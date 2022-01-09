Vue-Socket.io is a socket.io integration for Vuejs, easy to use, supporting Vuex and component level socket consumer managements.

🚀 Installation

npm install vue-socket.io --save

Using Connection String

import Vue from 'vue' import store from './store' import App from './App.vue' import VueSocketIO from 'vue-socket.io' Vue.use( new VueSocketIO({ debug : true , connection : 'http://metinseylan.com:1992' , vuex : { store, actionPrefix : 'SOCKET_' , mutationPrefix : 'SOCKET_' }, options : { path : "/my-app/" } })) new Vue({ router, store, render : h => h(App) }).$mount( '#app' )

Using socket.io-client Instance

import Vue from 'vue' import store from './store' import App from './App.vue' import VueSocketIO from 'vue-socket.io' import SocketIO from 'socket.io-client' const options = { path : '/my-app/' }; Vue.use( new VueSocketIO({ debug : true , connection : SocketIO( 'http://metinseylan.com:1992' , options), vuex : { store, actionPrefix : "SOCKET_" , mutationPrefix : "SOCKET_" } }) ); new Vue({ router, store, render : h => h(App) }).$mount( '#app' )

Parameters Type's Default Required Description debug Boolean false Optional Enable logging for debug connection String/Socket.io-client null Required Websocket server url or socket.io-client instance vuex.store Vuex null Optional Vuex store instance vuex.actionPrefix String null Optional Prefix for emitting server side vuex actions vuex.mutationPrefix String null Optional Prefix for emitting server side vuex mutations

🌈 Component Level Usage

If you want to listen socket events from component side, you need to add `sockets` object in Vue component. After that every function will start to listen events, depends on object key

new Vue({ sockets : { connect : function ( ) { console .log( 'socket connected' ) }, customEmit : function ( data ) { console .log( 'this method was fired by the socket server. eg: io.emit("customEmit", data)' ) } }, methods : { clickButton : function ( data ) { this .$socket.emit( 'emit_method' , data) } } })

Dynamic Listeners

If you need consuming events dynamically in runtime, you can use `subscribe` and `unsubscribe` methods in Vue component

this .sockets.subscribe( 'EVENT_NAME' , (data) => { this .msg = data.message; }); this .sockets.unsubscribe( 'EVENT_NAME' );

Defining handlers for events with special characters

If you want to handle 'kebab-case', or "event with space inside it" events, then you have to define it via the following way

export default { name : 'Test' , sockets : { connect : function ( ) { console .log( 'socket to notification channel connected' ) }, }, data () { return { something : [ ] } }, mounted () { this .$socket.subscribe( "kebab-case" , function ( data ) { console .log( "This event was fired by eg. sio.emit('kebab-case')" , data) }) } }

🏆 Vuex Integration

When you set store parameter in installation, `Vue-Socket.io` will start sending events to Vuex store. If you set both prefix for vuex, you can use `actions` and `mutations` at the same time. But, best way to use is just `actions`

import Vue from 'vue' import Vuex from 'vuex' Vue.use(Vuex) export default new Vuex.Store({ state : {}, mutations : { "<MUTATION_PREFIX><EVENT_NAME>" () { } }, actions : { "<ACTION_PREFIX><EVENT_NAME>" () { } } })

