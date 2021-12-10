A Vue.js upload component powered by simple-uploader.js

Features

Treat Folder and File as File

Pause/Resume upload

Recover upload

Error handling

Drag and Drop with folder reader

Custom upload buttons

Folder Upload

Queue management

File validation

Upload progress

Time remaining

Chunk uploads

Install

npm install vue-simple-uploader --save

Usage

init

import Vue from 'vue' import uploader from 'vue-simple-uploader' import App from './App.vue' Vue.use(uploader) new Vue({ render(createElement) { return createElement(App) } }).$mount( '#app' )

<template> <uploader :options="options" class="uploader-example"> <uploader-unsupport></uploader-unsupport> <uploader-drop> <p>Drop files here to upload or</p> <uploader-btn>select files</uploader-btn> <uploader-btn :attrs="attrs">select images</uploader-btn> <uploader-btn :directory="true">select folder</uploader-btn> </uploader-drop> <uploader-list></uploader-list> </uploader> </template> <script> export default { data () { return { options: { // https://github.com/simple-uploader/Uploader/tree/develop/samples/Node.js target: '//localhost:3000/upload', testChunks: false }, attrs: { accept: 'image/*' } } } } </script> <style> .uploader-example { width: 880px; padding: 15px; margin: 40px auto 0; font-size: 12px; box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, .4); } .uploader-example .uploader-btn { margin-right: 4px; } .uploader-example .uploader-list { max-height: 440px; overflow: auto; overflow-x: hidden; overflow-y: auto; } </style>

Components

Uploader

Root component.

Props

options {Object} See simple-uploader.js options. Besides, some other options are avaliable too: parseTimeRemaining(timeRemaining, parsedTimeRemaining) {Function} this function option to format the current file's time remaining value(seconds, number), you can return your language time remaining text, params: timeRemaining{Number} , time remaining seconds parsedTimeRemaining{String} , default shown time remaining text, you can use it like this: parseTimeRemaining: function ( timeRemaining, parsedTimeRemaining ) { return parsedTimeRemaining .replace( /\syears?/ , '年' ) .replace( /\days?/ , '天' ) .replace( /\shours?/ , '小时' ) .replace( /\sminutes?/ , '分钟' ) .replace( /\sseconds?/ , '秒' ) } categoryMap {Object} File category map, default: { image : [ 'gif' , 'jpg' , 'jpeg' , 'png' , 'bmp' , 'webp' ], video : [ 'mp4' , 'm3u8' , 'rmvb' , 'avi' , 'swf' , '3gp' , 'mkv' , 'flv' ], audio : [ 'mp3' , 'wav' , 'wma' , 'ogg' , 'aac' , 'flac' ], document : [ 'doc' , 'txt' , 'docx' , 'pages' , 'epub' , 'pdf' , 'numbers' , 'csv' , 'xls' , 'xlsx' , 'keynote' , 'ppt' , 'pptx' ] }

autoStart {Boolean} Default true , Whether the file will be start uploading after it is added.

fileStatusText {Object} Default: { success : 'success' , error : 'error' , uploading : 'uploading' , paused : 'paused' , waiting : 'waiting' } An object map for file status text. After 0.6.0, fileStatusText can be a function with params (status, response = null) , you can control the status text more flexible: fileStatusText(status, response) { const statusTextMap = { uploading : 'uploading' , paused : 'paused' , waiting : 'waiting' } if (status === 'success' || status === 'error' ) { return response.data } else { return statusTextMap[status] } }

Events

See simple-uploader.js uploader/events

Note:

All events name will be transformed by lodash.kebabCase, eg: fileSuccess will be transformed to file-success

catchAll event will not be emited.

file-added(file) , file added event, this event is used for file validation. To reject this file you should set file.ignored = true .

files-added(files, fileList) , files added event, this event is used for files validation. To reject these files you should set files.ignored = true or fileList.ignored = true .

Scoped Slots

files {Array} An array of files (no folders).

fileList {Array} An array of files and folders.

started Started uploading or not.

Get Uploader instance

You can get it like this:

const uploaderInstance = this .$refs.uploader.uploader uploaderInstance.cancel()

UploaderBtn

Select files button.

Props

directory {Boolean} Default false , Support selecting Folder

single {Boolean} Default false , To prevent multiple file uploads if it is true .

attrs {Object} Default {} , Pass object to set custom attributes on input element.

UploaderDrop

Droped files area.

UploaderList

An array of Uploader.File file(folder) objects added by the user, but it treated Folder as Uploader.File Object.

Scoped Slots

fileList {Array} An array of files and folders.

UploaderFiles

An array of Uploader.File file objects added by the user.

Scoped Slots

files {Array} An array of files (no folders).

UploaderUnsupport

It will be shown if the current browser do not support HTML5 File API.

UploaderFile

File item component.

Props

file {Uploader.File} Uploader.File instance.

list {Boolean} It should be true if it is puted in UploaderList

Scoped Slots

file {Uploader.File} Uploader.File instance.

list {Boolean} In UploaderList component or not.

status {String} Current status, the values is one of success , error , uploading , paused , waiting

paused {Boolean} Indicated if the file is paused.

error {Boolean} Indicated if the file has encountered an error.

averageSpeed {Number} Average upload speed, bytes per second.

formatedAverageSpeed {String} Formated average upload speed, eg: 3 KB / S

currentSpeed {Number} Current upload speed, bytes per second.

isComplete {Boolean} Indicated whether the file has completed uploading and received a server response.

isUploading {Boolean} Indicated whether file chunks is uploading.

size {Number} Size in bytes of the file.

formatedSize {Number} Formated file size, eg: 10 KB .

uploadedSize {Number} Size uploaded in bytes.

progress {Number} A number between 0 and 1 indicating the current upload progress of the file.

progressStyle {String} The file progress element's transform style, eg: {transform: '-50%'} .

progressingClass {String} The value will be uploader-file-progressing if the file is uploading.

timeRemaining {Number} Remaining time to finish upload file in seconds.

formatedTimeRemaining {String} Formated remaining time, eg: 3 miniutes .

type {String} File type.

extension {String} File extension in lowercase.

fileCategory {String} File category, one of folder , document , video , audio , image , unknown .

