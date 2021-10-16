openbase logo
vue-simple-suggest

by KazanExpress
1.11.2

Feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js

Overview

Readme

vue-simple-suggest

Simple yet feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js

npm live demo github repo vue-awesome link npm All Contributors

Install

npm install --save vue-simple-suggest

See installation guide for more options.

Table of contents

What is it

This is a simple yet feature-rich suggestion/autocomplete component for Vue.js.

Actually, it's so feature rich, that it's possible to do crazy stuff with it, like

  • Imitating drop-downs and drop-down menus
  • Turn suggestions list into an actual suggestions table
  • Work with ANY type of custom input passed (like type=button, radio and etc.)
  • ... And many more things

And, as a bonus, it is very light.

Features

  • v-model support.
  • Automatic accessibility attributes (WAI-ARIA complete)
  • Switching v-model type (select/input).
  • Custom input element through default slot.
  • Custom list items through named scoped slots.
  • All HTML5-valid props for default input element are provided (type, tabindex and etc...).
  • Customizable keyboard controls.
  • Rich and simple API.
  • CSS classes for quick and easy restyling.
  • Many build variants to choose from.
  • Flexible and customizable component design.
  • Optional polyfills for IE importable from the lib.

All of the props, events and slots are OPTIONAL for this component, so it can be used without any configuration at all.

New features?

If you feel that something important is missing (or found a bug) - feel free to create an issue. :)

Examples:

To use the component just install via NPM:

npm install --save vue-simple-suggest

Then, in your Vue.js component/page do the following...

Simple example

If you need to suggest things from a static array:

<!-- Some component.vue -->
<template>
  <vue-simple-suggest
    v-model="chosen"
    :list="simpleSuggestionList"
    :filter-by-query="true">
<!-- Filter by input text to only show the matching results -->
  </vue-simple-suggest>

  <br>

  <p>Chosen element: {{ chosen }}</p>
</template>

<script>
  import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest'
  import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css' // Optional CSS

  export default {
    components: {
      VueSimpleSuggest
    },
    data() {
      return {
        chosen: ''
      }
    },
    methods: {
      simpleSuggestionList() {
        return [
          'Vue.js',
          'React.js',
          'Angular.js'
        ]
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Async example

If you're dealing with async data from server (example using https://swapi.co/):

<!-- Some component.vue -->
<template>
  <vue-simple-suggest
    v-model="chosen"
    display-attribute="name"
    value-attribute="url"
    :list="getSuggestionList"
  ></vue-simple-suggest>

  <br>

  <p>Chosen element: {{ chosen }}</p>
</template>

<script>
  import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest'
  import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css' // Optional CSS

  export default {
    components: {
      VueSimpleSuggest
    },
    data() {
      return {
        chosen: ''
      }
    },
    methods: {
      // Function returning a promise as a factory for suggestion lists.
      //
      // vue-simple-suggest calls it automatically when an update to the list is needed,
      // no need for watchers here!
      getSuggestionList() {
        return fetch('https://swapi.co/api/people', { method: 'GET' })
          .then(response => response.json())
          .then(json => json.results); /*
          returns a promise with a list of star-wars characters
        */
      }
    }
  }
</script>

For a more advanced example (using wikipedia search) see our example source.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save vue-simple-suggest
# or
yarn add vue-simple-suggest

Unpkg

If including via this method - the component will automatically install itself.

<!-- UMD Component, async/await polyfills through promises -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest@1.5.1"></script>
                                                              <!-- Specific version -->

<!-- CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css">

<!-- If you need polyfills, use IIFE verision below -->
<!-- IIFE build includes ALL polyfills: Object.assign, Promises, Generators, Async/Await! -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-suggest/dist/iife.js"></script>

Importing

/// ESNext (original code, no pollyfills, single-file .vue component, css included)
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest/lib'
///

/// ES6 (async polyfills)
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest'
// or, if you have problems importing:
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/es6'
///

/// ES7 and above (no polyfills)
import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/es7'
///

