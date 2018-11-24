vue-snotify
Features
- 9 types of toast notifications (async, confirm, prompt, html and more...)
- Many config options (icons, backdrop, timeout, position and much more...)
- Repository includes 3 different styles. So you can use on of them, or create your own.
- Callbacks
- 5KB minified and gzipped
- Typescript definitions
- ESM, CommonJS, UMD versions
Installation
NPM 5
npm install vue-snotify
yarn
yarn add vue-snotify
Documentation and Examples
Documentation - here
Example application source - here
Change Log - here
CDN
License
MIT © artemsky