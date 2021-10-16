Simple yet feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js
npm install --save vue-simple-suggest
See installation guide for more options.
This is a simple yet feature-rich suggestion/autocomplete component for Vue.js.
Actually, it's so feature rich, that it's possible to do crazy stuff with it, like
And, as a bonus, it is very light.
v-model support.
v-model type (select/input).
type,
tabindex and etc...).
All of the props, events and slots are OPTIONAL for this component, so it can be used without any configuration at all.
If you feel that something important is missing (or found a bug) - feel free to create an issue. :)
To use the component just install via NPM:
Then, in your Vue.js component/page do the following...
If you need to suggest things from a static array:
<!-- Some component.vue -->
<template>
<vue-simple-suggest
v-model="chosen"
:list="simpleSuggestionList"
:filter-by-query="true">
<!-- Filter by input text to only show the matching results -->
</vue-simple-suggest>
<br>
<p>Chosen element: {{ chosen }}</p>
</template>
<script>
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest'
import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css' // Optional CSS
export default {
components: {
VueSimpleSuggest
},
data() {
return {
chosen: ''
}
},
methods: {
simpleSuggestionList() {
return [
'Vue.js',
'React.js',
'Angular.js'
]
}
}
}
</script>
If you're dealing with async data from server (example using https://swapi.co/):
<!-- Some component.vue -->
<template>
<vue-simple-suggest
v-model="chosen"
display-attribute="name"
value-attribute="url"
:list="getSuggestionList"
></vue-simple-suggest>
<br>
<p>Chosen element: {{ chosen }}</p>
</template>
<script>
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest'
import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css' // Optional CSS
export default {
components: {
VueSimpleSuggest
},
data() {
return {
chosen: ''
}
},
methods: {
// Function returning a promise as a factory for suggestion lists.
//
// vue-simple-suggest calls it automatically when an update to the list is needed,
// no need for watchers here!
getSuggestionList() {
return fetch('https://swapi.co/api/people', { method: 'GET' })
.then(response => response.json())
.then(json => json.results); /*
returns a promise with a list of star-wars characters
*/
}
}
}
</script>
For a more advanced example (using wikipedia search) see our example source.
If including via this method - the component will automatically install itself.
<!-- UMD Component, async/await polyfills through promises -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest@1.5.1"></script>
<!-- Specific version -->
<!-- CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css">
<!-- If you need polyfills, use IIFE verision below -->
<!-- IIFE build includes ALL polyfills: Object.assign, Promises, Generators, Async/Await! -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest/dist/iife.js"></script>
/// ESNext (original code, no pollyfills, single-file .vue component, css included)
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest/lib'
///
/// ES6 (async polyfills)
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest'
// or, if you have problems importing:
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/es6'
///
/// ES7 and above (no polyfills)
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/es7'
///
/// CommonJS (async, arrow-functions and promises are polyfilled)
const VueSimpleSuggest = require('vue-simple-suggest')
// or, if you have problems importing:
const VueSimpleSuggest = require('vue-simple-suggest/dist/cjs')
///
// Optional - import css separately with css loaders:
import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css'
New in
v1.8.3
vue-simple-suggest comes with minimal optional polyfills for IE11+ -
Object.assign,
Element.prototype.closest and
Element.prototype.matches.
You can import them like this:
import 'vue-simple-suggest/lib/polyfills';
// or
require('vue-simple-suggest/lib/polyfills');
Globaly:
// You don't need to do it, if including via <script> (umd, iife)
Vue.component('vue-simple-suggest', VueSimpleSuggest)
In single-file .vue components:
<script>
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest'
import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css' // Using a css-loader
export default {
components: {
VueSimpleSuggest
}
}
</script>
# clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/KazanExpress/vue-simple-suggest.git
cd ./vue-simple-suggest
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve example with hot reload at localhost
npm run dev
# build example & readme for static serving
npm run docs
New in v1.2.0
These are default keyboard shortcuts.
Can be customized with the
controls prop. All fields in this
controls object are optional.
Default scheme:
|Key (key code)
|Description
Escape (27)
|If the suggestions list is shown - hide it. Defined by
hideList property.
ArrowDown (40)
|If the suggestions list is hidden - show it. Defined by
showList property.
ArrowUp (38) /
ArrowDown (40)
|Cycle (hover) through suggestions. Defined by
selectionUp/
selectionDown properties respectfully.
Enter (13)
|If the list is shown - chooses the highlighted element. Defined by
select property.
(Ctrl/Shift) + Space (32)
|Select the first element in the list. Defined by
autocomplete property. Works with
Ctrl modifier key or
Shift modifier key.
