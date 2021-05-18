openbase logo
vsa

vue-social-auth

by Diadal
1.4.9

Laravel Vue (SPA) Social Auth

Overview

920

GitHub Stars

58

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vue OAuth

Readme

Known Vulnerabilities

NOTE: The new Version works better

♻️ Update Version Universal-Social-Auth

Laravel vue-social-auth

vue-social-auth is easily configurable solution for Vue.js & Laravel with Socialite that provides Social login using Github, Facebook, Google, Vkontakte and other OAuth providers.

The best part about this library is that it is not strictly coupled to one request handling library like vue-axios. You will be able to use it with different libraries.

For now it is tested to work with vue-resource and axios (using vue-axios wrapper).

WARNING: Default request library is axios using vue-axios wrapper plugin.

NOTE: It also work with any Php with Socialite

Supported OAuth providers and configurations

Installation

firstly install Socialite

NOTE: make sure you config your Socialite configuration data in services.php & .env for more details check https://socialiteproviders.netlify.com/

composer require laravel/socialite

Next install vue-social-auth

npm install vue-social-auth

Usage

import Vue from 'vue'
import axios from 'axios';
import VueAxios from 'vue-axios'
import VueSocialauth from 'vue-social-auth'

Vue.use(VueAxios, axios)
Vue.use(VueSocialauth, {

  providers: {
    github: {
      clientId: '',
      redirectUri: '/auth/github/callback' // Your client app URL
    }
  }
})

<button @click="AuthProvider('github')">auth Github</button>
<button @click="AuthProvider('facebook')">auth Facebook</button>
<button @click="AuthProvider('google')">auth Google</button>
<button @click="AuthProvider('twitter')">auth Twitter</button>
<button @click="AuthProvider('vkontakte')">auth Vkontakte</button>

♻️ Usage with Nuxt.js

Add vue-social-auth/nuxt to modules section of nuxt.config.js

Module automatically add to $auth or property selected

{
  modules: [
    // Optionally passing options in module configuration
    ['vue-social-auth/nuxt', { 
      property: '$auth', // Optional property if the $auth property is being used by another module 
      providers: {
        github: {
          clientId: '',
          redirectUri: '/auth/github/callback' // Your client app URL
        }
      }
    }]
  ],

  // Optionally passing options in module top level configuration
  vueSocialAuth: {
    property: '$auth'
    providers: {
      // ...
    }
  }
}

View Component

<script>

  export default {

      data(){

          return {

          }

      },
       methods: {

            AuthProvider(provider) {

              var self = this

              this.$auth.authenticate(provider).then(response =>{

                self.SocialLogin(provider,response)

                }).catch(err => {
                    console.log({err:err})
                })

            },

            SocialLogin(provider,response){

                this.$http.post('/sociallogin/'+provider,response).then(response => {

                    console.log(response.data)

                }).catch(err => {
                    console.log({err:err})
                })
            },

        }
    }
</script>

Vue Router


        {
          path: '/auth/:provider/callback',
          component: {
            template: '<div class="auth-component"></div>'
          }
        },

Vue is Done let move to backend config Laravel with Socialite

Laravel Router


Route::post('sociallogin/{provider}', 'Auth\AuthController@SocialSignup');
Route::get('auth/{provider}/callback', 'OutController@index')->where('provider', '.*');

OutController


<?php

namespace App\Http\Controllers;

use Illuminate\Http\Request;

class OutController extends Controller
{


    public function __construct()
    {

    }


    public function index()
    {

      return view('welcome');

    }
}

Auth\AuthController


<?php

namespace App\Http\Controllers\Auth;

use App\Http\Controllers\Controller;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;

use Socialite;

class AuthController extends Controller
{


    public function __construct()
    {

    }


    public function SocialSignup($provider)
    {
        // Socialite will pick response data automatic
        $user = Socialite::driver($provider)->stateless()->user();

        return response()->json($user);
    }

}

services.php


<?php

return [

   // .....

    'twitter' => [
        'client_id'     => env('TWITTER_ID'),
        'client_secret' => env('TWITTER_SECRET'),
        'redirect'      => env('TWITTER_URL'),
    ],

    'facebook' => [
        'client_id'     => env('FACEBOOK_ID'),
        'client_secret' => env('FACEBOOK_SECRET'),
        'redirect'      => env('FACEBOOK_URL'),
    ],

    'github' => [
        'client_id'     => env('GITHUB_ID'),
        'client_secret' => env('GITHUB_SECRET'),
        'redirect'      => env('GITHUB_URL'),
    ],

    'google' => [
        'client_id'     => env('GOOGLE_ID'),
        'client_secret' => env('GOOGLE_SECRET'),
        'redirect'      => env('GOOGLE_URL'),
    ],

    'vkontakte' => [
        'client_id'     => env('VKONTAKTE_KEY'),
        'client_secret' => env('VKONTAKTE_SECRET'),
        'redirect'      => env('VKONTAKTE_REDIRECT_URI'),
    ],
];

.env


TWITTER_ID=Your ID
TWITTER_SECRET=Your Secret
TWITTER_URL=https://example.com/auth/twitter/callback

FACEBOOK_ID=Your ID
FACEBOOK_SECRET=Your Secret
FACEBOOK_URL=https://example.com/auth/facebook/callback

GITHUB_ID=Your ID
GITHUB_SECRET=Your Secret
GITHUB_URL=https://example.com/auth/github/callback

GOOGLE_ID=Your ID
GOOGLE_SECRET=Your Secret
GOOGLE_URL=https://example.com/auth/google/callback

VKONTAKTE_KEY=Your ID
VKONTAKTE_SECRET=Your Secret
VKONTAKTE_REDIRECT_URI=https://example.com/auth/vkontakte/callback

VerifyCsrfToken Middleware

you may need to disable Csrf for the route if you receive Error: Request failed with status code 419


<?php

namespace App\Http\Middleware;

use Illuminate\Foundation\Http\Middleware\VerifyCsrfToken as Middleware;

class VerifyCsrfToken extends Middleware
{
    /**
     * The URIs that should be excluded from CSRF verification.
     *
     * @var array
     */
    protected $except = [

        '/sociallogin/google','/sociallogin/facebook','/sociallogin/github','/sociallogin/twitter','/sociallogin/vkontakte'
    ];
}

if any issue check

also you can buy me a coffee @ Patreon

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 Diadal Nig LTD

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

