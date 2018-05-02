Simple vue smooth scroll based on vue-smoothscroll https://github.com/Teddy-Zhu/vue-smoothscroll/blob/master/README.md
# install dependency
npm install --save vue-smooth-scroll
// import on your project (less then 1KB gziped)
import vueSmoothScroll from 'vue-smooth-scroll'
Vue.use(vueSmoothScroll)
<a href="#div-id" v-smooth-scroll>Anchor</a>
<div id="div-id"></div>
{
duration: 500, // Animation speed
offset: 0, // Offset from element, you can use positive or negative values
}
<a href="#div-id" v-smooth-scroll="{ duration: 1000, offset: -50 }">Anchor</a>
<div id="div-id"></div>
<body>
<div id="app">
<a href="#app" v-smooth-scroll>Anchor</a>
</div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-smooth-scroll@1.0.11"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(VueSmoothScroll)
var app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
message: 'Hello Vue!'
}
})
</script>
</body>