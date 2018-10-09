openbase logo
vss

vue-social-share

by Jeff Wen
0.0.3 (see all)

A Vue 2.x social share component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

194

GitHub Stars

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-social-share

A Vue 2.x social share component based on Share.js

NPM version Vue 2.x NPM downloads

Live Demo

Install

npm install vue-social-share -S

Usage

import Vue from 'vue'
import Share from 'vue-social-share'

Vue.use(Share)

<share :config="config"></share>

Props

props config 是一个对象，包含如下属性。

url                 : '', // 网址，默认使用 window.location.href
source              : '', // 来源（QQ空间会用到）, 默认读取head标签：<meta name="site" content="http://overtrue" />
title               : '', // 标题，默认读取 document.title 或者 <meta name="title" content="share.js" />
description         : '', // 描述, 默认读取head标签：<meta name="description" content="PHP弱类型的实现原理分析" />
image               : '', // 图片, 默认取网页中第一个img标签
sites               : ['qzone', 'qq', 'weibo','wechat', 'douban'], // 启用的站点
disabled            : ['google', 'facebook', 'twitter'], // 禁用的站点
wechatQrcodeTitle   : '微信扫一扫：分享', // 微信二维码提示文字
wechatQrcodeHelper  : '<p>微信里点“发现”，扫一下</p><p>二维码便可将本文分享至朋友圈。</p>'

支持站点

微博、QQ 空间、QQ 好友、微信、腾讯微博、豆瓣、Facebook、Twitter、Linkedin、Google+

Development

  • yarn example: Run example in development mode
  • yarn build: Build component in both format

Credits

License

This content is released under the MIT License.

