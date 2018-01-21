An simple file upload component for vue.js.

Checkout Demo on JSFiddle

Installation

npm install vue-simple-upload

Usage

vue-simple-upload is a UMD module, which can be used as a module in both CommonJS and AMD modular environments. When in non-modular environment, FileUpload will be registered as a global variable.

ES6

import FileUpload from 'vue-simple-upload/dist/FileUpload' export default { ... components: { 'fileupload' : FileUpload }, ... }

After that, you can use it in your templates:

< fileupload target = "http://localhost:8000/api/upload" action = "POST" > </ fileupload >

CommonJS

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ) var FileUpload = require ( 'vue-simple-upload' ) var YourComponent = Vue.extend({ ... components: { 'fileupload' : FileUpload.FileUpload }, ... })

Browser

< script src = "path/to/vue/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vue-simple-upload/dist/vue-simple-upload.min.js" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ ... components: { 'fileupload' : FileUpload.FileUpload }, ... }) </ script >

Usage

<template> <fileupload target="http://localhost:8000/api/upload" action="POST" v-on:progress="progress" v-on:start="startUpload" v-on:finish="finishUpload"></fileupload> </template> <script> new Vue({ ... components: { 'fileupload': FileUpload.FileUpload }, methods: { startUpload(e) { // file upload start event console.log(e); }, finishUpload(e) { // file upload finish event console.log(e); }, progress(e) { // file upload progress // returns false if progress is not computable console.log(e); } } }) </script>

Props

target (String): Target endpoint to upload the file

action (String): Target action ( POST or PUT )

Events

You can access the file upload events using v-on methods.

File Upload start event: You can access the start event using v-on:start="startUpload"

methods() { startUpload(e) { } }

File Upload finish event: You can access the start event using v-on:finish="finishUpload"

methods() { finishUpload(e) { } }

File Upload progress event: You can access the file upload progress using v-on:progress="progress"

methods() { progress(e) { } }

Todos

Multi File Upload

License

Released under the MIT License.