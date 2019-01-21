This component is a simple vue implementation of Slideout.js
npm install vue-slideout
App.vue
<template>
<div id="app">
<Slideout menu="#menu" panel="#panel" :toggleSelectors="['.toggle-button']" @on-open="open">
<nav id="menu">
<div>Menu</div>
</nav>
<main id="panel">
<header>
<div>
<button class="toggle-button">☰</button>
Panel
</div>
</header>
</main>
</Slideout>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Slideout from 'vue-slideout'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
Slideout
},
methods: {
open: function () {
console.log('slideoutOpen')
}
}
}
</script>
<style>
body {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
}
.slideout-menu {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 256px;
height: 100vh;
overflow-y: scroll;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
z-index: 0;
display: none;
background-color: #1D1F20;
color: white;
}
.slideout-menu-left {
left: 0;
}
.slideout-menu-right {
right: 0;
}
.slideout-panel {
background-color: #4B5;
color: white;
position: relative;
z-index: 1;
will-change: transform;
min-height: 100vh;
}
.slideout-open,
.slideout-open body,
.slideout-open .slideout-panel {
overflow: hidden;
}
.slideout-open .slideout-menu {
display: block;
}
</style>
The component Props follows the Slideout options
<Slideout
panel="selector"
padding="number"
side="str"
>
</Slideout>
panel="selector" (String) - Selector of the panel HTML Element. Default
#panel.
menu="menu" (String) - Selector of the menu HTML Element. Default
#menu.
menu="duration" (String) - (Number) - The time (milliseconds) to open/close the slideout. Default:
300.
...
The component Events follows Slideout events
<Slideout
@on-open="method"
@once-open="method">
</Slideout>
...
You can access the
slideout object:
this.$children[i].slideout
Example:
methods: {
somethingClicked: function () {
this.$children[0].slideout.toggle()
}