(Ctrl/Shift) + Enter (13)
|Same as previous, but also hides the suggestions list.
JS object:
{
selectionUp: [38],
selectionDown: [40],
select: [13],
showList: [40],
hideList: [27],
autocomplete: [32, 13]
}
<!-- Ref to access the API, v-model for efficient query binding -->
<vue-simple-suggest ref="vueSimpleSuggest" v-model="model"
value-attribute="id"
display-attribute="title"
mode="input"
placeholder="placeholder!!!"
:list="getListFunction"
:max-suggestions="10"
:min-length="3"
:debounce="100"
:destyled="false"
:remove-list="false"
:filter-by-query="false"
:filter="customFilterFunction"
:value="defaultValue"
:nullable-select="true"
:controls="{
selectionUp: [38, 33],
selectionDown: [40, 34],
select: [13, 36],
showList: [40],
hideList: [27, 35],
autocomplete: [32, 13],
}"
@input="onInputEvent"
@select="onSuggestSelect"
@hover="onSuggestHover"
@focus="onFocus"
@blur="onBlur"
@request-start="onRequestStart"
@request-done="onRequestDone"
@request-failed="onRequestFailed"
@show-list="onShowList"
@hide-list="onHideList"
>
<!-- v-model on input itself is useless -->
<input class="optional-custom-input">
<!-- Appears o top of the list -->
<template slot="misc-item-above" slot-scope="{ suggestions, query }">
<div class="misc-item">
<span>You're searching for {{ query }}.</span>
</div>
<div class="misc-item">
<span>{{ suggestions.length }} suggestions are shown...</span>
</div>
<hr>
</template>
<div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="{ suggestion }" class="custom">{{ suggestion.title }}</div>
<!-- Appears below the list -->
<div class="misc-item" slot="misc-item-below" slot-scope="{ suggestions }" v-if="loading">
<span>Loading...</span>
</div>
</vue-simple-suggest>
If there's a need to customize the appearance of the component, here's the internal class-structure:
// .designed is applied only if `destyled` prop is false.
.vue-simple-suggest.designed.focus // .focus is applied whenever the component is focused.
.input-wrapper
.default-input // Replaced with your custom input if default slot is provided.
.suggestions // Also has transition classes, see below.
.suggest-item
If you wish to use your existing classes, or frameworks like Bootstrap you can inject your own classes using the
'styles' prop:
<!-- Some component.vue -->
<template>
<vue-simple-suggest
v-model="chosen"
:list="simpleSuggestionList"
:styles="autoCompleteStyle"
:destyled=true
:filter-by-query="true">
</vue-simple-suggest>
</template>
<script>
...
export default {
...
data() {
return {
autoCompleteStyle : {
vueSimpleSuggest: "position-relative",
inputWrapper: "",
defaultInput : "form-control",
suggestions: "position-absolute list-group z-1000",
suggestItem: "list-group-item"
}
}
},
...
}
</script>`
<style lang="scss">
.z-1000 {
z-index: 1000;
}
.hover {
background-color: #007bff;
color: #fff;
}
</style>
Scheme:
|Property
|Description
vueSimpleSuggest
|Additional classname for component's root element.
inputWrapper
|Additional classname for
.input-wrapper element.
defaultInput
|Additional classname for
input element if no custom input component is given.
suggestions
|Additional classname for suggestions list
ul element.
miscItemAbove
|Classname for
misc-item-above slot wrapper (
li element itself).
suggestItem
|Additional classname for suggestion item
li element.
miscItemBelow
|Classname for
misc-item-below slot wrapper (
li element itself).
New in v1.8.0
You can also define custom list transitions by defining css rules for the transition named
vue-simple-suggest on the
.suggestions div:
.suggestions {
/* It's improtant to have a cpecific pivot point for transition:*/
opacity: 1;
}
.vue-simple-suggest-enter-active.suggestions,
.vue-simple-suggest-leave-active.suggestions {
/* Transition length here:*/
transition: opacity .2s;
}
.vue-simple-suggest-enter.suggestions,
.vue-simple-suggest-leave-to.suggestions {
/* Transition rule for "disengaged" element:*/
opacity: 0;
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
controls v1.2.0
|Object
|See default controls
|Determines the keyboard shortcuts in key-codes (for browser-compatibility purposes). Arrays provide the ability to assign multiple keys to one action. Consists of 5 array fields:
selectionUp,
selectionDown,
select,
hideList and
autocomplete, all of which are optional.
