tabs

Install

yarn add vue-slim-tabs

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr

Usage

<template> <tabs> <tab title="Vue"> This is Vue </tab> <tab title="React"> This is React </tab> <tab title="Svelte"> This is Svelte </tab> </tabs> </template> <script> import { Tabs, Tab } from 'vue-slim-tabs' export default { components: { Tabs, Tab } } </script> <!-- optionally use our default style --> <style src="vue-slim-tabs/themes/default.css"></style>

You can use it as a plugin if you don't mind registering components globally:

import * as Tabs from 'vue-slim-tabs' Vue.use(Tabs)

Use a slot as tab title

<template> <tabs> <tab title-slot="vue"> This is Vue </tab> <template slot="vue"> <strong>Vue</strong> </template> </tabs> </template>

Props

defaultIndex

Type: Number

Default: 0

Index of selected tab on the first render.

onSelect

Type: function

Default: undefined

The function to invoke as user selects a tab by clicking:

function onSelect ( e, index ) { }

title

Type: string vNode

Required: required unless titleSlot is set

Use a string or vNode as tab title.

titleSlot

Type: string

Use a slot as the tab title.

disabled

Type: Boolean

Default: undefined

Disable relevant tab, i.e. make it unselectable.

Development

Run the example with Poi:

cd vue-slim-tabs yarn yarn dev

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

vue-slim-tabs © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).