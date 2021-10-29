Vue Slicksort 🖖

THESE DOCS ARE FOR V1 ONLY

For V2 (compatible with Vue 3) go to https://vue-slicksort.netlify.app/

A set of component mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list. Based on react-sortable-hoc by [@clauderic]

Features

v-model Compatible – Make any array editable with the v-model standard

– Make any array editable with the standard Mixin Components – Integrates with your existing components

– Integrates with your existing components Standalone Components – Easy to use components for slick lists

– Easy to use components for slick lists Drag handle, auto-scrolling, locked axis, events, and more!

Suuuper smooth animations – Chasing the 60FPS dream 🌈

– Chasing the 60FPS dream 🌈 Horizontal lists, vertical lists, or a grid ↔ ↕ ⤡

↔ ↕ ⤡ Touch support 👌

👌 Oh yeah, and it's DEPENDENCY FREE! 👌

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install vue-slicksort

Using yarn:

$ yarn add vue-slicksort

Using a CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-slicksort@latest/dist/vue-slicksort.min.js" > </ script >

Then, using a module bundler that supports either CommonJS or ES2015 modules, such as webpack:

import { ContainerMixin, ElementMixin } from 'vue-slicksort' ; var slicksort = require ( 'vue-slicksort' ); var ContainerMixin = slicksort.ContainerMixin; var ElementMixin = slicksort.ElementMixin;

If you are loading the package via <script> tag:

< script > var { ContainerMixin, ElementMixin, HandleDirective } = window .VueSlicksort; </ script >

Usage

Basic Example

import Vue from 'vue' ; import { ContainerMixin, ElementMixin } from 'vue-slicksort' ; const SortableList = { mixins : [ContainerMixin], template : ` <ul class="list"> <slot /> </ul> ` , }; const SortableItem = { mixins : [ElementMixin], props : [ 'item' ], template : ` <li class="list-item">{{item}}</li> ` , }; const ExampleVue = { name : 'Example' , template : ` <div class="root"> <SortableList lockAxis="y" v-model="items"> <SortableItem v-for="(item, index) in items" :index="index" :key="index" :item="item"/> </SortableList> </div> ` , components : { SortableItem, SortableList, }, data() { return { items : [ 'Item 1' , 'Item 2' , 'Item 3' , 'Item 4' , 'Item 5' , 'Item 6' , 'Item 7' , 'Item 8' ], }; }, }; const app = new Vue({ el : '#root' , render : ( h ) => h(ExampleVue), });

That's it! Vue Slicksort does not come with any styles by default, since it's meant to enhance your existing components.

Slicksort components

There are two pre-built components that implement the two mixins. Use them like this:

import { SlickList, SlickItem } from 'vue-slicksort' ; const ExampleVue = { name : 'Example' , template : ` <div class="root"> <SlickList lockAxis="y" v-model="items" tag="ul"> <SlickItem v-for="(item, index) in items" :index="index" :key="index" tag="li"> {{ item }} </SlickItem> </SlickList> </div> ` , components : { SlickItem, SlickList, }, data() { return { items : [ 'Item 1' , 'Item 2' , 'Item 3' , 'Item 4' , 'Item 5' , 'Item 6' , 'Item 7' , 'Item 8' ], }; }, };

Why should I use this?

There are already a number of great Drag & Drop libraries out there (for instance, vuedraggable is fantastic). If those libraries fit your needs, you should definitely give them a try first. However, most of those libraries rely on the HTML5 Drag & Drop API, which has some severe limitations. For instance, things rapidly become tricky if you need to support touch devices, if you need to lock dragging to an axis, or want to animate the nodes as they're being sorted. Vue Slicksort aims to provide a simple set of component mixins to fill those gaps. If you're looking for a dead-simple, mobile-friendly way to add sortable functionality to your lists, then you're in the right place.

Customization and props

You apply options as individual props on whatever component is using the ContainerMixin . The component also emits several events during a sorting operation. Here's an example of a customized component:

< SortableContainer :value = "items" :transitionDuration = "250" :lockAxis = "'y'" :useDragHandle = "true" @ sort-start = "onSortStart($event)" > </ SortableContainer >

ContainerMixin

Props

value (required)

type: Array

The value can be inherited from v-model but has to be set to the same list that is rendered with v-for inside the Container

axis

type: String

default: y

Items can be sorted horizontally, vertically or in a grid. Possible values: x , y or xy

lockAxis

type: String

If you'd like, you can lock movement to an axis while sorting. This is not something that is possible with HTML5 Drag & Drop

helperClass

type: String

You can provide a class you'd like to add to the sortable helper to add some styles to it

appendTo

type: String

default: body

You can provide a querySelector string you'd like to add to the sorting element to add parent dom

transitionDuration

type: Number

default: 300

The duration of the transition when elements shift positions. Set this to 0 if you'd like to disable transitions

draggedSettlingDuration

type: Number

default: null

Override the settling duration for the drag helper. If not set, transitionDuration will be used.

