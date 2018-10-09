A Vue 2.x social share component based on Share.js

Install

npm install vue-social-share -S

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import Share from 'vue-social-share' Vue.use(Share) <share :config= "config" > </ share >

Props

props config 是一个对象，包含如下属性。

url : '' , source : '' , title : '' , description : '' , image : '' , sites : [ 'qzone' , 'qq' , 'weibo' , 'wechat' , 'douban' ], disabled : [ 'google' , 'facebook' , 'twitter' ], wechatQrcodeTitle : '微信扫一扫：分享' , wechatQrcodeHelper : '<p>微信里点“发现”，扫一下</p><p>二维码便可将本文分享至朋友圈。</p>'

支持站点

微博、QQ 空间、QQ 好友、微信、腾讯微博、豆瓣、Facebook、Twitter、Linkedin、Google+

Development

yarn example : Run example in development mode

: Run example in development mode yarn build : Build component in both format

License

This content is released under the MIT License.