Smart widget is a flexible and extensible content container component. It includes header and body part, and widget body includes editbox、content、footer. If you use with grid, it also have a draggable and resizable grid layout, base on Vue2.5.+ & vue-grid-layout.
npm i vue-smart-widget -S
npm i vue-smart-widget@next -S
Install all the components:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSmartWidget from 'vue-smart-widget'
Vue.use(VueSmartWidget)
Use widget only:
import Vue from 'vue'
import { SmartWidget } from 'vue-smart-widget'
Vue.component('SmartWidget', SmartWidget)
The SmartWidget is heavily base on vue-grid-layout, you can know about
vue-grid-layout first, maybe you already use in your project.
Html
<smart-widget title="Default Widget">
<p>
It's default widget.
</p>
</smart-widget>
import Vue from 'vue'
import { SmartWidgetGrid } from 'vue-smart-widget'
Vue.component('SmartWidgetGrid', SmartWidgetGrid)
Script
new Vue({
data () {
return {
layout: [
{ x: 0, y: 0, w: 4, h: 4, i: '0' },
{ x: 4, y: 0, w: 4, h: 4, i: '1' },
{ x: 8, y: 0, w: 4, h: 4, i: '2' }
]
}
}
})
Html
<smart-widget-grid :layout="layout">
<smart-widget slot="0" simple>
<div class="layout-center">
<h3>Simple Widget Without Header</h3>
</div>
</smart-widget>
<smart-widget slot="1" title="Default Widget">
<div class="layout-center">
<h3>Default Widget With Header</h3>
</div>
</smart-widget>
<smart-widget slot="2" title="Full Screen" fullscreen>
<div class="layout-center">
<h3>Make any widget full screen</h3>
</div>
</smart-widget>
</smart-widget-grid>
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Accepted values
|Default
|slot
|Widget slot, the unique identifier of the widget. refer to
SmartWidgetGrid Props
|String
|-
|-
|title
|Widget Header Title
|String
|-
|-
|subTitle
|Widget Header Sub Title
|String
|-
|-
|padding
|padding in Widget Body
|[Number, Array]
|-
[12, 20]
|simple
|Widget without Header
|Boolean
true or
false
false
|loading
|determine whether it's loading
|Boolean
true or
false
false
|fullscreen
|determine whether have fullscreen button
|Boolean
true or
false
false
|collapse
|determine whether have collapse button, only support
smart-widget
|Boolean
true or
false
false
|refresh
|determine whether have refresh button
|Boolean
true or
false
false
|fixedHeight
|determine whether widget body's height is fixed, only support
smart-widget
|Boolean
true or
false
false
|shadow
|when to show card shadows
|String
always、
hover、
never
always
|translateY
|the length of vertically transform
|Number
|-
|0
|isActived
|determine whether widget is actived
|Boolean
true or
false
false
|activedColor
|the actived widget
box-shadow color, usually used with
isActived attribute
|String
|hex color
|#0076db
|headerHeight
|Widget Header Height(px)
|Number
|-
|48
|Name
|Description
|Parameters
|move
|Every time an item is being moved and changes position
(i, newX, newY)
|moved
|Every time an item is finished being moved and changes position
(i, newX, newY)
|resize
|Every time an item is being resized and changes size
(i, newH, newW, newHPx, newWPx)
|resized
|Every time an item is finished being moved and changes position
(i, newH, newW, newHPx, newWPx)
|container-resized
|Every time the grid item/layout container changes size (browser window or other)
(i, newH, newW, newHPx, newWPx)
|on-refresh
|Used when the widget need fetching data from ajax methods, usually used with
loading attribute
|-
|before-fullscreen
|Used when the widget before fullscreen, usually used with
fullscreen attribute
true or
false
|on-fullscreen
|Used when the widget is already fullscreen, usually used with
fullscreen attribute
true or
false
|Name
|Description
.smartwidget
|The main selector in SmartWidget
.is-actived
|The state of widget is actived
.vue-grid-item.vue-grid-placeholder
|The default css for the placeholder
It's similar with vue-grid-layout. Care about the attribute
layout, The value of layout must be an Array of Object items. Each item must have i, x, y, w and h proprties. especially, the i proprties, it's the unique identifier of the widget item, euqal with widget slot.
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Accepted values
|Default
|layout
|This is the initial layout of the grid.
|Array
|-
required
|responsiveLayouts
|This is the initial layouts of the grid per breakpoint if responsive is set to true.
|Object
|-
{}
|colNum
|Says how many columns the grid has.
|Number
|-
12
|rowHeight
|Says what is a height of a single row in pixels.
|Number
|-
48
|maxRows
|Says what is a maximal number of rows in the grid.
|Number
|-
Infinity
|margin
|Says what are the margins of elements inside the grid.
|Array
|-
[10, 10]
|draggable
|Says if the grids items are draggable.
|Boolean
true or
false
true
|resizable
|Says if the grids items are resizable.
|Boolean
true or
false
true
|isMirrored
|Says if the RTL/LTR should be reversed.
|Boolean
true or
false
false
|autoSize
|Says if the container height should swells and contracts to fit contents.
|Boolean
true or
false
true
|verticalCompact
|Says if the layout should be compact vertically.
|Boolean
true or
false
true
|preventCollision
|Says if grid items will move when being dragged over.
|Boolean
true or
false
false
|responsive
|Says if the layout should be responsive to window width.
|Boolean
true or
false
false
|breakpoints
|Breakpoints defined for responsive layout. Sets widths on wich column number changes.
|Object
|-
{ lg: 1200, md: 996, sm: 768, xs: 480, xxs: 0 }
|cols
|Defines number of columns for each breakpoint.
|Object
|-
{ lg: 12, md: 10, sm: 6, xs: 4, xxs: 2 }
|isStatic
|Control all widgets won't be draggable, resizable or moved
|Boolean
true or
false
false
Each widget in the grid is resizable,
slot-scopeprovide the widget attribute to the children component.
|Name
|Description
|Type
|contentH
|Provide the widget body content(
widget-body__content) height
|Number
|Name
|Description
|Parameters
|layout-created
|Emited on the component created lifecycle hook
newLayout
|layout-before-mount
|Emited on the component beforeMount lifecycle hook
newLayout
|layout-mounted
|Emited on the component mounted lifecycle hook
newLayout
|layout-ready
|Emited when all the operations on the mount hook finish
newLayout
|layout-updated
|Every time the layout has finished updating and positions of all grid-items are recalculated
newLayout
|breakpoint-changed
|Every time the breakpoint value changes due to window resize
(newBreakpoint, newLayout)
MIT @xiaoluoboding