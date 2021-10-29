For V2 (compatible with Vue 3) go to https://vue-slicksort.netlify.app/
A set of component mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list. Based on react-sortable-hoc by [@clauderic]
v-model Compatible – Make any array editable with the
v-model standard
Using npm:
$ npm install vue-slicksort --save
Using yarn:
$ yarn add vue-slicksort
Using a CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-slicksort@latest/dist/vue-slicksort.min.js"></script>
Then, using a module bundler that supports either CommonJS or ES2015 modules, such as webpack:
// Using an ES6 transpiler like Babel
import { ContainerMixin, ElementMixin } from 'vue-slicksort';
// Not using an ES6 transpiler
var slicksort = require('vue-slicksort');
var ContainerMixin = slicksort.ContainerMixin;
var ElementMixin = slicksort.ElementMixin;
If you are loading the package via
<script> tag:
<script>
var { ContainerMixin, ElementMixin, HandleDirective } = window.VueSlicksort;
</script>
import Vue from 'vue';
import { ContainerMixin, ElementMixin } from 'vue-slicksort';
const SortableList = {
mixins: [ContainerMixin],
template: `
<ul class="list">
<slot />
</ul>
`,
};
const SortableItem = {
mixins: [ElementMixin],
props: ['item'],
template: `
<li class="list-item">{{item}}</li>
`,
};
const ExampleVue = {
name: 'Example',
template: `
<div class="root">
<SortableList lockAxis="y" v-model="items">
<SortableItem v-for="(item, index) in items" :index="index" :key="index" :item="item"/>
</SortableList>
</div>
`,
components: {
SortableItem,
SortableList,
},
data() {
return {
items: ['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3', 'Item 4', 'Item 5', 'Item 6', 'Item 7', 'Item 8'],
};
},
};
const app = new Vue({
el: '#root',
render: (h) => h(ExampleVue),
});
That's it! Vue Slicksort does not come with any styles by default, since it's meant to enhance your existing components.
There are two pre-built components that implement the two mixins. Use them like this:
import { SlickList, SlickItem } from 'vue-slicksort';
const ExampleVue = {
name: 'Example',
template: `
<div class="root">
<SlickList lockAxis="y" v-model="items" tag="ul">
<SlickItem v-for="(item, index) in items" :index="index" :key="index" tag="li">
{{ item }}
</SlickItem>
</SlickList>
</div>
`,
components: {
SlickItem,
SlickList,
},
data() {
return {
items: ['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3', 'Item 4', 'Item 5', 'Item 6', 'Item 7', 'Item 8'],
};
},
};
There are already a number of great Drag & Drop libraries out there (for instance, vuedraggable is fantastic). If those libraries fit your needs, you should definitely give them a try first. However, most of those libraries rely on the HTML5 Drag & Drop API, which has some severe limitations. For instance, things rapidly become tricky if you need to support touch devices, if you need to lock dragging to an axis, or want to animate the nodes as they're being sorted. Vue Slicksort aims to provide a simple set of component mixins to fill those gaps. If you're looking for a dead-simple, mobile-friendly way to add sortable functionality to your lists, then you're in the right place.
You apply options as individual
props on whatever component is using the
ContainerMixin. The component also emits several events during a sorting operation. Here's an example of a customized component:
<SortableContainer
:value="items"
:transitionDuration="250"
:lockAxis="'y'"
:useDragHandle="true"
@sort-start="onSortStart($event)"
>
<!-- SortableElement stuff goes here -->
</SortableContainer>
ContainerMixin
value (required)
type: Array
The
value can be inherited from
v-model but has to be set to the same list that is rendered with
v-for inside the
Container
axis
type: String
default:
y
Items can be sorted horizontally, vertically or in a grid. Possible values:
x,
y or
xy
lockAxis
type: String
If you'd like, you can lock movement to an axis while sorting. This is not something that is possible with HTML5 Drag & Drop
helperClass
type: String
You can provide a class you'd like to add to the sortable helper to add some styles to it
appendTo
type: String
default:
body
You can provide a querySelector string you'd like to add to the sorting element to add parent dom
transitionDuration
type: Number
default:
300
The duration of the transition when elements shift positions. Set this to
0 if you'd like to disable transitions
draggedSettlingDuration
type: Number
default:
null
Override the settling duration for the drag helper. If not set,
transitionDuration will be used.
pressDelay
type: Number
default:
0
If you'd like elements to only become sortable after being pressed for a certain time, change this property. A good sensible default value for mobile is
200. Cannot be used in conjunction with the
distance prop.
pressThreshold
type: Number
default:
5
Number of pixels of movement to tolerate before ignoring a press event.
