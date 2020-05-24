openbase logo
Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

123K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Range Slider

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

banner

downloads npm-version license

🎚 A highly customized slider component

English | 简体中文

🍉 Vue3.x

This is still in beta and may contain unexpected bugs, please use with caution.

install

$ yarn add vue-slider-component@next
# npm install vue-slider-component@next --save

Caution

  • Change data to v-data for now due to a type conflict. (Probably a temporary modification)

✨ Features

  • 🍖 More customizable
  • 👗 Multiple style themes
  • 🐳 Support for more sliders
  • 📌 Add marks
  • 🎉 Support SSR
  • 🍒 Support Typescript

📚 Documentation

Document: https://nightcatsama.github.io/vue-slider-component

Live Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/NightCatSama/2xy72dod/10547/

🎯 install

$ yarn add vue-slider-component
# npm install vue-slider-component --save

🚀 Usage

<template>
  <vue-slider v-model="value" />
</template>

<script>
import VueSlider from 'vue-slider-component'
import 'vue-slider-component/theme/antd.css'

export default {
  components: {
    VueSlider
  },
  data () {
    return {
      value: 0
    }
  }
}
</script>

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Support

If my code has helped you, please consider buy me a coffee ☕️.

License

MIT

