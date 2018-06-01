Vue component for social sharing
Features
- No external script loading
- Opens a new share tab
- Share Button for:
- Social Media icons includes in the library
- Change the size of icons
Installation
yarn add vue-socialmedia-share
or
npm install vue-socialmedia-share
API
Facebook
import { Facebook } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';
export default {
components: {
Facebook
}
};
Props
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Description
url
|String
|true
|URL to share.
scale
|String
|Size of icon (1-9)
import { Twitter } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';
export default {
components: {
Twitter
}
};
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Description
url
|String
|true
|URL to share.
scale
|String
|Size of icon(1-9)
title
|String
|Title of the shared page
LinkedIn
import { Linkedin } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';
export default {
components: {
Linkedin
}
};
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Description
url
|String
|true
|URL to share.
scale
|String
|Size of icon(1-9)
Reddit
import { Reddit } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';
export default {
components: {
Reddit
}
};
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Description
url
|String
|true
|URL to share.
scale
|String
|Size of icon(1-9)
title
|String
|Title of the shared page
Telegram
import { Telegram } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';
export default {
components: {
Telegram
}
};
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Description
url
|String
|true
|URL to share.
scale
|String
|Size of icon(1-9)
title
|String
|Title of the shared page
WhatsApp
import { WhatsApp } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';
export default {
components: {
WhatsApp
}
};
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Description
url
|String
|true
|URL to share.
scale
|String
|Size of icon(1-9)
title
|String
|Title of the shared page
Pinterest
import { Pinterest } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';
export default {
components: {
Pinterest
}
};
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Description
url
|String
|true
|URL to share.
scale
|String
|Size of icon(1-9)
Google +
import { Google } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';
export default {
components: {
Google
}
};
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Description
url
|String
|true
|URL to share.
scale
|String
|Size of icon(1-9)
Email
import { Email } from 'vue-socialmedia-share';
export default {
components: {
Email
}
};
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Description
url
|String
|true
|URL to share.
scale
|String
|Size of icon(1-9)
subject
|String
|Subject of email
body
|String
|Body of email
Contributing Guide
- Fork it!
- Create your feature branch:
git checkout -b my-new-feature
- Commit your changes:
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
- Push to the branch:
git push origin my-new-feature
- Submit a pull request :D
Author
© Mohit Bajoria
License
MIT
