Demo

The demo page is HERE.

Installation

npm

npm install vue-slide

Usage

Basic

< rd-swipe :swipe = "swipe" > < div class = "rd-swipe-item" :style = "{ 'background-image': `url(${img})` }" v-for = "(img, index) in imgs" > </ div > </ rd-swipe >

< script > import rdSwipe from 'vue-slide' export default { data () { return { swipe : { activeIndex : 0 }, imgs : [ 'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test18.jpg' , 'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test19.jpg' , 'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test20.jpg' , 'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test21.jpg' ] } } } </ script >

Advance

< template > < div id = "app" > < div class = "swiper-box" > < div class = "contacts" > < div class = "contact" :class = "{ 'active': index === swipe.activeIndex }" v-for = "(contact, index) in contacts" @ click = "turnTo(index)" > {{contact.text}} </ div > </ div > < rd-swipe :swipe = "swipe" > < div class = "rd-swipe-item" :style = "{ 'background-image': `url(${img})` }" v-for = "(img, index) in imgs" > </ div > </ rd-swipe > </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > import rdSwipe from './Slide.vue' export default { data () { return { swipe : { activeIndex : 0 }, contacts : [{ text : 'Page 1' }, { text : 'Page 2' }, { text : 'Page 3' }, { text : 'Page 4' }], imgs : [ 'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test18.jpg' , 'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test19.jpg' , 'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test20.jpg' , 'http://covteam.u.qiniudn.com/test21.jpg' ] } }, components : { rdSwipe }, methods : { turnTo (index) { this .$children.map( swipe => { if (swipe.turnTo) { swipe.turnTo(index) } }) } } } </ script >

License

The MIT License