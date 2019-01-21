This component is a simple vue implementation of Slideout.js

Demo

Install

npm install vue-slideout

Usage

App.vue

< template > < div id = "app" > < Slideout menu = "#menu" panel = "#panel" :toggleSelectors = "['.toggle-button']" @ on-open = "open" > < nav id = "menu" > < div > Menu </ div > </ nav > < main id = "panel" > < header > < div > < button class = "toggle-button" > ☰ </ button > Panel </ div > </ header > </ main > </ Slideout > </ div > </ template > < script > import Slideout from 'vue-slideout' export default { name : 'app' , components : { Slideout }, methods : { open : function ( ) { console .log( 'slideoutOpen' ) } } } </ script > < style > body { width : 100% ; height : 100% ; margin : 0 ; } .slideout-menu { position : fixed; top : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; width : 256px ; height : 100vh ; overflow-y : scroll; -webkit-overflow-scrolling : touch; z-index : 0 ; display : none; background-color : #1D1F20 ; color : white; } .slideout-menu-left { left : 0 ; } .slideout-menu-right { right : 0 ; } .slideout-panel { background-color : #4B5 ; color : white; position : relative; z-index : 1 ; will-change : transform; min-height : 100vh ; } .slideout-open , .slideout-open body , .slideout-open .slideout-panel { overflow : hidden; } .slideout-open .slideout-menu { display : block; } </ style >

Component API

Data props

The component Props follows the Slideout options

< Slideout panel = "selector" padding = "number" side = "str" > </ Slideout >

panel="selector" (String) - Selector of the panel HTML Element. Default #panel .

(String) - Selector of the panel HTML Element. Default . menu="menu" (String) - Selector of the menu HTML Element. Default #menu .

(String) - Selector of the menu HTML Element. Default . menu="duration" (String) - (Number) - The time (milliseconds) to open/close the slideout. Default: 300 .

...

Events

The component Events follows Slideout events

< Slideout @ on-open = "method" @ once-open = "method" > </ Slideout >

...

Access the Slideout object from a parent Component

You can access the slideout object: this.$children[i].slideout

Example: