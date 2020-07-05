🚥 Vue Slick Carousel with True SSR Written for Faster Luxstay. This Is a Port of react-slick.
|simple
|center mode
|multiple
|rows
|variable width
|vertical
|lazy load
|synced sliders
vue-slick-carousel inherits the long-loved slick-carousel features, offers a variety of functions. It has been completely rewritten as a vue component. If you were trying to use the slick-carousel in the vue, it would be a perfect choice. You can use it in a vue component manner without any disparity. It also makes it easy to solve difficult problems such as custom arrows/dots.
Find out all available features on setting props and see how that works on examples.
|no-ssr-slick
|vue-slick-carousel
|FCP: 1920ms & LCP: 3090ms
|FCP: 620ms & LCP: 1850ms
It is designed to support SSR from the start. vue-slick-carousel supports true SSR. No more
no-ssr or
client-only to make it work anyway. If you value website performance, you are in the right place.
Here're nuxt examples for you to test yourself: no-ssr-slick vs vue-slick-carousel
Find out how fast it is compared to the Top 5 carousels. And leave what you think.
# npm
npm i vue-slick-carousel
# yarn
yarn add vue-slick-carousel
# bit
bit import gsshop.vue-slick-carousel/vue-slick-carousel
# latest
https://unpkg.com/vue-slick-carousel
See API & Examples to learn advanced usage.
<template>
<div>
<VueSlickCarousel :arrows="true" :dots="true">
<div>1</div>
<div>2</div>
<div>3</div>
<div>4</div>
</VueSlickCarousel>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueSlickCarousel from 'vue-slick-carousel'
import 'vue-slick-carousel/dist/vue-slick-carousel.css'
// optional style for arrows & dots
import 'vue-slick-carousel/dist/vue-slick-carousel-theme.css'
export default {
name: 'MyComponent',
components: { VueSlickCarousel },
}
</script>
This software is licensed under the MIT.