: { path: "/my-app/" } //Optional options
}))

new Vue({
    router,
    store,
    render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
Using socket.io-client Instance
import Vue from 'vue'
import store from './store'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueSocketIO from 'vue-socket.io'
import SocketIO from 'socket.io-client'

const options = { path: '/my-app/' }; //Options object to pass into SocketIO

Vue.use(new VueSocketIO({
    debug: true,
    connection: SocketIO('http://metinseylan.com:1992', options), //options object is Optional
    vuex: {
      store,
      actionPrefix: "SOCKET_",
      mutationPrefix: "SOCKET_"
    }
  })
);

new Vue({
    router,
    store,
    render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
ParametersType'sDefaultRequiredDescription
debugBooleanfalseOptionalEnable logging for debug
connectionString/Socket.io-clientnullRequiredWebsocket server url or socket.io-client instance
vuex.storeVuexnullOptionalVuex store instance
vuex.actionPrefixStringnullOptionalPrefix for emitting server side vuex actions
vuex.mutationPrefixStringnullOptionalPrefix for emitting server side vuex mutations

🌈 Component Level Usage

If you want to listen socket events from component side, you need to add `sockets` object in Vue component. After that every function will start to listen events, depends on object key

new Vue({
    sockets: {
        connect: function () {
            console.log('socket connected')
        },
        customEmit: function (data) {
            console.log('this method was fired by the socket server. eg: io.emit("customEmit", data)')
        }
    },
    methods: {
        clickButton: function (data) {
            // $socket is socket.io-client instance
            this.$socket.emit('emit_method', data)
        }
    }
})
Dynamic Listeners

If you need consuming events dynamically in runtime, you can use `subscribe` and `unsubscribe` methods in Vue component

this.sockets.subscribe('EVENT_NAME', (data) => {
    this.msg = data.message;
});

this.sockets.unsubscribe('EVENT_NAME');
Defining handlers for events with special characters

If you want to handle 'kebab-case', or "event with space inside it" events, then you have to define it via the following way

export default {
  name: 'Test',
  sockets: {
    connect: function () {
      console.log('socket to notification channel connected')
    },
  },

  data () {
    return {
      something: [
         // ... something here for the data if you need.
      ]
    }
  },

  mounted () {
    this.$socket.subscribe("kebab-case", function(data) {
        console.log("This event was fired by eg. sio.emit('kebab-case')", data)
    })
  }
}

🏆 Vuex Integration

When you set store parameter in installation, `Vue-Socket.io` will start sending events to Vuex store. If you set both prefix for vuex, you can use `actions` and `mutations` at the same time. But, best way to use is just `actions`

import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuex from 'vuex'

Vue.use(Vuex)

export default new Vuex.Store({
    state: {},
    mutations: {
        "<MUTATION_PREFIX><EVENT_NAME>"() {
            // do something
        }
    },
    actions: {
        "<ACTION_PREFIX><EVENT_NAME>"() {
            // do something
        }
    }
})

