🏄🏼 A SmoothPicker for Vue 2
Let's more easily select some data on the touch screen device, such as time / city / gender / seat number / product / ...
npm i -S vue-smooth-picker
// import and use
import 'vue-smooth-picker/dist/css/style.css'
import SmoothPicker from 'vue-smooth-picker'
Vue.use(SmoothPicker)
...
// in your template
<smooth-picker ref="smoothPicker" :data="data" :change="change" />
|name
|type
|default
|explain
change
Function
|(gIndex, iIndex) => {}
|Callback after data current index changed, pass two arguments, group index
gIndex and item index
iIndex
data
Array
|[]
|SmoothPicker initial data
data[i].currentIndex
Number
|0
|Current index of this group's list
data[i].flex
Number
|1
|Group weights in parent width
1..12
data[i].list
Array
|-
|List of the group
data[i].list[j]
String or
Object
|-
|Item in the list of group, use
value key when it is a object item
data[i].onClick
Function
|-
|Click event on the middle layer of this group, pass two arguments, this group index
gIndex and selected index
iIndex of this group
data[i].textAlign
String
|-
left
center or
right in item block
data[i].className
String
|-
|Your custom class name for this group
data[i].divider
Boolean
|false
|If it is true, then
onClick
list
currentIndex will be not used
data[i].text
String
|-
|Just used when
divider is true
|name
|type
|explain
setGroupData
Function => void
|Dynamically set a group data with two arguments
(gIndex, gData), group index and group data (see props
data[i])
getCurrentIndexList
Function => []
|Return a
Array of the groups current index list (has divider current index, and it is default to
0)
getGroupsRectList
Function => void
|Get some info for gesture, you can call this function when the component displayed if the component is hidden when it's initialization
npm run dev # development
npm run build # build
MIT