vss

vue-simple-search-dropdown

by Romain SIMON
1.0.1 (see all)

✴️ Vue.js simple autocomplete dropdown component

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Autocomplete

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-simple-search-dropdown

A Vue component for a simple searchable dropdown.

No external library is used in this dropdown.

Demo

Demo here: https://romainsimon.github.io/vue-simple-search-dropdown/

Installation

npm install vue-simple-search-dropdown

Browser

Include the script file, then install the component with Vue.use(Dropdown); e.g.:

<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/vuejs/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/vue-simple-search-dropdown/dist/vue-simple-search-dropdown.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  Vue.use(Dropdown);
</script>

Module

import Dropdown from 'vue-simple-search-dropdown';

Usage

Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:

<Dropdown
    :options="[{ id: 1, name: 'Option 1'}, { id: 2, name: 'Option 2'}]"
    v-on:selected="validateSelection"
    v-on:filter="getDropdownValues"
    :disabled="false"
    name="zipcode"
    :maxItem="10"
    placeholder="Please select an option">
</Dropdown>

Options

  • options (required): An array of options with id and name
  • placeholder (optional): A placeholder
  • disabled (optional): true/false
  • name (optional): An input name | default: dropdown
  • maxItem (optional): Max item to show | default: 6

Events

These events are returned from the dropdown and can be catch with v-on

  • selected: An option is selected by click in the dropdown
  • filter: A filter has been applied by typing in the input field

Tips: Using v-on:filter, you can repopulate the dropdown with new options corresponding to the search by making an API call

