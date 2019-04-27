A Vue component for a simple searchable dropdown.
No external library is used in this dropdown.
Demo here: https://romainsimon.github.io/vue-simple-search-dropdown/
npm install vue-simple-search-dropdown
Include the script file, then install the component with
Vue.use(Dropdown); e.g.:
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/vuejs/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/vue-simple-search-dropdown/dist/vue-simple-search-dropdown.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
Vue.use(Dropdown);
</script>
import Dropdown from 'vue-simple-search-dropdown';
Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:
<Dropdown
:options="[{ id: 1, name: 'Option 1'}, { id: 2, name: 'Option 2'}]"
v-on:selected="validateSelection"
v-on:filter="getDropdownValues"
:disabled="false"
name="zipcode"
:maxItem="10"
placeholder="Please select an option">
</Dropdown>
options (required): An array of options with
id and
name
placeholder (optional): A placeholder
disabled (optional): true/false
name (optional): An input name | default:
dropdown
maxItem (optional): Max item to show | default:
6
These events are returned from the dropdown and can be catch with
v-on
selected: An option is selected by click in the dropdown
filter: A filter has been applied by typing in the input field
Tips: Using
v-on:filter, you can repopulate the dropdown with new
options corresponding to the search by making an API call