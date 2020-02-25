Vue Skeleton Loading

Vue Skeleton Loading 是一个让我们快速和方便写出自定义 skeleton loading 的插件。

Demo

vue-skeleton-loading

Install

npm

npm install vue-skeleton-loading --save

Dev

npm install npm run dev

Usage

项目入口文件全局注册

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueRouter from 'vue-router' ; import VueSkeletonLoading from 'vue-skeleton-loading' ; import App from './app.vue' ; import Index from './components' ; import Page from './components/page' ; import List1 from './components/list1' ; Vue.use(VueSkeletonLoading); Vue.use(VueRouter); const routes = [ { name : 'index' , path : '/' , component : Index },{ name : 'page' , path : '/page' , component : Page },{ name : 'list1' , path : '/list1' , component : List1 } ]; const router = new VueRouter({ routes }); new Vue({ el : '#app' , router, template : '<App />' , components : { App } });

使用组件

本插件总共有 5 个组件，两个基础组件（ CircleSkeleton, SquareSkeleton ），两个布局组件（ Column, Row ），一个容器组件（ SkeletonLoading ）。

例子一：

<template> <div class="list1"> <skeleton-loading> <skeleton-row v-for="i in 6" :key="i" :gutter="{top: '10px', bottom: '10px'}"> <skeleton-column :span="3" :gutter="10"> <skeleton-circle></skeleton-circle> </skeleton-column> <column :span="20" :gutter="10"> <skeleton-square :count="2" :boxProperties="{ bottom: '15px', width: '250px', height: '15px' }"> </skeleton-square> </column> </skeleton-row> </skeleton-loading> </div> </template> <script> export default {} </script>

效果

例子二：

<template> <div class="page"> <skeleton-loading> <skeleton-row :gutter="{ bottom: '15px' }"> <skeleton-square :count="2" :boxProperties="{ top: '10px', height: '26px' }"> </skeleton-square> </skeleton-row> <skeleton-row> <skeleton-column :span="4"> <skeleton-circle></skeleton-circle> </skeleton-column> <skeleton-column :span="20" :gutter="20"> <skeleton-square :boxProperties="{ top: '10px', width: '70px', height: '15px' }"> </skeleton-square> <skeleton-square :boxProperties="{ width: '100px', height: '15px', top: '10px' }"> </skeleton-square> </skeleton-column> </skeleton-row> <skeleton-row :gutter="{top: '20px'}"> <skeleton-square :count="4" :boxProperties="{ bottom: '10px' }" > </skeleton-square> </skeleton-row> <skeleton-row> <skeleton-square :boxProperties="{ bottom: '10px', height: '200px' }"> </skeleton-square> </skeleton-row> </skeleton-loading> </div> </template> <script> export default {} </script> <style lang="less"> .page { padding: 15px; } </style>

效果

Options

SkeletonLoading

Props

Props Type Default Description - - - -

Function

Name Type Descrition - - -

Events

Name Type Description - - -

Slot

Name Description default slot -

SkeletonCircle

Props

Props Type Default Description backColor String #e7e7e7 background color diameter String 100% diameter of circle

Function

Name Type Descrition - - -

Events

Name Type Description - - -

Slot

Name Description - -

SkeletonSquare

Props

Props Type Default Description backColor String #e7e7e7 background color boxProperties Object box properties of square skeleton count Number 1 count of square skeleton

boxProperties

Item Type Default Description width String 100% 宽度 默认为容器的宽度支持px、em、rem单位 height String 16px 高度 支持px、em、rem单位 top String 0 外上边距 支持px、em、rem单位 bottom String 0 外下边距 支持px、em、rem单位

Function

Name Type Descrition - - -

Events

Name Type Description - - -

Slot

Name Description - -

SkeletonColumn

Props

Props Type Default Description gutter Number 0 左右的外边距 相当于 pading: 0 gutter, 单位px。 span Number - 一行被等分为24份，span值为一行中占据的份数，参考这里 。 order Number - 一行中位置优先级，参考这里 。

Function

Name Type Descrition - - -

Events

Name Type Description - - -

Slot

Name Description - -

SkeletonRow

Props

Props Type Default Description gutter Object - 上下的外边距 相当于 pading: gutter.top 0 gutter.bottom 0, 单位px。 align String - 值可以为 top, middle, bottom, 具体可以参考 flex。 justify Number - 值可以为 start, end, center, space-around, space-between, 具体可以参考 flex 。

gutter

Props Type Default Description top String 0 上外边距 相当于 pading-top: top, 需要带上单位， 单位可以是px em rem。 bottom String 0 下外边距 相当于 pading-bottom: top, 需要带上单位， 单位可以是px em rem。

Function

Name Type Descrition - - -

Events

Name Type Description - - -

Slot

Name Description - -

Notice

每一个 Skeleton Loading 所有的组件都必须是被 SkeletonLoading 组件包裹使用

e.g

< skeleton-loading > < skeleton-row :gutter = "{ bottom: '15px' }" > < skeleton-square :count = "2" :boxProperties = "{ top: '10px', height: '26px' }" > </ skeleton-square > </ row > < skeleton-row > < skeleton-column :span = "4" > < skeleton-circle > </ skeleton-circle > </ skeleton-column > < skeleton-column :span = "20" :gutter = "20" > < skeleton-square :boxProperties = "{ top: '10px', width: '70px', height: '15px' }" > </ skeleton-square > < skeleton-square :boxProperties = "{ width: '100px', height: '15px', top: '10px' }" > </ skeleton-square > </ skeleton-column > </ skeleton-row > < skeleton-row :gutter = "{top: '20px'}" > < skeleton-square :count = "4" :boxProperties = "{ bottom: '10px' }" > </ skeleton-square > </ skeleton-row > < skeleton-row > < skeleton-square :boxProperties = "{ bottom: '10px', height: '200px' }" > </ skeleton-square > </ skeleton-row > </ skeleton-loading >

License

MIT