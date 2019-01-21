openbase logo
vue-slideout

by Vouill
1.8.0

Simple vue implementation of Slideout.js touch sidebar / sidemenu library

Readme

vue-slideout

This component is a simple vue implementation of Slideout.js

Demo

Install

   npm install vue-slideout

Usage

App.vue

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <Slideout menu="#menu" panel="#panel" :toggleSelectors="['.toggle-button']" @on-open="open">
      <nav id="menu">
        <div>Menu</div>
      </nav>
      <main id="panel">
        <header>
          <div>
            <button class="toggle-button"></button>
            Panel
          </div>
        </header>
      </main>
    </Slideout>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import Slideout from 'vue-slideout'

  export default {
    name: 'app',
    components: {
      Slideout
    },
    methods: {
      open: function () {
        console.log('slideoutOpen')
      }
    }
  }
</script>

<style>
  body {
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    margin: 0;
  }

  .slideout-menu {
    position: fixed;
    top: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    width: 256px;
    height: 100vh;
    overflow-y: scroll;
    -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
    z-index: 0;
    display: none;
    background-color: #1D1F20;
    color: white;
  }

  .slideout-menu-left {
    left: 0;
  }

  .slideout-menu-right {
    right: 0;
  }

  .slideout-panel {
    background-color: #4B5;
    color: white;
    position: relative;
    z-index: 1;
    will-change: transform;
    min-height: 100vh;
  }

  .slideout-open,
  .slideout-open body,
  .slideout-open .slideout-panel {
    overflow: hidden;
  }

  .slideout-open .slideout-menu {
    display: block;
  }
</style>

Component API

Data props

The component Props follows the Slideout options


<Slideout
panel="selector"
padding="number"
side="str"
>
</Slideout>
  • panel="selector" (String) - Selector of the panel HTML Element. Default #panel.
  • menu="menu" (String) - Selector of the menu HTML Element. Default #menu.
  • menu="duration" (String) - (Number) - The time (milliseconds) to open/close the slideout. Default: 300.

...

Events

The component Events follows Slideout events

<Slideout
@on-open="method"
@once-open="method">
</Slideout>

...

Access the Slideout object from a parent Component

You can access the slideout object: this.$children[i].slideout

Example:

  methods: {
    somethingClicked: function () {
      this.$children[0].slideout.toggle()
    }

