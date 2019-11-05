A simple Vue.js plugin that allows you to use a component that dynamically loads a .svg file as an inline SVG so you can easily control its style programmatically. No jQuery required.
I recommend using vue-svg-loader for many cases when you just need to load a SVG file as a component. This plugin is built to cover some other cases the library doesn't fit, which are:
$ npm install vue-simple-svg
// as a plugin
import VueSimpleSVG from 'vue-simple-svg'
Vue.use(VueSimpleSVG)
// or as a component
import {SimpleSVG} from 'vue-simple-svg'
Vue.component('simple-svg', SimpleSVG)
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<g>
<path class="fill-to-change" d="XXXXX XXXXX XXXXX" />
<path class="stroke-to-change" d="XXXXX XXXXX XXXXX" />
</g>
</svg>
<simple-svg
:src="svgSrc"
fill-class-name="fill-to-change"
:fill="svgFillColor"
stroke-class-name="stroke-to-change"
:stroke="svgFillColor"
width="100%"
height="100%"
custom-id="my-id"
custom-class-name="my-class"
@load="svgLoaded()"
/>
|props
|type
|description
|default
|src
|string
|path to your SVG file
|*required
|fillClassName
|string
|class name set to the elements in your SVG file whose fill color you want to change
|''
|fill
|string
|CSS-valid fill color value
|''
|strokeClassName
|string
|class name set to the elements in your SVG file whose stroke color you want to change
|''
|stroke
|string
|CSS-valid stroke color value
|''
|width
|string
|root SVG element's style width
|'auto'
|height
|string
|root SVG element's style height
|'auto'
|customId
|string
|root SVG element's id
|''
|customClassName
|string
|root SVG element's class
|''
|events
|description
|@load
|called when the inline SVG is generated
To run demo in your local environment,
$ npm run dev-demo
You can see the example of how to use simple-svg component at demo/components/SvgButton.vue