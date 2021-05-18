NOTE: The new Version works better

Laravel vue-social-auth

vue-social-auth is easily configurable solution for Vue.js & Laravel with Socialite that provides Social login using Github, Facebook, Google, Vkontakte and other OAuth providers.

The best part about this library is that it is not strictly coupled to one request handling library like vue-axios. You will be able to use it with different libraries.

For now it is tested to work with vue-resource and axios (using vue-axios wrapper).

WARNING: Default request library is axios using vue-axios wrapper plugin.

NOTE: It also work with any Php with Socialite

Supported OAuth providers and configurations

Installation

firstly install Socialite

NOTE: make sure you config your Socialite configuration data in services.php & .env for more details check https://socialiteproviders.netlify.com/

composer require laravel/socialite

Next install vue-social-auth

npm install vue-social-auth

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import axios from 'axios' ; import VueAxios from 'vue-axios' import VueSocialauth from 'vue-social-auth' Vue.use(VueAxios, axios) Vue.use(VueSocialauth, { providers : { github : { clientId : '' , redirectUri : '/auth/github/callback' } } })

< button @ click = "AuthProvider('github')" > auth Github </ button > < button @ click = "AuthProvider('facebook')" > auth Facebook </ button > < button @ click = "AuthProvider('google')" > auth Google </ button > < button @ click = "AuthProvider('twitter')" > auth Twitter </ button > < button @ click = "AuthProvider('vkontakte')" > auth Vkontakte </ button >

♻️ Usage with Nuxt.js

Add vue-social-auth/nuxt to modules section of nuxt.config.js

Module automatically add to $auth or property selected

{ modules : [ [ 'vue-social-auth/nuxt' , { property : '$auth' , providers : { github : { clientId : '' , redirectUri : '/auth/github/callback' } } }] ], vueSocialAuth : { property : '$auth' providers : { } } }

View Component

<script> export default { data(){ return { } }, methods : { AuthProvider(provider) { var self = this this .$auth.authenticate(provider).then( response => { self.SocialLogin(provider,response) }).catch( err => { console .log({ err :err}) }) }, SocialLogin(provider,response){ this .$http.post( '/sociallogin/' +provider,response).then( response => { console .log(response.data) }).catch( err => { console .log({ err :err}) }) }, } } < /script>

Vue Router

{ path : '/auth/:provider/callback' , component : { template : '<div class="auth-component"></div>' } },

Vue is Done let move to backend config Laravel with Socialite

Laravel Router

Route::post( 'sociallogin/{provider}' , 'Auth\AuthController@SocialSignup' ); Route::get( 'auth/{provider}/callback' , 'OutController@index' )->where( 'provider' , '.*' );

OutController

namespace App \ Http \ Controllers ; use Illuminate \ Http \ Request ; class OutController extends Controller { public function __construct () { } public function index () { return view( 'welcome' ); } }

namespace App \ Http \ Controllers \ Auth ; use App \ Http \ Controllers \ Controller ; use Illuminate \ Http \ Request ; use Socialite ; class AuthController extends Controller { public function __construct () { } public function SocialSignup ($provider) { $user = Socialite::driver($provider)->stateless()->user(); return response()->json($user); } }

return [ 'twitter' => [ 'client_id' => env( 'TWITTER_ID' ), 'client_secret' => env( 'TWITTER_SECRET' ), 'redirect' => env( 'TWITTER_URL' ), ], 'facebook' => [ 'client_id' => env( 'FACEBOOK_ID' ), 'client_secret' => env( 'FACEBOOK_SECRET' ), 'redirect' => env( 'FACEBOOK_URL' ), ], 'github' => [ 'client_id' => env( 'GITHUB_ID' ), 'client_secret' => env( 'GITHUB_SECRET' ), 'redirect' => env( 'GITHUB_URL' ), ], 'google' => [ 'client_id' => env( 'GOOGLE_ID' ), 'client_secret' => env( 'GOOGLE_SECRET' ), 'redirect' => env( 'GOOGLE_URL' ), ], 'vkontakte' => [ 'client_id' => env( 'VKONTAKTE_KEY' ), 'client_secret' => env( 'VKONTAKTE_SECRET' ), 'redirect' => env( 'VKONTAKTE_REDIRECT_URI' ), ], ];

TWITTER_ID=Your ID TWITTER_SECRET=Your Secret TWITTER_URL=https://example.com/auth/twitter/callback FACEBOOK_ID=Your ID FACEBOOK_SECRET=Your Secret FACEBOOK_URL=https://example.com/auth/facebook/callback GITHUB_ID=Your ID GITHUB_SECRET=Your Secret GITHUB_URL=https://example.com/auth/github/callback GOOGLE_ID=Your ID GOOGLE_SECRET=Your Secret GOOGLE_URL=https://example.com/auth/google/callback VKONTAKTE_KEY=Your ID VKONTAKTE_SECRET=Your Secret VKONTAKTE_REDIRECT_URI=https://example.com/auth/vkontakte/callback

VerifyCsrfToken Middleware

you may need to disable Csrf for the route if you receive Error: Request failed with status code 419

namespace App \ Http \ Middleware ; use Illuminate \ Foundation \ Http \ Middleware \ VerifyCsrfToken as Middleware ; class VerifyCsrfToken extends Middleware { protected $except = [ '/sociallogin/google' , '/sociallogin/facebook' , '/sociallogin/github' , '/sociallogin/twitter' , '/sociallogin/vkontakte' ]; }

if any issue check

