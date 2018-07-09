it's a vuejs version of smoothscroll Based on https://github.com/alicelieutier/smoothScroll/blob/master/smoothscroll.js

How to Use

npm install vue-smoothscroll

then in the js file , you can use with router or others

var vueSmoothScroll = require ( 'vue-smoothscroll' ); Vue.use(vueSmoothScroll);

//define a tag < div v-smoothscroll = "{ duration : 500, callback: callback , context : undefined , axis :'y' }" class = "message" > message </ div >

or

this .$SmoothScroll(target,duration,callback,context，axis);

params