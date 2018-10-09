A Vue 2.x social share component based on Share.js
npm install vue-social-share -S
import Vue from 'vue'
import Share from 'vue-social-share'
Vue.use(Share)
<share :config="config"></share>
props
config 是一个对象，包含如下属性。
url : '', // 网址，默认使用 window.location.href
source : '', // 来源（QQ空间会用到）, 默认读取head标签：<meta name="site" content="http://overtrue" />
title : '', // 标题，默认读取 document.title 或者 <meta name="title" content="share.js" />
description : '', // 描述, 默认读取head标签：<meta name="description" content="PHP弱类型的实现原理分析" />
image : '', // 图片, 默认取网页中第一个img标签
sites : ['qzone', 'qq', 'weibo','wechat', 'douban'], // 启用的站点
disabled : ['google', 'facebook', 'twitter'], // 禁用的站点
wechatQrcodeTitle : '微信扫一扫：分享', // 微信二维码提示文字
wechatQrcodeHelper : '<p>微信里点“发现”，扫一下</p><p>二维码便可将本文分享至朋友圈。</p>'
微博、QQ 空间、QQ 好友、微信、腾讯微博、豆瓣、Facebook、Twitter、Linkedin、Google+
yarn example: Run example in development mode
yarn build: Build component in both format
This content is released under the MIT License.