vue-slick

by Stanislav Karpov
1.1.16 (see all)

Vue component for Slick-carousel (http://kenwheeler.github.io/slick)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.8K

GitHub Stars

585

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Swipe, Vue Carousel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Abandoned

Readme

Slick for Vue.js

ATTENTION!

This package is no longer supported by its main contributor (@staskjs). If you would like to work on it, I will gladly add you as a collaborator. Please reach me on telegram @staskjs.

Vue support

Supports only Vue >= 2

Installation and usage

See official documentation here.

$ npm install vue-slick

NOTE: slick-carousel official package appears to use jquery as a dependency in package.json, despite it would be more appropriate to use it as a peer dependency to avoid possibility of using multiple versions of jquery. Be aware of that. When using webpack you can solve this problem with aliases.

import Slick from 'vue-slick';

new Vue({

    components: { Slick },

    data() {
        return {
            slickOptions: {
                slidesToShow: 3,
                // Any other options that can be got from plugin documentation
            },
        };
    },

    // All slick methods can be used too, example here
    methods: {
        next() {
            this.$refs.slick.next();
        },

        prev() {
            this.$refs.slick.prev();
        },

        reInit() {
            // Helpful if you have to deal with v-for to update dynamic lists
            this.$nextTick(() => {
                this.$refs.slick.reSlick();
            });
        },

        // Events listeners
        handleAfterChange(event, slick, currentSlide) {
            console.log('handleAfterChange', event, slick, currentSlide);
        },
        handleBeforeChange(event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide) {
            console.log('handleBeforeChange', event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide);
        },
        handleBreakpoint(event, slick, breakpoint) {
            console.log('handleBreakpoint', event, slick, breakpoint);
        },
        handleDestroy(event, slick) {
            console.log('handleDestroy', event, slick);
        },
        handleEdge(event, slick, direction) {
            console.log('handleEdge', event, slick, direction);
        },
        handleInit(event, slick) {
            console.log('handleInit', event, slick);
        },
        handleReInit(event, slick) {
            console.log('handleReInit', event, slick);
        },
        handleSetPosition(event, slick) {
            console.log('handleSetPosition', event, slick);
        },
        handleSwipe(event, slick, direction) {
            console.log('handleSwipe', event, slick, direction);
        },
        handleLazyLoaded(event, slick, image, imageSource) {
            console.log('handleLazyLoaded', event, slick, image, imageSource);
        },
        handleLazeLoadError(event, slick, image, imageSource) {
            console.log('handleLazeLoadError', event, slick, image, imageSource);
        },
    },
});

<slick
  ref="slick"
  :options="slickOptions"
  @afterChange="handleAfterChange"
  @beforeChange="handleBeforeChange"
  @breakpoint="handleBreakpoint"
  @destroy="handleDestroy"
  @edge="handleEdge"
  @init="handleInit"
  @reInit="handleReInit"
  @setPosition="handleSetPosition"
  @swipe="handleSwipe"
  @lazyLoaded="handleLazyLoaded"
  @lazyLoadError="handleLazeLoadError">
  <a href="http://placehold.it/2000x1000"><img src="http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt=""></a>
  <a href="http://placehold.it/2000x1000"><img src="http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt=""></a>
  <a href="http://placehold.it/2000x1000"><img src="http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt=""></a>
  <a href="http://placehold.it/2000x1000"><img src="http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt=""></a>
  <a href="http://placehold.it/2000x1000"><img src="http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt=""></a>
</slick>

If you need, you can import slick styles too:

// MyCarrousel.vue
import 'slick-carousel/slick/slick.css';

