This package is no longer supported by its main contributor (@staskjs). If you would like to work on it, I will gladly add you as a collaborator. Please reach me on telegram @staskjs.
Supports only Vue >= 2
See official documentation here.
$ npm install vue-slick
NOTE:
slick-carousel official package appears to use
jquery as a dependency in package.json,
despite it would be more appropriate to use it as a peer dependency to avoid possibility of using multiple
versions of jquery. Be aware of that. When using
webpack you can solve this problem with aliases.
import Slick from 'vue-slick';
new Vue({
components: { Slick },
data() {
return {
slickOptions: {
slidesToShow: 3,
// Any other options that can be got from plugin documentation
},
};
},
// All slick methods can be used too, example here
methods: {
next() {
this.$refs.slick.next();
},
prev() {
this.$refs.slick.prev();
},
reInit() {
// Helpful if you have to deal with v-for to update dynamic lists
this.$nextTick(() => {
this.$refs.slick.reSlick();
});
},
// Events listeners
handleAfterChange(event, slick, currentSlide) {
console.log('handleAfterChange', event, slick, currentSlide);
},
handleBeforeChange(event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide) {
console.log('handleBeforeChange', event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide);
},
handleBreakpoint(event, slick, breakpoint) {
console.log('handleBreakpoint', event, slick, breakpoint);
},
handleDestroy(event, slick) {
console.log('handleDestroy', event, slick);
},
handleEdge(event, slick, direction) {
console.log('handleEdge', event, slick, direction);
},
handleInit(event, slick) {
console.log('handleInit', event, slick);
},
handleReInit(event, slick) {
console.log('handleReInit', event, slick);
},
handleSetPosition(event, slick) {
console.log('handleSetPosition', event, slick);
},
handleSwipe(event, slick, direction) {
console.log('handleSwipe', event, slick, direction);
},
handleLazyLoaded(event, slick, image, imageSource) {
console.log('handleLazyLoaded', event, slick, image, imageSource);
},
handleLazeLoadError(event, slick, image, imageSource) {
console.log('handleLazeLoadError', event, slick, image, imageSource);
},
},
});
<slick
ref="slick"
:options="slickOptions"
@afterChange="handleAfterChange"
@beforeChange="handleBeforeChange"
@breakpoint="handleBreakpoint"
@destroy="handleDestroy"
@edge="handleEdge"
@init="handleInit"
@reInit="handleReInit"
@setPosition="handleSetPosition"
@swipe="handleSwipe"
@lazyLoaded="handleLazyLoaded"
@lazyLoadError="handleLazeLoadError">
<a href="http://placehold.it/2000x1000"><img src="http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt=""></a>
<a href="http://placehold.it/2000x1000"><img src="http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt=""></a>
<a href="http://placehold.it/2000x1000"><img src="http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt=""></a>
<a href="http://placehold.it/2000x1000"><img src="http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt=""></a>
<a href="http://placehold.it/2000x1000"><img src="http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt=""></a>
</slick>
If you need, you can import slick styles too:
// MyCarrousel.vue
import 'slick-carousel/slick/slick.css';