/// CommonJS (async, arrow-functions and promises are polyfilled)
const VueSimpleSuggest = require('vue-simple-suggest')
// or, if you have problems importing:
const VueSimpleSuggest = require('vue-simple-suggest/dist/cjs')
///

// Optional - import css separately with css loaders:
import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css'

Polyfills

New in v1.8.3

vue-simple-suggest comes with minimal optional polyfills for IE11+ - Object.assign, Element.prototype.closest and Element.prototype.matches. You can import them like this:

import 'vue-simple-suggest/lib/polyfills';
// or
require('vue-simple-suggest/lib/polyfills');

Usage

Globaly:

// You don't need to do it, if including via <script> (umd, iife)
Vue.component('vue-simple-suggest', VueSimpleSuggest)

In single-file .vue components:

<script>
  import VueSimpleSuggest from 'vue-simple-suggest'
  import 'vue-simple-suggest/dist/styles.css' // Using a css-loader

  export default {
    components: {
      VueSimpleSuggest
    }
  }
</script>

Build Setup

# clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/KazanExpress/vue-simple-suggest.git
cd ./vue-simple-suggest

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve example with hot reload at localhost
npm run dev

# build example & readme for static serving
npm run docs

Default Controls

New in v1.2.0

These are default keyboard shortcuts.

Can be customized with the controls prop. All fields in this controls object are optional.

Default scheme:

Key (key code)Description
Escape (27)If the suggestions list is shown - hide it. Defined by hideList property.
ArrowDown (40)If the suggestions list is hidden - show it. Defined by showList property.
ArrowUp (38) / ArrowDown (40)Cycle (hover) through suggestions. Defined by selectionUp/selectionDown properties respectfully.
Enter (13)If the list is shown - chooses the highlighted element. Defined by select property.
(Ctrl/Shift) + Space (32)Select the first element in the list. Defined by autocomplete property. Works with Ctrl modifier key or Shift modifier key.
(Ctrl/Shift) + Enter (13)Same as previous, but also hides the suggestions list.

JS object:

{
  selectionUp: [38],
  selectionDown: [40],
  select: [13],
  showList: [40],
  hideList: [27],
  autocomplete: [32, 13]
}

Component API

TLDR

Click to expand 
<!-- Ref to access the API, v-model for efficient query binding -->
<vue-simple-suggest ref="vueSimpleSuggest" v-model="model"
  value-attribute="id"
  display-attribute="title"
  mode="input"
  placeholder="placeholder!!!"
  :list="getListFunction"
  :max-suggestions="10"
  :min-length="3"
  :debounce="100"
  :destyled="false"
  :remove-list="false"
  :filter-by-query="false"
  :filter="customFilterFunction"
  :value="defaultValue"
  :nullable-select="true"
  :controls="{
    selectionUp: [38, 33],
    selectionDown: [40, 34],
    select: [13, 36],
    showList: [40],
    hideList: [27, 35],
    autocomplete: [32, 13],
  }"
  @input="onInputEvent"
  @select="onSuggestSelect"
  @hover="onSuggestHover"
  @focus="onFocus"
  @blur="onBlur"
  @request-start="onRequestStart"
  @request-done="onRequestDone"
  @request-failed="onRequestFailed"
  @show-list="onShowList"
  @hide-list="onHideList"
>
  <!-- v-model on input itself is useless -->
  <input class="optional-custom-input">

  <!-- Appears o top of the list -->
  <template slot="misc-item-above" slot-scope="{ suggestions, query }">
    <div class="misc-item">
      <span>You're searching for {{ query }}.</span>
    </div>
    <div class="misc-item">
      <span>{{ suggestions.length }} suggestions are shown...</span>
    </div>
    <hr>
  </template>

  <div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="{ suggestion }" class="custom">{{ suggestion.title }}</div>

  <!-- Appears below the list -->
  <div class="misc-item" slot="misc-item-below" slot-scope="{ suggestions }" v-if="loading">
    <span>Loading...</span>
  </div>
</vue-simple-suggest>

CSS class structure

If there's a need to customize the appearance of the component, here's the internal class-structure:

// .designed is applied only if `destyled` prop is false.
.vue-simple-suggest.designed.focus // .focus is applied whenever the component is focused.
  .input-wrapper
    .default-input // Replaced with your custom input if default slot is provided.
  .suggestions // Also has transition classes, see below.
    .suggest-item

If you wish to use your existing classes, or frameworks like Bootstrap you can inject your own classes using the 'styles' prop:

<!-- Some component.vue -->
<template>
  <vue-simple-suggest
    v-model="chosen"
    :list="simpleSuggestionList"
    :styles="autoCompleteStyle"
    :destyled=true
    :filter-by-query="true">
  </vue-simple-suggest>
</template>

<script>
  ...
  export default {
    ...
    data() {
      return {
        autoCompleteStyle : {
          vueSimpleSuggest: "position-relative",
          inputWrapper: "",
          defaultInput : "form-control",
          suggestions: "position-absolute list-group z-1000",
          suggestItem: "list-group-item"
        }
      }
    },
    ...
  }
</script>`

<style lang="scss">
.z-1000 {
  z-index: 1000;
}
.hover {
  background-color: #007bff;
  color: #fff;
}
</style>

Scheme:

PropertyDescription
vueSimpleSuggestAdditional classname for component's root element.
inputWrapperAdditional classname for .input-wrapper element.
defaultInputAdditional classname for input element if no custom input component is given.
suggestionsAdditional classname for suggestions list ul element.
miscItemAboveClassname for misc-item-above slot wrapper (li element itself).
suggestItemAdditional classname for suggestion item li element.
miscItemBelowClassname for misc-item-below slot wrapper (li element itself).

Transitions

New in v1.8.0

You can also define custom list transitions by defining css rules for the transition named vue-simple-suggest on the .suggestions div:

.suggestions {
  /* It's improtant to have a cpecific pivot point for transition:*/
  opacity: 1;
}

.vue-simple-suggest-enter-active.suggestions,
.vue-simple-suggest-leave-active.suggestions {
  /* Transition length here:*/
  transition: opacity .2s;
}

.vue-simple-suggest-enter.suggestions,
.vue-simple-suggest-leave-to.suggestions {
  /* Transition rule for "disengaged" element:*/
  opacity: 0;
}

API definitions

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
controls v1.2.0ObjectSee default controlsDetermines the keyboard shortcuts in key-codes (for browser-compatibility purposes). Arrays provide the ability to assign multiple keys to one action. Consists of 5 array fields: selectionUp, selectionDown, select, hideList and autocomplete, all of which are optional.
max-suggestionsNumber10The maximum amount of suggestions to display. Set to 0 for infinite suggestions.
min-lengthNumber1The minimum amount of symbols in input to trigger suggestion list. vue-simple-suggest starts behaving as a dropdown menu, if the value is 0.
display-attributeString'title'The property in a suggestion object to display in a list. Supports dotted paths.
value-attributeString'id'The property in a suggestion object to use as a unique key. Supports dotted paths.
listFunction or Array() => []The array provider function, must accept a query as its only argument. Can return an array or a promise. Can be async. The component behaves as a simple input without this function.
debounceNumber0Determines the list debounce (a time between the input event and a function execution).
destyledBooleanfalseWhether to cancel the default styling of input and suggestions list.
styles v1.8.0Object{}CSS classes to attach with current component style.
remove-listBooleanfalseIf true - the suggestion list will be always hidden.
filter-by-queryBooleanfalseWhether to filter the resulting suggestions by input's text query (make it a search component).
filterFunction-A custom function for filtering the suggestion results that accepts a single item and a query to filter by as its 2 arguments. Used only if filter-by-query is set to true.
mode v1.4.0String'input'The v-model event. Determines the event, that triggers v-model. Can be one of 'input' (v-model binds a displayed property) or 'select' (v-model binds a selected item).
type, value, pattern, etc...All of the HTML5 input attributes with their respected default values.
nullable-select v1.9.0BooleanfalseWhether the select should accept null or not.
preventHide v1.11.0BooleanfalseWhether to keep the input open or not, allowing the user to select multiple inputs
mode

New in v1.4.0

Determines the event, that triggers v-model. Can be one of 'input' (default) or 'select'.

