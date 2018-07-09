it's a vuejs version of smoothscroll Based on https://github.com/alicelieutier/smoothScroll/blob/master/smoothscroll.js
# install dependencies
npm install vue-smoothscroll
then in the js file , you can use with router or others
var vueSmoothScroll = require('vue-smoothscroll');
Vue.use(vueSmoothScroll);
//define a tag
<div v-smoothscroll="{ duration : 500, callback: callback , context : undefined , axis :'y' }" class="message">
message
</div>
or
this.$SmoothScroll(target,duration,callback,context，axis);
params
target is a
HTMLElement Object from your document that you want to scroll to, or a numeric position on the page
duration is the total duration of the scroll (optional, defaults to 500ms)
callback is a function to be executed when the scrolling is over (optional)
context is the scrolling context (optional, defaults to window, can be any
HTMLElement Object)
axis is the x,y axis ,the value can be 'y' , 'x' , 'both', 'y' means horizontal direction, 'x' means vertical direction