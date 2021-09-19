Like jQuery's
slideUp /
slideDown, but for Vue!
Demo: https://codepen.io/danieldiekmeier/pen/YapGWq
npm i vue-slide-up-down
Usage with Webpack or other module bundlers:
import SlideUpDown from 'vue-slide-up-down'
// or
const SlideUpDown = require('vue-slide-up-down')
Vue.component('slide-up-down', SlideUpDown)
Or use the UMD build directly in your browser (the component is provided as
window.VueSlideUpDown).
<script
type="text/javascript"
src="node_modules/vuejs/dist/vue.min.js"
></script>
<script
type="text/javascript"
src="node_modules/vue-slide-up-down/dist/vue-slide-up-down.umd.js"
></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
Vue.component('slide-up-down', VueSlideUpDown)
</script>
The component takes four props:
active (Boolean, required): Whether to show the component (
true) or not (
false)
duration (Number, optional): How long the animation is supposed to be, in milliseconds. Defaults to
500.
tag (String, optional): Which HTML tag to use for the wrapper element. Defaults to
div.
use-hidden (Boolean, optional): Whether to apply the "hidden" attribute to the element when closed. Defaults to
true. This hides the component from the screen and from assistive devices. The internal elements of the component are completely invisible, and cannot be focused on (by a keyboard or assistive device). (This is probably what you want!) If you need, set this property to
false to not use the
hidden attribute. This could be used if you wanted to have a min-height requirement on your component. ⚠️ Note that this can create accessibility issues, specifically for users with a keyboard or screen reader. Even though the component may appear hidden, focusable elements within the component are still able to be accessed through keyboard navigation.
<div class="MyContent">
<h1>Always show this</h1>
<slide-up-down :active="active" :duration="1000">
Only show this if "active” is true
</slide-up-down>
</div>
The component emits four Vue events:
open-start
open-end
close-start
close-end
<slide-up-down @close-end="console.log('done closing!')" />
transition-timing-function
If you want to use a different timing function, add some CSS for your
<slide-up-down> element. (See
demo/index.html for a full example.)
<style>
.wobbly-accordion {
transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.195, 1.65, 0.435, -0.6);
}
</style>
<slide-up-down class="wobbly-accordion">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Soluta omnis velit
ab culpa, officia, unde nesciunt temporibus cum reiciendis distinctio.
</slide-up-down>