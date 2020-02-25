Vue Skeleton Loading 是一个让我们快速和方便写出自定义 skeleton loading 的插件。
npm
npm install vue-skeleton-loading --save
// 安装依赖
npm install
// 运行在 localhost:8080
npm run dev
项目入口文件全局注册
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueRouter from 'vue-router';
// 引用组件
import VueSkeletonLoading from 'vue-skeleton-loading';
import App from './app.vue';
import Index from './components';
import Page from './components/page';
import List1 from './components/list1';
// 安装插件
Vue.use(VueSkeletonLoading);
Vue.use(VueRouter);
const routes = [
{
name: 'index',
path: '/',
component: Index
},{
name: 'page',
path: '/page',
component: Page
},{
name: 'list1',
path: '/list1',
component: List1
}
];
const router = new VueRouter({
routes
});
new Vue({
el: '#app',
router,
template: '<App />',
components: {
App
}
});
使用组件
本插件总共有 5 个组件，两个基础组件（ CircleSkeleton, SquareSkeleton ），两个布局组件（ Column, Row ），一个容器组件（ SkeletonLoading ）。
例子一：
<template>
<div class="list1">
<skeleton-loading>
<skeleton-row
v-for="i in 6"
:key="i"
:gutter="{top: '10px', bottom: '10px'}">
<skeleton-column :span="3" :gutter="10">
<skeleton-circle></skeleton-circle>
</skeleton-column>
<column :span="20" :gutter="10">
<skeleton-square
:count="2"
:boxProperties="{
bottom: '15px',
width: '250px',
height: '15px'
}">
</skeleton-square>
</column>
</skeleton-row>
</skeleton-loading>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {}
</script>
效果
例子二：
<template>
<div class="page">
<skeleton-loading>
<skeleton-row
:gutter="{
bottom: '15px'
}">
<skeleton-square
:count="2"
:boxProperties="{
top: '10px',
height: '26px'
}">
</skeleton-square>
</skeleton-row>
<skeleton-row>
<skeleton-column :span="4">
<skeleton-circle></skeleton-circle>
</skeleton-column>
<skeleton-column :span="20" :gutter="20">
<skeleton-square
:boxProperties="{
top: '10px',
width: '70px',
height: '15px'
}">
</skeleton-square>
<skeleton-square
:boxProperties="{
width: '100px',
height: '15px',
top: '10px'
}">
</skeleton-square>
</skeleton-column>
</skeleton-row>
<skeleton-row :gutter="{top: '20px'}">
<skeleton-square
:count="4"
:boxProperties="{
bottom: '10px'
}" >
</skeleton-square>
</skeleton-row>
<skeleton-row>
<skeleton-square
:boxProperties="{
bottom: '10px',
height: '200px'
}">
</skeleton-square>
</skeleton-row>
</skeleton-loading>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {}
</script>
<style lang="less">
.page {
padding: 15px;
}
</style>
效果
Props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|-
|-
|-
|-
Function
|Name
|Type
|Descrition
|-
|-
|-
|Name
|Type
|Description
|-
|-
|-
|Name
|Description
|default slot
|-
Props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|backColor
|String
|#e7e7e7
|background color
|diameter
|String
|100%
|diameter of circle
Function
|Name
|Type
|Descrition
|-
|-
|-
|Name
|Type
|Description
|-
|-
|-
|Name
|Description
|-
|-
Props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|backColor
|String
|#e7e7e7
|background color
|boxProperties
|Object
|box properties of square skeleton
|count
|Number
|1
|count of square skeleton
boxProperties
|Item
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|String
|100%
|宽度 默认为容器的宽度支持px、em、rem单位
|height
|String
|16px
|高度 支持px、em、rem单位
|top
|String
|0
|外上边距 支持px、em、rem单位
|bottom
|String
|0
|外下边距 支持px、em、rem单位
Function
|Name
|Type
|Descrition
|-
|-
|-
|Name
|Type
|Description
|-
|-
|-
|Name
|Description
|-
|-
Props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|gutter
|Number
|0
|左右的外边距 相当于 pading: 0 gutter, 单位px。
|span
|Number
|-
|一行被等分为24份，span值为一行中占据的份数，参考这里 。
|order
|Number
|-
|一行中位置优先级，参考这里 。
Function
|Name
|Type
|Descrition
|-
|-
|-
|Name
|Type
|Description
|-
|-
|-
|Name
|Description
|-
|-
Props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|gutter
|Object
|-
|上下的外边距 相当于 pading: gutter.top 0 gutter.bottom 0, 单位px。
|align
|String
|-
|值可以为 top, middle, bottom, 具体可以参考 flex。
|justify
|Number
|-
|值可以为 start, end, center, space-around, space-between, 具体可以参考 flex 。
gutter
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|top
|String
|0
|上外边距 相当于 pading-top: top, 需要带上单位， 单位可以是px em rem。
|bottom
|String
|0
|下外边距 相当于 pading-bottom: top, 需要带上单位， 单位可以是px em rem。
Function
|Name
|Type
|Descrition
|-
|-
|-
|Name
|Type
|Description
|-
|-
|-
|Name
|Description
|-
|-
每一个 Skeleton Loading 所有的组件都必须是被 SkeletonLoading 组件包裹使用
e.g
<skeleton-loading>
<skeleton-row
:gutter="{
bottom: '15px'
}"
>
<skeleton-square
:count="2"
:boxProperties="{
top: '10px',
height: '26px'
}"
>
</skeleton-square>
</row>
<skeleton-row>
<skeleton-column :span="4">
<skeleton-circle></skeleton-circle>
</skeleton-column>
<skeleton-column :span="20" :gutter="20">
<skeleton-square
:boxProperties="{
top: '10px',
width: '70px',
height: '15px'
}"
>
</skeleton-square>
<skeleton-square
:boxProperties="{
width: '100px',
height: '15px',
top: '10px'
}"
>
</skeleton-square>
</skeleton-column>
</skeleton-row>
<skeleton-row :gutter="{top: '20px'}">
<skeleton-square
:count="4"
:boxProperties="{
bottom: '10px'
}"
>
</skeleton-square>
</skeleton-row>
<skeleton-row>
<skeleton-square
:boxProperties="{
bottom: '10px',
height: '200px'
}"
>
</skeleton-square>
</skeleton-row>
</skeleton-loading>