For example, if 'input' is chosen - then v-model will update the value each time an input event is fired, setting the input's string.

Same is for 'select' - v-model changes only when something is selected from the list, setting the selected value (string, object or whatever) to its argument.

A proper use-case for it being when one wants to use the component only for selection binding and custom input for text binding:

<vue-simple-suggest v-model="selected" mode="select">
  <input v-model="text">
</vue-simple-suggest>

Emitted Events

NameArgumentsDescription
inputHTML input eventAn outward projection of the current input's event.
focusHTML focus eventAn outward projection of the current input's event.
blurHTML focus eventAn outward projection of the current input's event.
selectSelected suggestionFires on suggestion selection (via a mouse click or enter keypress).
hoverHovered suggestion, target elementFires each time a new suggestion is highlighted (via a cursor movement or keyboard arrows).
suggestion-clickSelected suggestion, HTML click eventFires on suggestion element click.
show-list-Fires each time the suggestion list is toggled to be shown.
hide-list-Fires each time the suggestion list is being hidden.
request-startCurrent input value (query)Fires each time a list function starts executing.
request-doneResulting suggestions listFires when a list function successfully returns a result and forwards that result as an argument.
request-failedThe interrrupting exceptionFires if an exception occurs during the execution of a list funciton.

Ref Methods

accessed via $refs.*your ref name here*

NameArgumentsDescription
showList-Shows the suggestion list. Emits the respected event.
hideList-Hides the suggestion list. Emits the respected event.
getSuggestionsquery: stringGets and processes suggestions from the list prop. Returns a promise. Emits the requestStart, requestDone and requestFailed events.
research-Debounced getSuggestions on the current input value.
clearSuggestions-Clears the suggestions array.
selectsuggestionSelects the passed suggestion. Emits the respected event.
hoversuggestionHovers over the passed suggestion. Emits the respected event.
displayPropertysuggestionReturns the displayed property of a suggestion.
valuePropertysuggestionReturns the value property of a suggestion.
setText v1.9.0textReliably sets custom text to the input field.
autocompleteText v1.10.0suggestionAutocompletes the input text using the suggestion passed as the only argument.

Ref Event Handlers

accessed via $refs.*your ref name here*

You can use these to imitate some of the component's behaviours.

NameArgumentsDescription
onShowListInvoked when a suggestion list needs to be shown.
showSuggestionsShows suggestion list, refreshes the data if needed.
onInputHTML input eventInvoked whenever the input text is changed. Emits the input event.
onFocusHTML focus eventInvoked whenever the input comes into focus, emits the focus event.
onBlurHTML focus eventAntonym to onFocus.
onAutocomplete-Invoked when the autocomplete keyboard shortcut is pressed. Selects the first suggestion.
onListKeyUpHTML keyup eventInvoked on component keyup. Internally used for hiding the list.
onKeyDownHTML keydown eventInvoked on component keydown. Internally used for showing the list, updating suggestions and preventing form submit.
moveSelectionInvoked when hovered element needs to be changed.
suggestionClicksuggestion, HTML click eventInvoked on any suggestion click. Can be used to emulate such a click from ouside of the component.

Ref Data

accessed via $refs.*your ref name here*

NameDefaultDescription
selectednullCurrently selected element.
hoverednullCurrently hovered element.
suggestions[]Current suggestions list.
textLength0Length of the text in the input.
listShownfalseIs suggestion list shown.
inputElementnullCurrently used HTMLInputElement.
canSendtrueWhether the assigned getListFuncion can be executed.
timeoutInstancenullThe timeout until next getListFunction execution.
text$props.valueCurrent input text.
slotIsComponentfalseWhether this current custom input is a vue-component.
listIsRequest-Whether the list prop is a function.
input-A ref to the current input (component or vanilla).
hoveredIndex-The current hovered element index.
controlSchemeDefault ControlsThe current controls scheme.
isPlainSuggestionfalseWhether the current suggestions list consists of plain strings (not objects).
isClickingfalsetrue if the user currently clicks.
isOverListfalsetrue if the user currently hovers over suggestions list.
isInFocusfalsetrue if the component is currently in focus.
isTabbedfalsetrue if the user pressed tab, while the component is in focus.
isSelectedUpToDatefalsetrue if the user hasn't done any inputs since the last selection, so the selection is still relevant.

