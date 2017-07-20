yarn add vue-slim-modal
<template>
<div id="example">
<button @click="toggle">Toggle Modal</button>
<modal :is-open="isOpen">
<h2>title></h2>
<p>text goes here...</p>
</modal>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Modal from 'vue-slim-modal'
export default {
components: { Modal },
data() {
return {
isOpen: false
}
},
methods: {
toggle() {
this.isOpen = !this.isOpen
}
}
}
</script>
<!-- Optionally use our default style -->
<style src="vue-slim-modal/themes/default.css"></style>
Vist https://egoistian.com/vue-slim-modal (source code) for an online demo.
<Modal>
Add attributes excepts below props will go to
.modal element, eg:
<Modal class="foo" /> results in:
<div class="modal-overlay">
<div class="foo modal">
</div>
</div>
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Position the modal at absolute center, by default it's 100px from the top.
Type:
function
Default:
noop
The function to invoke as user clicks outside the modal.
Type:
string
Default:
undefined
Add extra class name to
.modal-overlay element.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
Run the example with Poi:
cd vue-slim-modal
yarn
yarn dev