max-suggestions
|Number
10
|The maximum amount of suggestions to display. Set to 0 for infinite suggestions.
min-length
|Number
1
|The minimum amount of symbols in input to trigger suggestion list.
vue-simple-suggest starts behaving as a dropdown menu, if the value is 0.
display-attribute
|String
'title'
|The property in a suggestion object to display in a list. Supports dotted paths.
value-attribute
|String
'id'
|The property in a suggestion object to use as a unique key. Supports dotted paths.
list
|Function or Array
() => []
|The array provider function, must accept a query as its only argument. Can return an array or a promise. Can be async. The component behaves as a simple input without this function.
debounce
|Number
0
|Determines the
list debounce (a time between the input event and a function execution).
destyled
|Boolean
false
|Whether to cancel the default styling of input and suggestions list.
styles v1.8.0
|Object
{}
|CSS classes to attach with current component style.
remove-list
|Boolean
false
|If true - the suggestion list will be always hidden.
filter-by-query
|Boolean
false
|Whether to filter the resulting suggestions by input's text query (make it a search component).
filter
|Function
|-
|A custom function for filtering the suggestion results that accepts a single item and a query to filter by as its 2 arguments. Used only if
filter-by-query is set to
true.
mode v1.4.0
|String
'input'
|The
v-model event. Determines the event, that triggers
v-model. Can be one of
'input' (
v-model binds a displayed property) or
'select' (
v-model binds a selected item).
type,
value,
pattern, etc...
|All of the HTML5 input attributes with their respected default values.
nullable-select v1.9.0
|Boolean
false
|Whether the
select should accept
null or not.
preventHide v1.11.0
|Boolean
false
|Whether to keep the input open or not, allowing the user to select multiple inputs
New in v1.4.0
Determines the event, that triggers
v-model. Can be one of
'input' (default) or
'select'.
For example, if
'input' is chosen - then v-model will update the value each time an
input event is fired, setting the input's string.
Same is for
'select' - v-model changes only when something is selected from the list, setting the selected value (string, object or whatever) to its argument.
A proper use-case for it being when one wants to use the component only for selection binding and custom input for text binding:
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="selected" mode="select">
<input v-model="text">
</vue-simple-suggest>
|Name
|Arguments
|Description
input
|HTML input event
|An outward projection of the current input's event.
focus
|HTML focus event
|An outward projection of the current input's event.
blur
|HTML focus event
|An outward projection of the current input's event.
select
|Selected suggestion
|Fires on suggestion selection (via a mouse click or enter keypress).
hover
|Hovered suggestion, target element
|Fires each time a new suggestion is highlighted (via a cursor movement or keyboard arrows).
suggestion-click
|Selected suggestion, HTML click event
|Fires on suggestion element click.
show-list
|-
|Fires each time the suggestion list is toggled to be shown.
hide-list
|-
|Fires each time the suggestion list is being hidden.
request-start
|Current input value (query)
|Fires each time a
list function starts executing.
request-done
|Resulting suggestions list
|Fires when a
list function successfully returns a result and forwards that result as an argument.
request-failed
|The interrrupting exception
|Fires if an exception occurs during the execution of a
list funciton.
accessed via
$refs.*your ref name here*
|Name
|Arguments
|Description
showList
|-
|Shows the suggestion list. Emits the respected event.
hideList
|-
|Hides the suggestion list. Emits the respected event.
getSuggestions
query: string
|Gets and processes suggestions from the
list prop. Returns a promise. Emits the
requestStart,
requestDone and
requestFailed events.
research
|-
|Debounced
getSuggestions on the current input value.
clearSuggestions
|-
|Clears the
suggestions array.
select
|suggestion
|Selects the passed suggestion. Emits the respected event.
hover
|suggestion
|Hovers over the passed suggestion. Emits the respected event.
displayProperty
|suggestion
|Returns the displayed property of a suggestion.
valueProperty
|suggestion
|Returns the value property of a suggestion.
setText v1.9.0
|text
|Reliably sets custom text to the input field.
autocompleteText v1.10.0
|suggestion
|Autocompletes the input text using the suggestion passed as the only argument.
accessed via
$refs.*your ref name here*
You can use these to imitate some of the component's behaviours.
|Name
|Arguments
|Description
onShowList
|Invoked when a suggestion list needs to be shown.
showSuggestions
|Shows suggestion list, refreshes the data if needed.
onInput
|HTML input event
|Invoked whenever the input text is changed. Emits the
input event.
onFocus
|HTML focus event
|Invoked whenever the input comes into focus, emits the
focus event.
onBlur
|HTML focus event
|Antonym to
onFocus.
