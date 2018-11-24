openbase logo
vue-snotify

by Artem Kuznetsov
3.2.1 (see all)

Vuejs 2 Notification Center

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.3K

GitHub Stars

769

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Notification, Vue Toast

Readme

vue-snotify

Example

https://artemsky.github.io/vue-snotify/

Features

Example

https://artemsky.github.io/vue-snotify/

Features

  • 9 types of toast notifications (async, confirm, prompt, html and more...)
  • Many config options (icons, backdrop, timeout, position and much more...)
  • Repository includes 3 different styles. So you can use on of them, or create your own.
  • Callbacks
  • 5KB minified and gzipped
  • Typescript definitions
  • ESM, CommonJS, UMD versions
Looking for an Angular version? Here

Snotify Gif

Installation

NPM 5

npm install vue-snotify

yarn

yarn add vue-snotify

see detailed instruction

Documentation and Examples

Documentation - here
Example application source - here
Change Log - here

CDN

License

MIT © artemsky