distance
type: Number
default:
0
If you'd like elements to only become sortable after being dragged a certain number of pixels. Cannot be used in conjunction with the
pressDelay prop.
useDragHandle
type: Boolean
default:
false
If you're using the
HandleDirective, set this to
true
useWindowAsScrollContainer
type: Boolean
default:
false
If you want, you can set the
window as the scrolling container
hideSortableGhost
type: Boolean
default:
true
Whether to auto-hide the ghost element. By default, as a convenience, Vue Slicksort List will automatically hide the element that is currently being sorted. Set this to false if you would like to apply your own styling.
lockToContainerEdges
type: Boolean
default:
false
You can lock movement of the sortable element to it's parent
Container
lockOffset
type:
OffsetValue or [
OffsetValue,
OffsetValue ]*
default:
"50%"
When
lockToContainerEdges is set to
true, this controls the offset distance between the sortable helper and the top/bottom edges of it's parent
Container. Percentage values are relative to the height of the item currently being sorted. If you wish to specify different behaviours for locking to the top of the container vs the bottom, you may also pass in an
array (For example:
["0%", "100%"]).
*
OffsetValue can either be a finite
Number or a
String made up of a number and a unit (
px or
%).
Examples:
10 (which is the same as
"10px"),
"50%"
shouldCancelStart
type: Function
default: Function
This function is invoked before sorting begins, and can be used to programatically cancel sorting before it begins. By default, it will cancel sorting if the event target is either an
input,
textarea,
select or
option.
getHelperDimensions
type: Function
default: Function
Optional
function({node, index, collection}) that should return the computed dimensions of the SortableHelper. See default implementation for more details
Events are emitted from the Container element, and can be bound to using
v-bind or
@ directives
@sort-start
emits:
{ event: MouseEvent, node: HTMLElement, index: number, collection: string }
Fired when sorting begins.
@sort-move
emits:
{ event }
Fired when the mouse is moved during sorting.
@sort-end
emits:
{ event, newIndex, oldIndex, collection }
Fired when sorting has ended.
@input
emits:
Array
Fired after sorting has ended with the newly sorted list.
ElementMixin
index (required)
type: Number
This is the element's sortableIndex within it's collection. This prop is required.
collection
type: Number or String
default:
0
The collection the element is part of. This is useful if you have multiple groups of sortable elements within the same
Container. Example
disabled
type: Boolean
default:
false
Whether the element should be sortable or not
HandleDirective
The
v-handle directive is used inside the draggable element.
The Container must have the
:useDragHandle prop set to
true for the handle to work as expected.
Here is an example for a simple element with a handle:
<template>
<li class="list-item">
<span v-handle class="handle"></span>
{{item.value}}
</li>
</template>
<script>
import { ElementMixin, HandleDirective } from 'vue-slicksort';
export default {
mixins: [ElementMixin],
directives: { handle: HandleDirective },
};
</script>
The event names have all changed from camelCase to dash-case to accommodate for inline HTML templates.
Need to sort items in a grid? We've got you covered! Just set the
axis prop to
xy. Grid support is currently limited to a setup where all the cells in the grid have the same width and height, though we're working hard to get variable width support in the near future.
Upon sorting,
vue-slicksort creates a clone of the element you are sorting (the sortable-helper) and appends it to the end of the
appendTo tag. The original element will still be in-place to preserve its position in the DOM until the end of the drag (with inline-styling to make it invisible). If the sortable-helper gets messed up from a CSS standpoint, consider that maybe your selectors to the draggable item are dependent on a parent element which isn't present anymore (again, since the sortable-helper is at the end of the
appendTo prop). This can also be a
z-index issue, for example, when using
vue-slicksort within a Bootstrap modal, you'll need to increase the
z-index of the SortableHelper so it is displayed on top of the modal.
By default,
vue-slicksort is triggered immediately on
mousedown. If you'd like to prevent this behaviour, there are a number of strategies readily available. You can use the
distance prop to set a minimum distance (in pixels) to be dragged before sorting is enabled. You can also use the
pressDelay prop to add a delay before sorting is enabled. Alternatively, you can also use the HandleDirective.
If you are using scoped styles on the sortable list, you can use
appendTo prop.
Slicksort has no dependencies.
vue is the only peerDependency
If believe you've found an issue, please report it along with any relevant details to reproduce it. The easiest way to do so is to fork this jsfiddle.
Please file an issue for personal support requests. Tag them with
question.
Yes please! Feature requests / pull requests are welcome.
This library is heavily based on react-sortable-hoc by Claudéric Demers (@clauderic). A very simple and low overhead implementation of drag and drop that looks and performs great!