Vue Social Sharing

Less than 2.5kb gzipped

What is a renderless component?

Renderless components give you the highest possible control over your markup and styling. This means that vue-social-sharing ship with minimal HTML and no CSS to let you adapt the look and feel of the components to your needs. You can learn more about renderless components in this blog article by @adamwathan.

Understanding social sharing

Before using this package it is important to understand how Social Networks handle sharing links on their platform. When you share a link on a Social Network, the Social Network will crawl the link to detect Open Graph meta tags. If you share links that do not contain Open Graph meta tags, the Social Network will not be able to display a rich content for your link. You can refer to the Available properties section of the documentation to check which Social Network accept which properties without Open Graph tags.

Installation

yarn add vue-social-sharing npm install --save vue-social-sharing

Vue 3 support

Vue 3 support is available in Alpha build, you can try it with the following command:

yarn add vue-social-sharing@next npm install --save vue-social-sharing@next

Remember that this is an alpha build, not all feature are available yet and you will certainly encounter some bugs.

Usage

Loading the library

Browserify / Webpack

import VueSocialSharing from 'vue-social-sharing' Vue.use(VueSocialSharing);

Nuxt

modules : [ 'vue-social-sharing/nuxt' ]

HTML

< script src = "/dist/vue-social-sharing.js" > </ script >

Using the Share Network component

< ShareNetwork network = "facebook" url = "https://news.vuejs.org/issues/180" title = "Say hi to Vite! A brand new, extremely fast development setup for Vue." description = "This week, I’d like to introduce you to 'Vite', which means 'Fast'. It’s a brand new development setup created by Evan You." quote = "The hot reload is so fast it\'s near instant. - Evan You" hashtags = "vuejs,vite" > Share on Facebook </ ShareNetwork >

Available networks and properties

The url is the only property required for all networks.

General properties

Name Data Type Description tag String HTML tag used to render the network component. Default to "a" tag. popup.width Number Custom width of the popup window. Default to 626px. popup.height Number Custom height of the popup window. Default to 426px.

Network properties

Prop Type Description url String URL to share. title String Sharing title (if available). description String Sharing description (if available). quote String Facebook quote (Facebook only). hashtags String A list of comma-separated hashtags (Twitter and Facebook). twitter-user String Twitter user (Twitter only). media String Url to a media (Pinterest, VK, Weibo, and Wordpress).

Networks

Network url title description Extras/Comments Baidu ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Buffer ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Email ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ EverNote ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Facebook ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ hashtags A list of comma-separated hashtags, only the first one will be used.

quote Facebook quote. FlipBoard ✔️ ✔️ ❌ HackerNews ✔️ ✔️ ❌ InstaPaper ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Line ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ LinkedIn ✔️ ❌ ❌ Messenger ✔️ ❌ ❌ Odnoklassniki ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Pinterest ✔️ ✔️ ❌ media URL of an image describing the content. Pocket ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Reddit ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Skype ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ SMS ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ StumbleUpon ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Telegram ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Tumblr ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Twitter ✔️ ✔️ ❌ hashtags A list of comma-separated hashtags.

twitter-user Twitter user to mention. Viber ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ VK ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ media URL of an image describing the content. Weibo ✔️ ✔️ ❌ media URL of an image describing the content. WhatsApp ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Wordpress ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ media URL of an image describing the content. Xing ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Yammer ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

For the networks: Line , Skype , SMS , Telegram , Viber , WhatsApp and Yammer ; the shared content is a string of the form: " $title $url $description "

Available events

Events that are emitted on the vue $root instance:

Name Data Description share_network_open Network name, shared url Fired when a sharing popup is open share_network_change Network name, shared url Fired when the user open a new sharing popup while another is already open share_network_close Network name, shared url Fired when a sharing popup is closed or changed by another popup

You can listen to a vue-social-sharing $root event by using the following code:

Vue.$root.$on( 'share_network_open' , function ( network, url ) { });

Events that are emitted on the local vue-social-sharing instance:

Name Data Description open Network name, shared url Fired when a sharing popup is open change Network name, shared url Fired when the user open a new sharing popup while another is already open close Network name, shared url Fired when a sharing popup is closed or changed by another popup

You can listen to a ShareNetwork local event by using the following code:

< ShareNetwork @ open = "open" @ change = "change" @ close = "close" />

Note that the share_network_close event will not be fired for the WhatsApp, SMS and Email sharers.

Extending the network list

In version 3.x you can extend and override the list of available networks. You can see a working example of the feature in the examples/index.js file:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueSocialSharing from '@/vue-social-sharing' Vue.use(VueSocialSharing, { networks : { fakeblock : 'https://fakeblock.com/share?url=@url&title=@title' } }) new Vue({ el : '#app' , })

Extending the network list in Nuxt

You can extend the list of available networks directly in your nuxt.config.js file:

modules: [ [ 'vue-social-sharing/nuxt' , { networks : { fakeblock : 'https://fakeblock.com/share?url=@url&title=@title' } }], ]

If needed, you can set a custom width and height for the popup window:

< ShareNetwork :popup = "{width: 400, height: 200}" />

Feature request

Feel free to open an issue to ask for a new social network support.

