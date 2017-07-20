Features

Functional component

Minimal design

Light-weight, 1KB and that's all!

Install

yarn add vue-slim-modal

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr

Usage

<template> <div id="example"> <button @click="toggle">Toggle Modal</button> <modal :is-open="isOpen"> <h2>title></h2> <p>text goes here...</p> </modal> </div> </template> <script> import Modal from 'vue-slim-modal' export default { components: { Modal }, data() { return { isOpen: false } }, methods: { toggle() { this.isOpen = !this.isOpen } } } </script> <!-- Optionally use our default style --> <style src="vue-slim-modal/themes/default.css"></style>

Vist https://egoistian.com/vue-slim-modal (source code) for an online demo.

Props

Add attributes excepts below props will go to .modal element, eg: <Modal class="foo" /> results in:

< div class = "modal-overlay" > < div class = "foo modal" > </ div > </ div >

isOpen

Type: boolean

Default: false

isCenter

Type: boolean

Default: false

Position the modal at absolute center, by default it's 100px from the top.

clickOutside

Type: function

Default: noop

The function to invoke as user clicks outside the modal.

overlayClass

Type: string

Default: undefined

Add extra class name to .modal-overlay element.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Development

Run the example with Poi:

cd vue-slim-modal yarn yarn dev

License

MIT © EGOIST