Simple yet feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js

Install

npm install --save vue-simple-suggest

See installation guide for more options.

What is it

This is a simple yet feature-rich suggestion/autocomplete component for Vue.js.

Actually, it's so feature rich, that it's possible to do crazy stuff with it, like

Imitating drop-downs and drop-down menus

Turn suggestions list into an actual suggestions table

Work with ANY type of custom input passed (like type=button, radio and etc.)

... And many more things

And, as a bonus, it is very light.

Features

v-model support.

support. Automatic accessibility attributes (WAI-ARIA complete)

Switching v-model type (select/input).

type (select/input). Custom input element through default slot.

Custom list items through named scoped slots.

All HTML5-valid props for default input element are provided ( type , tabindex and etc...).

, and etc...). Customizable keyboard controls.

Rich and simple API.

CSS classes for quick and easy restyling.

Many build variants to choose from.

Flexible and customizable component design.

Optional polyfills for IE importable from the lib.

All of the props, events and slots are OPTIONAL for this component, so it can be used without any configuration at all.

To use the component just install via NPM:

npm install --save vue-simple-suggest

Then, in your Vue.js component/page do the following...

Simple example

If you need to suggest things from a static array:

< template > < vue-simple-suggest v-model = "chosen" :list = "simpleSuggestionList" :filter-by-query = "true" > </ vue-simple-suggest > < br > < p > Chosen element: {{ chosen }} </ p > </ template > < script > import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest' import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css' export default { components : { VueSimpleSuggest }, data() { return { chosen : '' } }, methods : { simpleSuggestionList() { return [ 'Vue.js' , 'React.js' , 'Angular.js' ] } } } </ script >

Async example

If you're dealing with async data from server (example using https://swapi.co/):

< template > < vue-simple-suggest v-model = "chosen" display-attribute = "name" value-attribute = "url" :list = "getSuggestionList" > </ vue-simple-suggest > < br > < p > Chosen element: {{ chosen }} </ p > </ template > < script > import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest' import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css' export default { components : { VueSimpleSuggest }, data() { return { chosen : '' } }, methods : { getSuggestionList() { return fetch( 'https://swapi.co/api/people' , { method : 'GET' }) .then( response => response.json()) .then( json => json.results); } } } </ script >

For a more advanced example (using wikipedia search) see our example source.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save vue-simple-suggest yarn add vue-simple-suggest

Unpkg

If including via this method - the component will automatically install itself.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest@1.5.1" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest/dist/iife.js" > </ script >

Importing

import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest/lib' import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest' import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/es6' import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/es7' const VueSimpleSuggest = require ( 'vue-simple-suggest' ) const VueSimpleSuggest = require ( 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/cjs' ) import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css'

Polyfills

New in v1.8.3

vue-simple-suggest comes with minimal optional polyfills for IE11+ - Object.assign , Element.prototype.closest and Element.prototype.matches . You can import them like this:

import 'vue-simple-suggest/lib/polyfills' ; require ( 'vue-simple-suggest/lib/polyfills' );

Usage

Globaly:

Vue.component( 'vue-simple-suggest' , VueSimpleSuggest)

In single-file .vue components:

< script > import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest' import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css' export default { components : { VueSimpleSuggest } } </ script >

Build Setup

git clone https://github.com/KazanExpress/vue-simple-suggest.git cd ./vue-simple-suggest npm install npm run dev npm run docs

Default Controls

New in v1.2.0

These are default keyboard shortcuts.

Can be customized with the controls prop. All fields in this controls object are optional.

Default scheme:

Key (key code) Description Escape (27) If the suggestions list is shown - hide it. Defined by hideList property. ArrowDown (40) If the suggestions list is hidden - show it. Defined by showList property. ArrowUp (38) / ArrowDown (40) Cycle (hover) through suggestions. Defined by selectionUp / selectionDown properties respectfully. Enter (13) If the list is shown - chooses the highlighted element. Defined by select property. (Ctrl/Shift) + Space (32) Select the first element in the list. Defined by autocomplete property. Works with Ctrl modifier key or Shift modifier key. (Ctrl/Shift) + Enter (13) Same as previous, but also hides the suggestions list.

JS object:

{ selectionUp : [ 38 ], selectionDown : [ 40 ], select : [ 13 ], showList : [ 40 ], hideList : [ 27 ], autocomplete : [ 32 , 13 ] }

Component API

TLDR

Click to expand < vue-simple-suggest ref = "vueSimpleSuggest" v-model = "model" value-attribute = "id" display-attribute = "title" mode = "input" placeholder = "placeholder!!!" :list = "getListFunction" :max-suggestions = "10" :min-length = "3" :debounce = "100" :destyled = "false" :remove-list = "false" :filter-by-query = "false" :filter = "customFilterFunction" :value = "defaultValue" :nullable-select = "true" :controls = "{ selectionUp: [38, 33], selectionDown: [40, 34], select: [13, 36], showList: [40], hideList: [27, 35], autocomplete: [32, 13], }" @ input = "onInputEvent" @ select = "onSuggestSelect" @ hover = "onSuggestHover" @ focus = "onFocus" @ blur = "onBlur" @ request-start = "onRequestStart" @ request-done = "onRequestDone" @ request-failed = "onRequestFailed" @ show-list = "onShowList" @ hide-list = "onHideList" > < input class = "optional-custom-input" > < template slot = "misc-item-above" slot-scope = "{ suggestions, query }" > < div class = "misc-item" > < span > You're searching for {{ query }}. </ span > </ div > < div class = "misc-item" > < span > {{ suggestions.length }} suggestions are shown... </ span > </ div > < hr > </ template > < div slot = "suggestion-item" slot-scope = "{ suggestion }" class = "custom" > {{ suggestion.title }} </ div > < div class = "misc-item" slot = "misc-item-below" slot-scope = "{ suggestions }" v-if = "loading" > < span > Loading... </ span > </ div > </ vue-simple-suggest >

CSS class structure

If there's a need to customize the appearance of the component, here's the internal class-structure:

.vue-simple-suggest .designed .focus .input-wrapper .default-input .suggestions .suggest-item

If you wish to use your existing classes, or frameworks like Bootstrap you can inject your own classes using the 'styles' prop:

< template > < vue-simple-suggest v-model = "chosen" :list = "simpleSuggestionList" :styles = "autoCompleteStyle" :destyled = true :filter-by-query = "true" > </ vue-simple-suggest > </ template > < script > ... export default { ... data() { return { autoCompleteStyle : { vueSimpleSuggest: "position-relative" , inputWrapper: "" , defaultInput : "form-control" , suggestions: "position-absolute list-group z-1000" , suggestItem: "list-group-item" } } }, ... } </ script > ` < style lang = "scss" > .z-1000 { z-index : 1000 ; } .hover { background-color : #007bff ; color : #fff ; } </ style >

Scheme:

Property Description vueSimpleSuggest Additional classname for component's root element. inputWrapper Additional classname for .input-wrapper element. defaultInput Additional classname for input element if no custom input component is given. suggestions Additional classname for suggestions list ul element. miscItemAbove Classname for misc-item-above slot wrapper ( li element itself). suggestItem Additional classname for suggestion item li element. miscItemBelow Classname for misc-item-below slot wrapper ( li element itself).

Transitions

New in v1.8.0

You can also define custom list transitions by defining css rules for the transition named vue-simple-suggest on the .suggestions div:

.suggestions { opacity : 1 ; } .vue-simple-suggest-enter-active .suggestions , .vue-simple-suggest-leave-active .suggestions { transition : opacity . 2s ; } .vue-simple-suggest-enter .suggestions , .vue-simple-suggest-leave-to .suggestions { opacity : 0 ; }