Slots

Custom input

default slot (optional)

Supports nesting. Input props can be passed to a custom input to avoid their processing by vue-simple-suggest. Defaults to a simple input with props passed to vue-simple-suggest.

Warning: v-model on a custom input IS NOT the same as v-model on vue-simple-suggest!

<!--  Default HTMLInputElement example:  -->
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="model" placeholder="Text here" type="search" pattern="[a-z]+"/>

<!--  Vanilla HTMLInputElement example 1:  -->
<vue-simple-suggest>
  <input pattern="[a-z]+">
</vue-simple-suggest>

<!--  Vanilla HTMLInputElement example 2:  -->
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="model" placeholder="Text here" type="search">
</vue-simple-suggest>

<!--  Vanilla HTMLInputElement example 3 (fully equivalent to the second example):  -->
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="model">
  <input placeholder="Text here" type="search">
</vue-simple-suggest>

<!--  Vanilla HTMLInputElement example 4 (nested):  -->
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="model">
  <div>
    <section>
      <input type="email">
    </section>
  </div>
</vue-simple-suggest>

<!--  Vue component example (also supports nesting):  -->
<vue-simple-suggest v-model="vModelGoesHere">
  <my-custom-input-somponent :value="initialInputValueGoesHere"></my-custom-input-somponent>
</vue-simple-suggest>

Custom input component caveats:

To work with the vue-simple-suggest your custom input component has to follow certain standard behaviours.

Custom input component must (in order to work properly):

  • Emit an input event.
  • Emit focus and blur events.
  • Have a value prop.

Custom input component should (in order to avoid usage limitations):

  • Not stop any event propagations from internal input HTML element.
  • Forward an original event argument with focus and blur events.

If vue-simple-suggest with your custom component doesn't seem to react to outside variable changes - bind both components' v-model to the same variable, like so:

<vue-simple-suggest v-model="model">
  <my-custom-input-somponent v-model="model"></my-custom-input-somponent>
</vue-simple-suggest>
Accessibility on custom input

New in v1.9.0

vue-simple-suggest automatically injects 3 necessary ARIA attributes for the default <input> element and any custom input, as long as your custom input component contains an html <input> element.

These attributes ensure that the autocomplete can be used by users who rely on Screen Readers.

NameValueDescription
aria-autocomplete"list"Indicates that the autocomplete behavior of the text input is to suggest a list of possible values in a popup.
aria-controlsIDREF of suggestions listIDREF of the popup element that lists suggested values.
aria-activedescendantIDREF of hovered optionEnables assistive technologies to know which element the application regards as focused while DOM focus remains on the input element.
Custom suggestion item

suggestion-item slot (optional)

Description

Allows custom html-definitons of the suggestion items in a list. Defaults to <span>{{ displayAttribute(suggestion) }}</span>

Accepts the suggestion object and a query text as a slot-scope attribute values.

<!-- Example (book suggestions): -->
<vue-simple-suggest>
  <div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="{ suggestion, query }">
    <div>{{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }}</div>
  </div>
</vue-simple-suggest>

Custom buttons inside of suggestion items

If you want to add some action buttons to the suggetion items, just use the .stop directive modifier to prevent the default suggestion-click:

<!-- Example (editable book suggestion): -->
<vue-simple-suggest>
  <div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="{ suggestion, query }">
    <span>{{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }}</span>
    <button @click.stop="remove(suggestion)">remove from list</button>
    <button @click.stop="like(suggestion)">add to favorites</button>
  </div>
</vue-simple-suggest>

In this case, the buttons will ONLY execute the bound method and will not select the suggested item.

Manual autocomplete

If there's a need to autocomplete the suggestion in the input instead of selecting it (like in mobile suggestions of google search), you can use the autocomplete() function in the slot's scope:

<!-- Example: -->
<vue-simple-suggest>
  <div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="{ suggestion, autocomplete }">
    <span>{{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }}</span>
    <button @click.stop="autocomplete()">Complete input</button>
  </div>
</vue-simple-suggest>

or in the ref methods:

<template>
  <vue-simple-suggest ref="suggest">
    <div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="{ suggestion }">
      <span>{{ suggestion.title }} by {{ suggestion.author }}</span>
      <button @click.stop="onAutocompleteButtonClick(suggestion)">Complete input</button>
    </div>
  </vue-simple-suggest>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  //...
  methods: {
    onAutocompleteButtonClick(suggestion) {
      this.$refs.suggest.autocompleteText(suggestion);
    }
  }
  //...
}
</script>

Ref Data

In cooperation with ref fields this slot can be used to drastically transform the suggestion list behaviour.

One of the simplest examples - highlighting the query text in the results:

<div slot="suggestion-item" slot-scope="scope">
  <span v-html="boldenSuggestion(scope)"></span>
</div>

boldenSuggestion(scope) {
  if (!scope) return scope;

  const { suggestion, query } = scope;

  let result = this.$refs.suggestComponent.displayProperty(suggestion);

  if (!query) return result;

  const texts = query.split(/[\s-_/\\|\.]/gm).filter(t => !!t) || [''];
  return result.replace(new RegExp('(.*?)(' + texts.join('|') + ')(.*?)','gi'), '$1<b>$2</b>$3');
}

Result via Google Books search API:

Custom miscellaneous item slots

misc-item-above and misc-item-below slots (optional)

Allow custom elements to be shown in suggestion list. These elements never dissapear from the list, neither can they be selected nor hovered on.

They can be used for decoration, loaders, error messages and etc.

These slots don't have defaults, so they are not shown until defined.

Accept the suggestions array and a query text as a slot-scope attribute values.

<!-- Examples: -->
<vue-simple-suggest>
  <template slot="misc-item-above" slot-scope="{ suggestions, query }">
    <div class="misc-item">
      <span>You're searching for {{ query }}.</span>
    </div>
    <div class="misc-item">
      <span>{{ suggestions.length }} suggestions are shown...</span>
    </div>
  </template>

  <div slot="misc-item-below" slot-scope="{ suggestions }" v-if="isLoading" class="misc-item">
    <span>Loading...</span>
  </div>
</vue-simple-suggest>

These slots can also be used to handle empty results, like this:

<!-- Main slot template -->
<template slot="misc-item-above" slot-scope="{ suggestions, query }">
  <div class="misc-item">
    <span>You're searching for '{{ query }}'.</span>
  </div>

  <!-- Sub-template if have any suggestions -->
  <template v-if="suggestions.length > 0">
    <div class="misc-item">
      <span>{{ suggestions.length }} suggestions are shown...</span>
    </div>
    <hr>
  </template>

  <!-- Show "No result" otherwise, if not loading new ones -->
  <div class="misc-item" v-else-if="!loading">
    <span>No results</span>
  </div>
</template>

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Alexey
😇
Karen
😐
Simeon Kerkola
💻 📖 🤔
Roberson Costa
💻 📖 🤔
Rosdi Kasim
📖
antoinematyja
🤔
Matthias Martin
🐛

Rob Brain
🐛 🐛
MrWook
🐛
nattam
🤔
Petr
🐛
RMFogarty
💬
Brian Monsales
💬
Mila76
🐛

Andriy Löfberg
💬 🤔 💻
Bruno Monteiro
🤔
hannesaasamets
🐛
Jimmy
🐛
Will Plaehn
💻 🤔 📖
lauri911
🐛
Alex Hyriavets
🐛

Behnood Khani
🐛
Hay Kranen
📖
shrpne
🐛 💻 🤔
Peta Dragos-Andrei
🐛
shoito
📖
yamagen0915
🐛 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

