A form library for vue, inspired by Formik for react

Is it really simple?

I think it is, but really I couldn't think of a better name

Basic Usage

< template > < SimpleForm :value = "initialValues" :validate = "validate" @ submit = "handleSubmit" > < template scope = "{values, errors, touched, input, blur, setValue, setTouched, handleSubmit, submitted, submitting}" > < form > < input type = "email" v-on = "{input, blur}" name = "email" :value = "values.email" /> < span class = "error" v-if = "touched('email') && errors('email')" > {{errors('email')}} </ span > < button @ click.prevent = "handleSubmit" > Submit </ button > </ form > </ template > </ SimpleForm > </ template > < script > import SimpleForm from 'vue-simpleform' export default { data () { return { initialValues : { email : null } } }, methods : { handleSubmit ({ values, errors, setSubmitting, setSubmitted }) { }, validate (values) { return { email : 'Email is invalid' } } }, components : { SimpleForm } } </ script >

The main component takes two props:

value . This is used to set the initial form state, which will be a deep copy of what is passed in. validate . This is a function which is called to validate the form. This happens when any of the fields are updated, or the form is submitted. ~It can return a promise to do asynchronous validation~ as of 1.0.0 it only works synchronously

And $emits a submit event when the form is submitted. The callback for the submit event takes an object with following keys:

values errors setSubmitting setSubmitted

If the form is valid, errors will be undefined

The scoped slot is passed the following props:

values. All the form values, but "flattened". errors. A function taking a name of a field, and returning it's error message (if invalid. touched. A function taking a name of a field, and returning if the field was touched input. Input and blur are functions ready to be passed in as event handlers. They are only useful on a real form field (eg., and element. The element needs a name attribute as well blur setValue. Manually set a field value. Useful for integrating a custom component setTouched. Ditto, but for setting touched handleSubmit. A callback that will initiate the submittion process submitted submitting

Other components

There are two other components which are useful for encapsulating common patterns, or removing boilerplate. They are available as named exports.

<SimpleFormFieldSet> . This is used to make a set of fields which are prefixed. It can be used also to set up an array of fields < template v-for = "(item, i) of items" > < SimpleFormFieldSet :name = "`items[${i}]`" :value = "item" >

It can be passed a single component, or a scoped slot. The same props passed in from `SimpleForm` will be passed in ( as props to the component, or as props of the scoped slot), but will all be namespaced. 2. `<Field>` This component removes some of the boilerplate in hooking up inputs ```html <Field type ="email" name ="email" errorClass="error" />

Will render an <input type="email" for the field email. errorClass is an optional prop. The default value is error

It can also take an element or a custom component

< Field name = "favoriteColor" > < select > < option value = "red" > Red </ option > < option value = "yellow" > Yellow </ option > < option value = "green" > Green </ option > </ select > </ Field >

< Field name = "customComponentValue" > < CustomComponent /> </ Field >

The custom component will have value and class (with the erroClass) injected as a props, and input and blur as listeners. So the custom component has to $emit input with the new value, and blur .

<Error>

< Error name = "email" class = "error-label" tag = "span" >

Displays an error if the given field is touched and has an error to show. By defaul will use a div, but the tag prop can be used to use a different element.

License

MIT