Vue component for social sharing

Features

No external script loading

Opens a new share tab

Share Button for: Facebook Twitter Reddit LinkedIn Google + WhatsApp Telegram Email Pinterest

Social Media icons includes in the library

Change the size of icons

Installation

yarn add vue-socialmedia- share

or

npm install vue-socialmedia-share

API

Facebook

import { Facebook } from 'vue-socialmedia-share' ; export default { components : { Facebook } };

Props

Prop Data Type Required Description url String true URL to share. scale String Size of icon (1-9)

Twitter

import { Twitter } from 'vue-socialmedia-share' ; export default { components : { Twitter } };

Prop Data Type Required Description url String true URL to share. scale String Size of icon(1-9) title String Title of the shared page

LinkedIn

import { Linkedin } from 'vue-socialmedia-share' ; export default { components : { Linkedin } };

Prop Data Type Required Description url String true URL to share. scale String Size of icon(1-9)

Reddit

import { Reddit } from 'vue-socialmedia-share' ; export default { components : { Reddit } };

Prop Data Type Required Description url String true URL to share. scale String Size of icon(1-9) title String Title of the shared page

Telegram

import { Telegram } from 'vue-socialmedia-share' ; export default { components : { Telegram } };

Prop Data Type Required Description url String true URL to share. scale String Size of icon(1-9) title String Title of the shared page

WhatsApp

import { WhatsApp } from 'vue-socialmedia-share' ; export default { components : { WhatsApp } };

Prop Data Type Required Description url String true URL to share. scale String Size of icon(1-9) title String Title of the shared page

Pinterest

import { Pinterest } from 'vue-socialmedia-share' ; export default { components : { Pinterest } };

Prop Data Type Required Description url String true URL to share. scale String Size of icon(1-9)

Google +

import { Google } from 'vue-socialmedia-share' ; export default { components : { Google } };

Prop Data Type Required Description url String true URL to share. scale String Size of icon(1-9)

Email

import { Email } from 'vue-socialmedia-share' ; export default { components : { Email } };

Prop Data Type Required Description url String true URL to share. scale String Size of icon(1-9) subject String Subject of email body String Body of email

Contributing Guide

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

© Mohit Bajoria

License

MIT