API definitions

Props

Name Type Default Description controls v1.2.0 Object See default controls Determines the keyboard shortcuts in key-codes (for browser-compatibility purposes). Arrays provide the ability to assign multiple keys to one action. Consists of 5 array fields: selectionUp , selectionDown , select , hideList and autocomplete , all of which are optional. max-suggestions Number 10 The maximum amount of suggestions to display. Set to 0 for infinite suggestions. min-length Number 1 The minimum amount of symbols in input to trigger suggestion list. vue-simple-suggest starts behaving as a dropdown menu, if the value is 0. display-attribute String 'title' The property in a suggestion object to display in a list. Supports dotted paths. value-attribute String 'id' The property in a suggestion object to use as a unique key. Supports dotted paths. list Function or Array () => [] The array provider function, must accept a query as its only argument. Can return an array or a promise. Can be async. The component behaves as a simple input without this function. debounce Number 0 Determines the list debounce (a time between the input event and a function execution). destyled Boolean false Whether to cancel the default styling of input and suggestions list. styles v1.8.0 Object {} CSS classes to attach with current component style. remove-list Boolean false If true - the suggestion list will be always hidden. filter-by-query Boolean false Whether to filter the resulting suggestions by input's text query (make it a search component). filter Function - A custom function for filtering the suggestion results that accepts a single item and a query to filter by as its 2 arguments. Used only if filter-by-query is set to true . mode v1.4.0 String 'input' The v-model event. Determines the event, that triggers v-model . Can be one of 'input' ( v-model binds a displayed property) or 'select' ( v-model binds a selected item). type , value , pattern , etc... All of the HTML5 input attributes with their respected default values. nullable-select v1.9.0 Boolean false Whether the select should accept null or not. preventHide v1.11.0 Boolean false Whether to keep the input open or not, allowing the user to select multiple inputs

mode

New in v1.4.0

Determines the event, that triggers v-model . Can be one of 'input' (default) or 'select' .

For example, if 'input' is chosen - then v-model will update the value each time an input event is fired, setting the input's string.

Same is for 'select' - v-model changes only when something is selected from the list, setting the selected value (string, object or whatever) to its argument.

A proper use-case for it being when one wants to use the component only for selection binding and custom input for text binding:

< vue-simple-suggest v-model = "selected" mode = "select" > < input v-model = "text" > </ vue-simple-suggest >

Emitted Events

Name Arguments Description input HTML input event An outward projection of the current input's event. focus HTML focus event An outward projection of the current input's event. blur HTML focus event An outward projection of the current input's event. select Selected suggestion Fires on suggestion selection (via a mouse click or enter keypress). hover Hovered suggestion, target element Fires each time a new suggestion is highlighted (via a cursor movement or keyboard arrows). suggestion-click Selected suggestion, HTML click event Fires on suggestion element click. show-list - Fires each time the suggestion list is toggled to be shown. hide-list - Fires each time the suggestion list is being hidden. request-start Current input value (query) Fires each time a list function starts executing. request-done Resulting suggestions list Fires when a list function successfully returns a result and forwards that result as an argument. request-failed The interrrupting exception Fires if an exception occurs during the execution of a list funciton.

Ref Methods

accessed via $refs.*your ref name here*

Name Arguments Description showList - Shows the suggestion list. Emits the respected event. hideList - Hides the suggestion list. Emits the respected event. getSuggestions query : string Gets and processes suggestions from the list prop. Returns a promise. Emits the requestStart , requestDone and requestFailed events. research - Debounced getSuggestions on the current input value. clearSuggestions - Clears the suggestions array. select suggestion Selects the passed suggestion. Emits the respected event. hover suggestion Hovers over the passed suggestion. Emits the respected event. displayProperty suggestion Returns the displayed property of a suggestion. valueProperty suggestion Returns the value property of a suggestion. setText v1.9.0 text Reliably sets custom text to the input field. autocompleteText v1.10.0 suggestion Autocompletes the input text using the suggestion passed as the only argument.

Ref Event Handlers

accessed via $refs.*your ref name here*

You can use these to imitate some of the component's behaviours.

