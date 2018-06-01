openbase logo
vss

vue-socialmedia-share

by Mohit kumar Bajoria
1.0.1 (see all)

🔊 Vue component for social sharing of links - https://codesandbox.io/s/kk0mqj11lv

Readme

vue-socialmedia-share

Vue component for social sharing

screen shot 2018-05-30 at 4 46 44 pm

Demo

Edit vue-socialmedia-share

Features

Installation

yarn add vue-socialmedia-share

or

npm install vue-socialmedia-share

API

Facebook

import { Facebook } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';

// usage in local component

export default {
  components: {
    Facebook
  }
};

Props

PropData TypeRequiredDescription
urlStringtrueURL to share.
scaleStringSize of icon (1-9)

Twitter

import { Twitter } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';

// usage in local component

export default {
  components: {
    Twitter
  }
};
PropData TypeRequiredDescription
urlStringtrueURL to share.
scaleStringSize of icon(1-9)
titleStringTitle of the shared page

LinkedIn

import { Linkedin } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';

// usage in local component

export default {
  components: {
    Linkedin
  }
};
PropData TypeRequiredDescription
urlStringtrueURL to share.
scaleStringSize of icon(1-9)

Reddit

import { Reddit } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';

// usage in local component

export default {
  components: {
    Reddit
  }
};
PropData TypeRequiredDescription
urlStringtrueURL to share.
scaleStringSize of icon(1-9)
titleStringTitle of the shared page

Telegram

import { Telegram } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';

// usage in local component

export default {
  components: {
    Telegram
  }
};
PropData TypeRequiredDescription
urlStringtrueURL to share.
scaleStringSize of icon(1-9)
titleStringTitle of the shared page

WhatsApp

import { WhatsApp } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';

// usage in local component

export default {
  components: {
    WhatsApp
  }
};
PropData TypeRequiredDescription
urlStringtrueURL to share.
scaleStringSize of icon(1-9)
titleStringTitle of the shared page

Pinterest

import { Pinterest } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';

// usage in local component

export default {
  components: {
    Pinterest
  }
};
PropData TypeRequiredDescription
urlStringtrueURL to share.
scaleStringSize of icon(1-9)

Google +

import { Google } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';

// usage in local component

export default {
  components: {
    Google
  }
};
PropData TypeRequiredDescription
urlStringtrueURL to share.
scaleStringSize of icon(1-9)

Email

import { Email } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';

// usage in local component

export default {
  components: {
    Email
  }
};
PropData TypeRequiredDescription
urlStringtrueURL to share.
scaleStringSize of icon(1-9)
subjectStringSubject of email
bodyStringBody of email

Contributing Guide

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

© Mohit Bajoria

License

MIT

Like it ? it

