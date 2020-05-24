🎚 A highly customized slider component
English | 简体中文
This is still in beta and may contain unexpected bugs, please use with caution.
$ yarn add vue-slider-component@next
# npm install vue-slider-component@next --save
data to
v-data for now due to a type conflict. (Probably a temporary modification)
Document: https://nightcatsama.github.io/vue-slider-component
Live Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/NightCatSama/2xy72dod/10547/
$ yarn add vue-slider-component
# npm install vue-slider-component --save
<template>
<vue-slider v-model="value" />
</template>
<script>
import VueSlider from 'vue-slider-component'
import 'vue-slider-component/theme/antd.css'
export default {
components: {
VueSlider
},
data () {
return {
value: 0
}
}
}
</script>
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