pressDelay

type: Number

default: 0

If you'd like elements to only become sortable after being pressed for a certain time, change this property. A good sensible default value for mobile is 200 . Cannot be used in conjunction with the distance prop.

pressThreshold

type: Number

default: 5

Number of pixels of movement to tolerate before ignoring a press event.

distance

type: Number

default: 0

If you'd like elements to only become sortable after being dragged a certain number of pixels. Cannot be used in conjunction with the pressDelay prop.

useDragHandle

type: Boolean

default: false

If you're using the HandleDirective , set this to true

useWindowAsScrollContainer

type: Boolean

default: false

If you want, you can set the window as the scrolling container

hideSortableGhost

type: Boolean

default: true

Whether to auto-hide the ghost element. By default, as a convenience, Vue Slicksort List will automatically hide the element that is currently being sorted. Set this to false if you would like to apply your own styling.

lockToContainerEdges

type: Boolean

default: false

You can lock movement of the sortable element to it's parent Container

lockOffset

type: OffsetValue or [ OffsetValue , OffsetValue ]*

default: "50%"

When lockToContainerEdges is set to true , this controls the offset distance between the sortable helper and the top/bottom edges of it's parent Container . Percentage values are relative to the height of the item currently being sorted. If you wish to specify different behaviours for locking to the top of the container vs the bottom, you may also pass in an array (For example: ["0%", "100%"] ).

* OffsetValue can either be a finite Number or a String made up of a number and a unit ( px or % ). Examples: 10 (which is the same as "10px" ), "50%"

shouldCancelStart

type: Function

default: Function

This function is invoked before sorting begins, and can be used to programatically cancel sorting before it begins. By default, it will cancel sorting if the event target is either an input , textarea , select or option .

getHelperDimensions

type: Function

default: Function

Optional function({node, index, collection}) that should return the computed dimensions of the SortableHelper. See default implementation for more details

Events

Events are emitted from the Container element, and can be bound to using v-bind or @ directives

emits: { event: MouseEvent, node: HTMLElement, index: number, collection: string }

Fired when sorting begins.

emits: { event }

Fired when the mouse is moved during sorting.

emits: { event, newIndex, oldIndex, collection }

Fired when sorting has ended.

emits: Array

Fired after sorting has ended with the newly sorted list.

ElementMixin

Props

index (required)

type: Number

This is the element's sortableIndex within it's collection. This prop is required.

collection

type: Number or String

default: 0

The collection the element is part of. This is useful if you have multiple groups of sortable elements within the same Container . Example

disabled

type: Boolean

default: false

Whether the element should be sortable or not

HandleDirective

The v-handle directive is used inside the draggable element.

The Container must have the :useDragHandle prop set to true for the handle to work as expected.

Here is an example for a simple element with a handle:

< template > < li class = "list-item" > < span v-handle class = "handle" > </ span > {{item.value}} </ li > </ template > < script > import { ElementMixin, HandleDirective } from 'vue-slicksort' ; export default { mixins : [ElementMixin], directives : { handle : HandleDirective }, }; </ script >

FAQ

Upgrade from v0.x.x

The event names have all changed from camelCase to dash-case to accommodate for inline HTML templates.

Grid support?

Need to sort items in a grid? We've got you covered! Just set the axis prop to xy . Grid support is currently limited to a setup where all the cells in the grid have the same width and height, though we're working hard to get variable width support in the near future.

Item disappearing when sorting / CSS issues

Upon sorting, vue-slicksort creates a clone of the element you are sorting (the sortable-helper) and appends it to the end of the appendTo tag. The original element will still be in-place to preserve its position in the DOM until the end of the drag (with inline-styling to make it invisible). If the sortable-helper gets messed up from a CSS standpoint, consider that maybe your selectors to the draggable item are dependent on a parent element which isn't present anymore (again, since the sortable-helper is at the end of the appendTo prop). This can also be a z-index issue, for example, when using vue-slicksort within a Bootstrap modal, you'll need to increase the z-index of the SortableHelper so it is displayed on top of the modal.

Click events being swallowed

By default, vue-slicksort is triggered immediately on mousedown . If you'd like to prevent this behaviour, there are a number of strategies readily available. You can use the distance prop to set a minimum distance (in pixels) to be dragged before sorting is enabled. You can also use the pressDelay prop to add a delay before sorting is enabled. Alternatively, you can also use the HandleDirective.

Scoped styles

If you are using scoped styles on the sortable list, you can use appendTo prop.

Dependencies

Slicksort has no dependencies. vue is the only peerDependency

Reporting Issues

If believe you've found an issue, please report it along with any relevant details to reproduce it. The easiest way to do so is to fork this jsfiddle.

Asking for help

Please file an issue for personal support requests. Tag them with question .

Contributions

Yes please! Feature requests / pull requests are welcome.

Thanks

This library is heavily based on react-sortable-hoc by Claudéric Demers (@clauderic). A very simple and low overhead implementation of drag and drop that looks and performs great!