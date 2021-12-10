A Vue.js upload component powered by simple-uploader.js
npm install vue-simple-uploader --save
import Vue from 'vue'
import uploader from 'vue-simple-uploader'
import App from './App.vue'
Vue.use(uploader)
/* eslint-disable no-new */
new Vue({
render(createElement) {
return createElement(App)
}
}).$mount('#app')
<template>
<uploader :options="options" class="uploader-example">
<uploader-unsupport></uploader-unsupport>
<uploader-drop>
<p>Drop files here to upload or</p>
<uploader-btn>select files</uploader-btn>
<uploader-btn :attrs="attrs">select images</uploader-btn>
<uploader-btn :directory="true">select folder</uploader-btn>
</uploader-drop>
<uploader-list></uploader-list>
</uploader>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
options: {
// https://github.com/simple-uploader/Uploader/tree/develop/samples/Node.js
target: '//localhost:3000/upload',
testChunks: false
},
attrs: {
accept: 'image/*'
}
}
}
}
</script>
<style>
.uploader-example {
width: 880px;
padding: 15px;
margin: 40px auto 0;
font-size: 12px;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, .4);
}
.uploader-example .uploader-btn {
margin-right: 4px;
}
.uploader-example .uploader-list {
max-height: 440px;
overflow: auto;
overflow-x: hidden;
overflow-y: auto;
}
</style>
Root component.
options {Object}
See simple-uploader.js options.
Besides, some other options are avaliable too:
parseTimeRemaining(timeRemaining, parsedTimeRemaining) {Function}
this function option to format the current file's time remaining value(seconds, number), you can return your language time remaining text, params:
timeRemaining{Number}, time remaining seconds
parsedTimeRemaining{String}, default shown time remaining text, you can use it like this:
parseTimeRemaining: function (timeRemaining, parsedTimeRemaining) {
return parsedTimeRemaining
.replace(/\syears?/, '年')
.replace(/\days?/, '天')
.replace(/\shours?/, '小时')
.replace(/\sminutes?/, '分钟')
.replace(/\sseconds?/, '秒')
}
categoryMap {Object}
File category map, default:
{
image: ['gif', 'jpg', 'jpeg', 'png', 'bmp', 'webp'],
video: ['mp4', 'm3u8', 'rmvb', 'avi', 'swf', '3gp', 'mkv', 'flv'],
audio: ['mp3', 'wav', 'wma', 'ogg', 'aac', 'flac'],
document: ['doc', 'txt', 'docx', 'pages', 'epub', 'pdf', 'numbers', 'csv', 'xls', 'xlsx', 'keynote', 'ppt', 'pptx']
}
autoStart {Boolean}
Default
true, Whether the file will be start uploading after it is added.
fileStatusText {Object}
Default:
{
success: 'success',
error: 'error',
uploading: 'uploading',
paused: 'paused',
waiting: 'waiting'
}
An object map for file status text.
After 0.6.0,
fileStatusText can be a function with params
(status, response = null), you can control the status text more flexible:
fileStatusText(status, response) {
const statusTextMap = {
uploading: 'uploading',
paused: 'paused',
waiting: 'waiting'
}
if (status === 'success' || status === 'error') {
// only use response when status is success or error
// eg:
// return response data ?
return response.data
} else {
return statusTextMap[status]
}
}
See simple-uploader.js uploader/events
Note:
All events name will be transformed by lodash.kebabCase, eg:
fileSuccess will be transformed to
file-success
catchAll event will not be emited.
file-added(file), file added event, this event is used for file validation. To reject this file you should set
file.ignored = true.
files-added(files, fileList), files added event, this event is used for files validation. To reject these files you should set
files.ignored = true or
fileList.ignored = true.
files {Array}
An array of files (no folders).
fileList {Array}
An array of files and folders.
started
Started uploading or not.
Uploader instance
You can get it like this:
const uploaderInstance = this.$refs.uploader.uploader
// now you can call all uploader methods
// https://github.com/simple-uploader/Uploader#methods
uploaderInstance.cancel()
Select files button.
directory {Boolean}
Default
false, Support selecting Folder
single {Boolean}
Default
false, To prevent multiple file uploads if it is
true.
attrs {Object}
Default
{}, Pass object to set custom attributes on input element.
Droped files area.
An array of
Uploader.File file(folder) objects added by the user, but it treated Folder as
Uploader.File Object.
fileList {Array}
An array of files and folders.
An array of
Uploader.File file objects added by the user.
files {Array}
An array of files (no folders).
It will be shown if the current browser do not support HTML5 File API.
File item component.
file {Uploader.File}
Uploader.File instance.
list {Boolean}
It should be
true if it is puted in
UploaderList
file {Uploader.File}
Uploader.File instance.
list {Boolean}
In
UploaderList component or not.
status {String}
Current status, the values is one of
success,
error,
uploading,
paused,
waiting
paused {Boolean}
Indicated if the file is paused.
error {Boolean}
Indicated if the file has encountered an error.
averageSpeed {Number}
Average upload speed, bytes per second.
formatedAverageSpeed {String}
Formated average upload speed, eg:
3 KB / S
currentSpeed {Number}
Current upload speed, bytes per second.
isComplete {Boolean}
Indicated whether the file has completed uploading and received a server response.
isUploading {Boolean}
Indicated whether file chunks is uploading.
size {Number}
Size in bytes of the file.
formatedSize {Number}
Formated file size, eg:
10 KB.
uploadedSize {Number}
Size uploaded in bytes.
progress {Number}
A number between 0 and 1 indicating the current upload progress of the file.
progressStyle {String}
The file progress element's transform style, eg:
{transform: '-50%'}.
progressingClass {String}
The value will be
uploader-file-progressing if the file is uploading.
timeRemaining {Number}
Remaining time to finish upload file in seconds.
formatedTimeRemaining {String}
Formated remaining time, eg:
3 miniutes.
type {String}
File type.
extension {String}
File extension in lowercase.
fileCategory {String}
File category, one of
folder,
document,
video,
audio,
image,
unknown.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build
# build for production and view the bundle analyzer report
npm run build --report