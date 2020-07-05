🚥 Vue Slick Carousel with True SSR Written for Faster Luxstay. This Is a Port of react-slick.





🎨 Features

simple center mode multiple rows

variable width vertical lazy load synced sliders

vue-slick-carousel inherits the long-loved slick-carousel features, offers a variety of functions. It has been completely rewritten as a vue component. If you were trying to use the slick-carousel in the vue, it would be a perfect choice. You can use it in a vue component manner without any disparity. It also makes it easy to solve difficult problems such as custom arrows/dots.

Find out all available features on setting props and see how that works on examples.

True SSR

no-ssr-slick vue-slick-carousel FCP: 1920ms & LCP: 3090ms FCP: 620ms & LCP: 1850ms

It is designed to support SSR from the start. vue-slick-carousel supports true SSR. No more no-ssr or client-only to make it work anyway. If you value website performance, you are in the right place.

Here're nuxt examples for you to test yourself: no-ssr-slick vs vue-slick-carousel

Find out how fast it is compared to the Top 5 carousels. And leave what you think.

🚚 Installation

npm i vue-slick-carousel yarn add vue-slick-carousel bit import gsshop.vue-slick-carousel/vue-slick-carousel

cdn

https://unpkg.com/vue-slick-carousel

🚀 Quick Start

See API & Examples to learn advanced usage.

< template > < div > < VueSlickCarousel :arrows = "true" :dots = "true" > < div > 1 </ div > < div > 2 </ div > < div > 3 </ div > < div > 4 </ div > </ VueSlickCarousel > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueSlickCarousel from 'vue-slick-carousel' import 'vue-slick-carousel/dist/vue-slick-carousel.css' import 'vue-slick-carousel/dist/vue-slick-carousel-theme.css' export default { name : 'MyComponent' , components : { VueSlickCarousel }, } </ script >

🔖 License

This software is licensed under the MIT.