onAutocomplete
|-
|Invoked when the autocomplete keyboard shortcut is pressed. Selects the first suggestion.
onListKeyUp
|HTML keyup event
|Invoked on component keyup. Internally used for hiding the list.
onKeyDown
|HTML keydown event
|Invoked on component keydown. Internally used for showing the list, updating suggestions and preventing form submit.
moveSelection
|Invoked when hovered element needs to be changed.
suggestionClick
suggestion, HTML click event
|Invoked on any suggestion click. Can be used to emulate such a click from ouside of the component.
accessed via
$refs.*your ref name here*
|Name
|Default
|Description
selected
null
|Currently selected element.
hovered
null
|Currently hovered element.
suggestions
[]
|Current suggestions list.
textLength
0
|Length of the text in the input.
listShown
false
|Is suggestion list shown.
inputElement
null
|Currently used HTMLInputElement.
canSend
true
|Whether the assigned getListFuncion can be executed.
timeoutInstance
null
|The timeout until next getListFunction execution.
text
$props.value
|Current input text.
slotIsComponent
false
|Whether this current custom input is a vue-component.
listIsRequest
|-
|Whether the list prop is a function.
input
|-
|A ref to the current input (component or vanilla).
hoveredIndex
|-
|The current hovered element index.
controlScheme
|Default Controls
|The current controls scheme.
isPlainSuggestion
false
|Whether the current suggestions list consists of plain strings (not objects).
isClicking
false
true if the user currently clicks.
isOverList
false
true if the user currently hovers over suggestions list.
isInFocus
false
true if the component is currently in focus.
isTabbed
false
true if the user pressed tab, while the component is in focus.
isSelectedUpToDate
false
true if the user hasn't done any inputs since the last selection, so the selection is still relevant.
default slot (optional)
Supports nesting. Input props can be passed to a custom input to avoid their processing by vue-simple-suggest. Defaults to a simple input with props passed to vue-simple-suggest.
Warning:
v-model on a custom input IS NOT the same as
v-model on vue-simple-suggest!
<!-- Default HTMLInputElement example: -->
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="model" placeholder="Text here" type="search" pattern="[a-z]+"/>
<!-- Vanilla HTMLInputElement example 1: -->
<vue-simple-suggest>
<input pattern="[a-z]+">
</vue-simple-suggest>
<!-- Vanilla HTMLInputElement example 2: -->
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="model" placeholder="Text here" type="search">
</vue-simple-suggest>
<!-- Vanilla HTMLInputElement example 3 (fully equivalent to the second example): -->
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="model">
<input placeholder="Text here" type="search">
</vue-simple-suggest>
<!-- Vanilla HTMLInputElement example 4 (nested): -->
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="model">
<div>
<section>
<input type="email">
</section>
</div>
</vue-simple-suggest>
<!-- Vue component example (also supports nesting): -->
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="vModelGoesHere">
<my-custom-input-somponent :value="initialInputValueGoesHere"></my-custom-input-somponent>
</vue-simple-suggest>
Custom input component caveats:
To work with the
vue-simple-suggest your custom input component has to follow certain standard behaviours.
Custom input component must (in order to work properly):
input event.
focus and
blur events.
value prop.
Custom input component should (in order to avoid usage limitations):
focus and
blur events.
If
vue-simple-suggest with your custom component doesn't seem to react to outside variable changes - bind both components' v-model to the same variable, like so:
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="model">
<my-custom-input-somponent v-model="model"></my-custom-input-somponent>
</vue-simple-suggest>
New in v1.9.0
vue-simple-suggest automatically injects 3 necessary ARIA attributes for the default
<input> element
and any custom input, as long as your custom input component contains an html
<input> element.
These attributes ensure that the autocomplete can be used by users who rely on Screen Readers.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|aria-autocomplete
"list"
|Indicates that the autocomplete behavior of the text input is to suggest a list of possible values in a popup.
|aria-controls
|IDREF of
suggestions list
|IDREF of the popup element that lists suggested values.
|aria-activedescendant
|IDREF of hovered option
|Enables assistive technologies to know which element the application regards as focused while DOM focus remains on the input element.
suggestion-itemslot (optional)
Description
Allows custom html-definitons of the suggestion items in a list.
Defaults to
<span>{{ displayAttribute(suggestion) }}</span>
Accepts the
suggestion object and a
query text as a
slot-scope attribute values.
