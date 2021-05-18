NOTE: The new Version works better
vue-social-auth is easily configurable solution for Vue.js & Laravel with Socialite that provides Social login using Github, Facebook, Google, Vkontakte and other OAuth providers.
The best part about this library is that it is not strictly coupled to one request handling library like vue-axios. You will be able to use it with different libraries.
For now it is tested to work with vue-resource and axios (using vue-axios wrapper).
WARNING: Default request library is
axios using
vue-axios wrapper plugin.
NOTE: It also work with any Php with
Socialite
NOTE: make sure you config your
Socialite configuration data in
services.php &
.env for more details
check https://socialiteproviders.netlify.com/
composer require laravel/socialite
npm install vue-social-auth
import Vue from 'vue'
import axios from 'axios';
import VueAxios from 'vue-axios'
import VueSocialauth from 'vue-social-auth'
Vue.use(VueAxios, axios)
Vue.use(VueSocialauth, {
providers: {
github: {
clientId: '',
redirectUri: '/auth/github/callback' // Your client app URL
}
}
})
<button @click="AuthProvider('github')">auth Github</button>
<button @click="AuthProvider('facebook')">auth Facebook</button>
<button @click="AuthProvider('google')">auth Google</button>
<button @click="AuthProvider('twitter')">auth Twitter</button>
<button @click="AuthProvider('vkontakte')">auth Vkontakte</button>
Add
vue-social-auth/nuxt to modules section of
nuxt.config.js
Module automatically add to $auth or property selected
{
modules: [
// Optionally passing options in module configuration
['vue-social-auth/nuxt', {
property: '$auth', // Optional property if the $auth property is being used by another module
providers: {
github: {
clientId: '',
redirectUri: '/auth/github/callback' // Your client app URL
}
}
}]
],
// Optionally passing options in module top level configuration
vueSocialAuth: {
property: '$auth'
providers: {
// ...
}
}
}
<script>
export default {
data(){
return {
}
},
methods: {
AuthProvider(provider) {
var self = this
this.$auth.authenticate(provider).then(response =>{
self.SocialLogin(provider,response)
}).catch(err => {
console.log({err:err})
})
},
SocialLogin(provider,response){
this.$http.post('/sociallogin/'+provider,response).then(response => {
console.log(response.data)
}).catch(err => {
console.log({err:err})
})
},
}
}
</script>
{
path: '/auth/:provider/callback',
component: {
template: '<div class="auth-component"></div>'
}
},
Laravel with
Socialite
Route::post('sociallogin/{provider}', 'Auth\AuthController@SocialSignup');
Route::get('auth/{provider}/callback', 'OutController@index')->where('provider', '.*');
<?php
namespace App\Http\Controllers;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
class OutController extends Controller
{
public function __construct()
{
}
public function index()
{
return view('welcome');
}
}
<?php
namespace App\Http\Controllers\Auth;
use App\Http\Controllers\Controller;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use Socialite;
class AuthController extends Controller
{
public function __construct()
{
}
public function SocialSignup($provider)
{
// Socialite will pick response data automatic
$user = Socialite::driver($provider)->stateless()->user();
return response()->json($user);
}
}
<?php
return [
// .....
'twitter' => [
'client_id' => env('TWITTER_ID'),
'client_secret' => env('TWITTER_SECRET'),
'redirect' => env('TWITTER_URL'),
],
'facebook' => [
'client_id' => env('FACEBOOK_ID'),
'client_secret' => env('FACEBOOK_SECRET'),
'redirect' => env('FACEBOOK_URL'),
],
'github' => [
'client_id' => env('GITHUB_ID'),
'client_secret' => env('GITHUB_SECRET'),
'redirect' => env('GITHUB_URL'),
],
'google' => [
'client_id' => env('GOOGLE_ID'),
'client_secret' => env('GOOGLE_SECRET'),
'redirect' => env('GOOGLE_URL'),
],
'vkontakte' => [
'client_id' => env('VKONTAKTE_KEY'),
'client_secret' => env('VKONTAKTE_SECRET'),
'redirect' => env('VKONTAKTE_REDIRECT_URI'),
],
];
TWITTER_ID=Your ID
TWITTER_SECRET=Your Secret
TWITTER_URL=https://example.com/auth/twitter/callback
FACEBOOK_ID=Your ID
FACEBOOK_SECRET=Your Secret
FACEBOOK_URL=https://example.com/auth/facebook/callback
GITHUB_ID=Your ID
GITHUB_SECRET=Your Secret
GITHUB_URL=https://example.com/auth/github/callback
GOOGLE_ID=Your ID
GOOGLE_SECRET=Your Secret
GOOGLE_URL=https://example.com/auth/google/callback
VKONTAKTE_KEY=Your ID
VKONTAKTE_SECRET=Your Secret
VKONTAKTE_REDIRECT_URI=https://example.com/auth/vkontakte/callback
you may need to disable Csrf for the route if you receive
Error: Request failed with status code 419
<?php
namespace App\Http\Middleware;
use Illuminate\Foundation\Http\Middleware\VerifyCsrfToken as Middleware;
class VerifyCsrfToken extends Middleware
{
/**
* The URIs that should be excluded from CSRF verification.
*
* @var array
*/
protected $except = [
'/sociallogin/google','/sociallogin/facebook','/sociallogin/github','/sociallogin/twitter','/sociallogin/vkontakte'
];
}
if any issue check
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018 Diadal Nig LTD
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.