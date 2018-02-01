The demo page is HERE.
$ npm install vue-slide
<rd-swipe :swipe="swipe">
<div
class="rd-swipe-item"
:style="{ 'background-image': `url(${img})` }"
v-for="(img, index) in imgs">
</div>
</rd-swipe>
<script>
import rdSwipe from 'vue-slide'
export default {
data () {
return {
swipe: {
activeIndex: 0
},
imgs: [
'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test18.jpg',
'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test19.jpg',
'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test20.jpg',
'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test21.jpg'
]
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div id="app">
<div class="swiper-box">
<div class="contacts">
<div
class="contact"
:class="{ 'active': index === swipe.activeIndex }"
v-for="(contact, index) in contacts"
@click="turnTo(index)"
>
{{contact.text}}
</div>
</div>
<rd-swipe :swipe="swipe">
<div class="rd-swipe-item" :style="{ 'background-image': `url(${img})` }" v-for="(img, index) in imgs">
</div>
</rd-swipe>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import rdSwipe from './Slide.vue'
export default {
data () {
return {
swipe: {
activeIndex: 0
},
contacts: [{
text: 'Page 1'
}, {
text: 'Page 2'
}, {
text: 'Page 3'
}, {
text: 'Page 4'
}],
imgs: [
'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test18.jpg',
'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test19.jpg',
'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test20.jpg',
'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test21.jpg'
]
}
},
components: {
rdSwipe
},
methods: {
turnTo (index) {
this.$children.map(swipe => {
if (swipe.turnTo) {
swipe.turnTo(index)
}
})
}
}
}
</script>