<!-- Example (book suggestions): -->
<vue-simple-suggest>
<div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="{ suggestion, query }">
<div>{{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }}</div>
</div>
</vue-simple-suggest>
Custom buttons inside of suggestion items
If you want to add some action buttons to the suggetion items,
just use the
.stop directive modifier to prevent the default
suggestion-click:
<!-- Example (editable book suggestion): -->
<vue-simple-suggest>
<div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="{ suggestion, query }">
<span>{{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }}</span>
<button @click.stop="remove(suggestion)">remove from list</button>
<button @click.stop="like(suggestion)">add to favorites</button>
</div>
</vue-simple-suggest>
In this case, the buttons will ONLY execute the bound method and will not select the suggested item.
Manual autocomplete
If there's a need to autocomplete the suggestion in the input instead of selecting it (like in mobile suggestions of google search),
you can use the
autocomplete() function in the slot's scope:
<!-- Example: -->
<vue-simple-suggest>
<div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="{ suggestion, autocomplete }">
<span>{{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }}</span>
<button @click.stop="autocomplete()">Complete input</button>
</div>
</vue-simple-suggest>
or in the ref methods:
<template>
<vue-simple-suggest ref="suggest">
<div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="{ suggestion }">
<span>{{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }}</span>
<button @click.stop="onAutocompleteButtonClick(suggestion)">Complete input</button>
</div>
</vue-simple-suggest>
</template>
<script>
export default {
//...
methods: {
onAutocompleteButtonClick(suggestion) {
this.$refs.suggest.autocompleteText(suggestion);
}
}
//...
}
</script>
Ref Data
In cooperation with ref fields this slot can be used to drastically transform the suggestion list behaviour.
One of the simplest examples - highlighting the query text in the results:
<div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="scope">
<span v-html="boldenSuggestion(scope)"></span>
</div>
boldenSuggestion(scope) {
if (!scope) return scope;
const { suggestion, query } = scope;
let result = this.$refs.suggestComponent.displayProperty(suggestion);
if (!query) return result;
const texts = query.split(/[\s-_/\\|\.]/gm).filter(t => !!t) || [''];
return result.replace(new RegExp('(.*?)(' + texts.join('|') + ')(.*?)','gi'), '$1<b>$2</b>$3');
}
Result via Google Books search API:
misc-item-aboveand
misc-item-belowslots (optional)
Allow custom elements to be shown in suggestion list. These elements never dissapear from the list, neither can they be selected nor hovered on.
They can be used for decoration, loaders, error messages and etc.
These slots don't have defaults, so they are not shown until defined.
Accept the
suggestions array and a
query text as a
slot-scope attribute values.
<!-- Examples: -->
<vue-simple-suggest>
<template slot="misc-item-above" slot-scope="{ suggestions, query }">
<div class="misc-item">
<span>You're searching for {{ query }}.</span>
</div>
<div class="misc-item">
<span>{{ suggestions.length }} suggestions are shown...</span>
</div>
</template>
<div slot="misc-item-below" slot-scope="{ suggestions }" v-if="isLoading" class="misc-item">
<span>Loading...</span>
</div>
</vue-simple-suggest>
These slots can also be used to handle empty results, like this:
<!-- Main slot template -->
<template slot="misc-item-above" slot-scope="{ suggestions, query }">
<div class="misc-item">
<span>You're searching for '{{ query }}'.</span>
</div>
<!-- Sub-template if have any suggestions -->
<template v-if="suggestions.length > 0">
<div class="misc-item">
<span>{{ suggestions.length }} suggestions are shown...</span>
</div>
<hr>
</template>
<!-- Show "No result" otherwise, if not loading new ones -->
<div class="misc-item" v-else-if="!loading">
<span>No results</span>
</div>
</template>
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Alexey
😇
|
Karen
😐
|
Simeon Kerkola
💻 📖 🤔
|
Roberson Costa
💻 📖 🤔
|
Rosdi Kasim
📖
|
antoinematyja
🤔
|
Matthias Martin
🐛
|
Rob Brain
🐛 🐛
|
MrWook
🐛
|
nattam
🤔
|
Petr
🐛
|
RMFogarty
💬
|
Brian Monsales
💬
|
Mila76
🐛
|
Andriy Löfberg
💬 🤔 💻
|
Bruno Monteiro
🤔
|
hannesaasamets
🐛
|
Jimmy
🐛
|
Will Plaehn
💻 🤔 📖
|
lauri911
🐛
|
Alex Hyriavets
🐛
|
Behnood Khani
🐛
|
Hay Kranen
📖
|
shrpne
🐛 💻 🤔
|
Peta Dragos-Andrei
🐛
|
shoito
📖
|
yamagen0915
🐛 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!