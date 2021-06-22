Slick for Vue.js

This package is no longer supported by its main contributor (@staskjs). If you would like to work on it, I will gladly add you as a collaborator. Please reach me on telegram @staskjs.

Vue support

Supports only Vue >= 2

Installation and usage

See official documentation here.

npm install vue-slick

NOTE: slick-carousel official package appears to use jquery as a dependency in package.json, despite it would be more appropriate to use it as a peer dependency to avoid possibility of using multiple versions of jquery. Be aware of that. When using webpack you can solve this problem with aliases.

import Slick from 'vue-slick' ; new Vue({ components : { Slick }, data() { return { slickOptions : { slidesToShow : 3 , }, }; }, methods : { next() { this .$refs.slick.next(); }, prev() { this .$refs.slick.prev(); }, reInit() { this .$nextTick( () => { this .$refs.slick.reSlick(); }); }, handleAfterChange(event, slick, currentSlide) { console .log( 'handleAfterChange' , event, slick, currentSlide); }, handleBeforeChange(event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide) { console .log( 'handleBeforeChange' , event, slick, currentSlide, nextSlide); }, handleBreakpoint(event, slick, breakpoint) { console .log( 'handleBreakpoint' , event, slick, breakpoint); }, handleDestroy(event, slick) { console .log( 'handleDestroy' , event, slick); }, handleEdge(event, slick, direction) { console .log( 'handleEdge' , event, slick, direction); }, handleInit(event, slick) { console .log( 'handleInit' , event, slick); }, handleReInit(event, slick) { console .log( 'handleReInit' , event, slick); }, handleSetPosition(event, slick) { console .log( 'handleSetPosition' , event, slick); }, handleSwipe(event, slick, direction) { console .log( 'handleSwipe' , event, slick, direction); }, handleLazyLoaded(event, slick, image, imageSource) { console .log( 'handleLazyLoaded' , event, slick, image, imageSource); }, handleLazeLoadError(event, slick, image, imageSource) { console .log( 'handleLazeLoadError' , event, slick, image, imageSource); }, }, });

< slick ref = "slick" :options = "slickOptions" @ afterChange = "handleAfterChange" @ beforeChange = "handleBeforeChange" @ breakpoint = "handleBreakpoint" @ destroy = "handleDestroy" @ edge = "handleEdge" @ init = "handleInit" @ reInit = "handleReInit" @ setPosition = "handleSetPosition" @ swipe = "handleSwipe" @ lazyLoaded = "handleLazyLoaded" @ lazyLoadError = "handleLazeLoadError" > < a href = "http://placehold.it/2000x1000" > < img src = "http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt = "" > </ a > < a href = "http://placehold.it/2000x1000" > < img src = "http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt = "" > </ a > < a href = "http://placehold.it/2000x1000" > < img src = "http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt = "" > </ a > < a href = "http://placehold.it/2000x1000" > < img src = "http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt = "" > </ a > < a href = "http://placehold.it/2000x1000" > < img src = "http://placehold.it/2000x1000" alt = "" > </ a > </ slick >

If you need, you can import slick styles too: