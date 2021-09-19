Like jQuery's slideUp / slideDown , but for Vue!

Demo: https://codepen.io/danieldiekmeier/pen/YapGWq

Installation

npm i vue-slide-up-down

Usage with Webpack or other module bundlers:

import SlideUpDown from 'vue-slide-up-down' const SlideUpDown = require ( 'vue-slide-up-down' ) Vue.component( 'slide-up-down' , SlideUpDown)

Or use the UMD build directly in your browser (the component is provided as window.VueSlideUpDown ).

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/vuejs/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/vue-slide-up-down/dist/vue-slide-up-down.umd.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.component( 'slide-up-down' , VueSlideUpDown) </ script >

Usage

The component takes four props:

active (Boolean, required): Whether to show the component ( true ) or not ( false )

(Boolean, required): Whether to show the component ( ) or not ( ) duration (Number, optional): How long the animation is supposed to be, in milliseconds. Defaults to 500 .

(Number, optional): How long the animation is supposed to be, in milliseconds. Defaults to . tag (String, optional): Which HTML tag to use for the wrapper element. Defaults to div .

(String, optional): Which HTML tag to use for the wrapper element. Defaults to . use-hidden (Boolean, optional): Whether to apply the "hidden" attribute to the element when closed. Defaults to true . This hides the component from the screen and from assistive devices. The internal elements of the component are completely invisible, and cannot be focused on (by a keyboard or assistive device). (This is probably what you want!) If you need, set this property to false to not use the hidden attribute. This could be used if you wanted to have a min-height requirement on your component. ⚠️ Note that this can create accessibility issues, specifically for users with a keyboard or screen reader. Even though the component may appear hidden, focusable elements within the component are still able to be accessed through keyboard navigation.

< div class = "MyContent" > < h1 > Always show this </ h1 > < slide-up-down :active = "active" :duration = "1000" > Only show this if "active” is true </ slide-up-down > </ div >

The component emits four Vue events:

open-start

open-end

close-start

close-end

< slide-up-down @ close-end = "console.log('done closing!')" />

Custom transition-timing-function

If you want to use a different timing function, add some CSS for your <slide-up-down> element. (See demo/index.html for a full example.)