Name Arguments Description onShowList Invoked when a suggestion list needs to be shown. showSuggestions Shows suggestion list, refreshes the data if needed. onInput HTML input event Invoked whenever the input text is changed. Emits the input event. onFocus HTML focus event Invoked whenever the input comes into focus, emits the focus event. onBlur HTML focus event Antonym to onFocus . onAutocomplete - Invoked when the autocomplete keyboard shortcut is pressed. Selects the first suggestion. onListKeyUp HTML keyup event Invoked on component keyup. Internally used for hiding the list. onKeyDown HTML keydown event Invoked on component keydown. Internally used for showing the list, updating suggestions and preventing form submit. moveSelection Invoked when hovered element needs to be changed. suggestionClick suggestion , HTML click event Invoked on any suggestion click. Can be used to emulate such a click from ouside of the component.

Ref Data

accessed via $refs.*your ref name here*

Name Default Description selected null Currently selected element. hovered null Currently hovered element. suggestions [] Current suggestions list. textLength 0 Length of the text in the input. listShown false Is suggestion list shown. inputElement null Currently used HTMLInputElement. canSend true Whether the assigned getListFuncion can be executed. timeoutInstance null The timeout until next getListFunction execution. text $props.value Current input text. slotIsComponent false Whether this current custom input is a vue-component. listIsRequest - Whether the list prop is a function. input - A ref to the current input (component or vanilla). hoveredIndex - The current hovered element index. controlScheme Default Controls The current controls scheme. isPlainSuggestion false Whether the current suggestions list consists of plain strings (not objects). isClicking false true if the user currently clicks. isOverList false true if the user currently hovers over suggestions list. isInFocus false true if the component is currently in focus. isTabbed false true if the user pressed tab, while the component is in focus. isSelectedUpToDate false true if the user hasn't done any inputs since the last selection, so the selection is still relevant.

Slots

Custom input

default slot (optional)

Supports nesting. Input props can be passed to a custom input to avoid their processing by vue-simple-suggest. Defaults to a simple input with props passed to vue-simple-suggest.

Warning: v-model on a custom input IS NOT the same as v-model on vue-simple-suggest!

< vue-simple-suggest v-model = "model" placeholder = "Text here" type = "search" pattern = "[a-z]+" />

< vue-simple-suggest > < input pattern = "[a-z]+" > </ vue-simple-suggest >

< vue-simple-suggest v-model = "model" placeholder = "Text here" type = "search" > </ vue-simple-suggest >

< vue-simple-suggest v-model = "model" > < input placeholder = "Text here" type = "search" > </ vue-simple-suggest >

< vue-simple-suggest v-model = "model" > < div > < section > < input type = "email" > </ section > </ div > </ vue-simple-suggest >

< vue-simple-suggest v-model = "vModelGoesHere" > < my-custom-input-somponent :value = "initialInputValueGoesHere" > </ my-custom-input-somponent > </ vue-simple-suggest >

Custom input component caveats:

To work with the vue-simple-suggest your custom input component has to follow certain standard behaviours.

Custom input component must (in order to work properly):

Emit an input event.

event. Emit focus and blur events.

and events. Have a value prop.

Custom input component should (in order to avoid usage limitations):

Not stop any event propagations from internal input HTML element.

Forward an original event argument with focus and blur events.

If vue-simple-suggest with your custom component doesn't seem to react to outside variable changes - bind both components' v-model to the same variable, like so:

< vue-simple-suggest v-model = "model" > < my-custom-input-somponent v-model = "model" > </ my-custom-input-somponent > </ vue-simple-suggest >

Accessibility on custom input

New in v1.9.0

vue-simple-suggest automatically injects 3 necessary ARIA attributes for the default <input> element and any custom input, as long as your custom input component contains an html <input> element.

These attributes ensure that the autocomplete can be used by users who rely on Screen Readers.

Name Value Description aria-autocomplete "list" Indicates that the autocomplete behavior of the text input is to suggest a list of possible values in a popup. aria-controls IDREF of suggestions list IDREF of the popup element that lists suggested values. aria-activedescendant IDREF of hovered option Enables assistive technologies to know which element the application regards as focused while DOM focus remains on the input element.

