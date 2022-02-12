openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vsp

vue-smooth-picker

by Salam Hiyali
0.4.2 (see all)

🏄🏼 A SmoothPicker for Vue 2 (like native datetime picker of iOS)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-smooth-picker Version Badge

🏄🏼 A SmoothPicker for Vue 2

travis build NPM downloads JS gzip size CSS gzip size

NPM Description

Let's more easily select some data on the touch screen device, such as time / city / gender / seat number / product / ...

Take a look

Demo links: Product | Datetime | Gender

Demo code links: Product | Datetime | Gender

Screen shot

Screen record

Install

npm i -S vue-smooth-picker

Usage

English usage docs

中文使用文档

Quick look

// import and use
import 'vue-smooth-picker/dist/css/style.css'
import SmoothPicker from 'vue-smooth-picker'
Vue.use(SmoothPicker)
...
// in your template
<smooth-picker ref="smoothPicker" :data="data" :change="change" />

Or see: example files

props

nametypedefaultexplain
changeFunction(gIndex, iIndex) => {}Callback after data current index changed, pass two arguments, group index gIndex and item index iIndex
dataArray[]SmoothPicker initial data
data[i].currentIndexNumber0Current index of this group's list
data[i].flexNumber1Group weights in parent width 1..12
data[i].listArray-List of the group
data[i].list[j]String or Object-Item in the list of group, use value key when it is a object item
data[i].onClickFunction-Click event on the middle layer of this group, pass two arguments, this group index gIndex and selected index iIndex of this group
data[i].textAlignString-left center or right in item block
data[i].classNameString-Your custom class name for this group
data[i].dividerBooleanfalseIf it is true, then onClick list currentIndex will be not used
data[i].textString-Just used when divider is true

Instance methods

nametypeexplain
setGroupDataFunction => voidDynamically set a group data with two arguments (gIndex, gData), group index and group data (see props data[i])
getCurrentIndexListFunction => []Return a Array of the groups current index list (has divider current index, and it is default to 0)
getGroupsRectListFunction => voidGet some info for gesture, you can call this function when the component displayed if the component is hidden when it's initialization

Development

npm run dev # development
npm run build # build

Examples

See branch gh-pages.

Any problem?

Please let me know.

Become a sponser

🌚 A github star ⍟

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial