A Vue component for a simple searchable dropdown.

No external library is used in this dropdown.

Demo

Demo here: https://romainsimon.github.io/vue-simple-search-dropdown/

Installation

npm install vue-simple-search-dropdown

Browser

Include the script file, then install the component with Vue.use(Dropdown); e.g.:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/vuejs/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/vue-simple-search-dropdown/dist/vue-simple-search-dropdown.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.use(Dropdown); </ script >

Module

import Dropdown from 'vue-simple-search-dropdown' ;

Usage

Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:

< Dropdown :options = "[{ id: 1, name: 'Option 1'}, { id: 2, name: 'Option 2'}]" v-on:selected = "validateSelection" v-on:filter = "getDropdownValues" :disabled = "false" name = "zipcode" :maxItem = "10" placeholder = "Please select an option" > </ Dropdown >

Options

options (required): An array of options with id and name

(required): An array of options with and placeholder (optional): A placeholder

(optional): A placeholder disabled (optional): true/false

(optional): true/false name (optional): An input name | default: dropdown

(optional): An input name | default: maxItem (optional): Max item to show | default: 6

Events

These events are returned from the dropdown and can be catch with v-on

selected : An option is selected by click in the dropdown

: An option is selected by click in the dropdown filter : A filter has been applied by typing in the input field