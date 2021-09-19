openbase logo
vsu

vue-slide-up-down

by Daniel Diekmeier
2.0.1 (see all)

Like jQuery's slideUp/slideDown, but for Vue!

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13K

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-slide-up-down

Like jQuery's slideUp / slideDown, but for Vue!

Demo: https://codepen.io/danieldiekmeier/pen/YapGWq

Installation

npm i vue-slide-up-down

Usage with Webpack or other module bundlers:

import SlideUpDown from 'vue-slide-up-down'
// or
const SlideUpDown = require('vue-slide-up-down')

Vue.component('slide-up-down', SlideUpDown)

Or use the UMD build directly in your browser (the component is provided as window.VueSlideUpDown).

<script
  type="text/javascript"
  src="node_modules/vuejs/dist/vue.min.js"
></script>
<script
  type="text/javascript"
  src="node_modules/vue-slide-up-down/dist/vue-slide-up-down.umd.js"
></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  Vue.component('slide-up-down', VueSlideUpDown)
</script>

Usage

The component takes four props:

  • active (Boolean, required): Whether to show the component (true) or not (false)
  • duration (Number, optional): How long the animation is supposed to be, in milliseconds. Defaults to 500.
  • tag (String, optional): Which HTML tag to use for the wrapper element. Defaults to div.
  • use-hidden (Boolean, optional): Whether to apply the "hidden" attribute to the element when closed. Defaults to true. This hides the component from the screen and from assistive devices. The internal elements of the component are completely invisible, and cannot be focused on (by a keyboard or assistive device). (This is probably what you want!) If you need, set this property to false to not use the hidden attribute. This could be used if you wanted to have a min-height requirement on your component. ⚠️ Note that this can create accessibility issues, specifically for users with a keyboard or screen reader. Even though the component may appear hidden, focusable elements within the component are still able to be accessed through keyboard navigation.
<div class="MyContent">
  <h1>Always show this</h1>

  <slide-up-down :active="active" :duration="1000">
    Only show this if "active” is true
  </slide-up-down>
</div>

The component emits four Vue events:

  • open-start
  • open-end
  • close-start
  • close-end
<slide-up-down @close-end="console.log('done closing!')" />

Custom transition-timing-function

If you want to use a different timing function, add some CSS for your <slide-up-down> element. (See demo/index.html for a full example.)

<style>
  .wobbly-accordion {
    transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.195, 1.65, 0.435, -0.6);
  }
</style>

<slide-up-down class="wobbly-accordion">
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Soluta omnis velit
  ab culpa, officia, unde nesciunt temporibus cum reiciendis distinctio.
</slide-up-down>