Custom suggestion item

suggestion-item slot (optional)

Description

Allows custom html-definitons of the suggestion items in a list. Defaults to <span>{{ displayAttribute(suggestion) }}</span>

Accepts the suggestion object and a query text as a slot-scope attribute values.

< vue-simple-suggest > < div slot = "suggestion-item" slot-scope = "{ suggestion, query }" > < div > {{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }} </ div > </ div > </ vue-simple-suggest >

Custom buttons inside of suggestion items

If you want to add some action buttons to the suggetion items, just use the .stop directive modifier to prevent the default suggestion-click :

< vue-simple-suggest > < div slot = "suggestion-item" slot-scope = "{ suggestion, query }" > < span > {{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }} </ span > < button @ click.stop = "remove(suggestion)" > remove from list </ button > < button @ click.stop = "like(suggestion)" > add to favorites </ button > </ div > </ vue-simple-suggest >

In this case, the buttons will ONLY execute the bound method and will not select the suggested item.

Manual autocomplete

If there's a need to autocomplete the suggestion in the input instead of selecting it (like in mobile suggestions of google search), you can use the autocomplete() function in the slot's scope:

< vue-simple-suggest > < div slot = "suggestion-item" slot-scope = "{ suggestion, autocomplete }" > < span > {{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }} </ span > < button @ click.stop = "autocomplete()" > Complete input </ button > </ div > </ vue-simple-suggest >

or in the ref methods:

< template > < vue-simple-suggest ref = "suggest" > < div slot = "suggestion-item" slot-scope = "{ suggestion }" > < span > {{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }} </ span > < button @ click.stop = "onAutocompleteButtonClick(suggestion)" > Complete input </ button > </ div > </ vue-simple-suggest > </ template > < script > export default { methods : { onAutocompleteButtonClick(suggestion) { this .$refs.suggest.autocompleteText(suggestion); } } } </ script >

Ref Data

In cooperation with ref fields this slot can be used to drastically transform the suggestion list behaviour.

One of the simplest examples - highlighting the query text in the results:

< div slot = "suggestion-item" slot-scope = "scope" > < span v-html = "boldenSuggestion(scope)" > </ span > </ div >

boldenSuggestion(scope) { if (!scope) return scope; const { suggestion, query } = scope; let result = this .$refs.suggestComponent.displayProperty(suggestion); if (!query) return result; const texts = query.split( /[\s-_/\\|\.]/gm ).filter( t => !!t) || [ '' ]; return result.replace( new RegExp ( '(.*?)(' + texts.join( '|' ) + ')(.*?)' , 'gi' ), '$1<b>$2</b>$3' ); }

Result via Google Books search API:

Custom miscellaneous item slots

misc-item-above and misc-item-below slots (optional)

Allow custom elements to be shown in suggestion list. These elements never dissapear from the list, neither can they be selected nor hovered on.

They can be used for decoration, loaders, error messages and etc.

These slots don't have defaults, so they are not shown until defined.

Accept the suggestions array and a query text as a slot-scope attribute values.

< vue-simple-suggest > < template slot = "misc-item-above" slot-scope = "{ suggestions, query }" > < div class = "misc-item" > < span > You're searching for {{ query }}. </ span > </ div > < div class = "misc-item" > < span > {{ suggestions.length }} suggestions are shown... </ span > </ div > </ template > < div slot = "misc-item-below" slot-scope = "{ suggestions }" v-if = "isLoading" class = "misc-item" > < span > Loading... </ span > </ div > </ vue-simple-suggest >

These slots can also be used to handle empty results, like this:

< template slot = "misc-item-above" slot-scope = "{ suggestions, query }" > < div class = "misc-item" > < span > You're searching for '{{ query }}'. </ span > </ div > < template v-if = "suggestions.length > 0" > < div class = "misc-item" > < span > {{ suggestions.length }} suggestions are shown... </ span > </ div > < hr > </ template > < div class = "misc-item" v-else-if = "!loading" > < span > No results </ span > </ div > </ template >

