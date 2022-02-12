change Function (gIndex, iIndex) => {} Callback after data current index changed, pass two arguments, group index gIndex and item index iIndex

data Array [] SmoothPicker initial data

data[i].currentIndex Number 0 Current index of this group's list

data[i].flex Number 1 Group weights in parent width 1..12

data[i].list Array - List of the group

data[i].list[j] String or Object - Item in the list of group, use value key when it is a object item

data[i].onClick Function - Click event on the middle layer of this group, pass two arguments, this group index gIndex and selected index iIndex of this group

data[i].textAlign String - left center or right in item block

data[i].className String - Your custom class name for this group

data[i].divider Boolean false If it is true, then onClick list currentIndex will be not used