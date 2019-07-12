openbase logo
vsp

vue-simple-progress

by Dave Williams
1.1.1 (see all)

A simple, flexible progress bar for Vue.js

Readme

vue-simple-progress

A simple, flexible progress bar for Vue.js

vue-simple-progress is designed to be a lightweight Vue.js progress bar requiring minimal configuration.

Documentation

https://github.com/dzwillia/vue-simple-progress

Demo

https://dzwillia.github.io/vue-simple-progress/examples

Requirements

Browser support

IE 10+ (due to CSS animation support).

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-simple-progress --save

Usage

All styling for this component is done via computed styles in the Progress.vue component and requires no external CSS files.

ES6

The following examples can also be used with CommonJS by replacing ES6-specific syntax with CommonJS equivalents.

import Vue from 'vue'
import ProgressBar from 'vue-simple-progress'

new Vue({
  components: {
    ProgressBar
  }
})

in markup:

<div id="app">
  <progress-bar></progress-bar>
</div>

Globals (script tag)

Add a script tag pointing to dist/vue-simple-progress.min.js after adding Vue.

Example:

<html>
<head>
  ...
</head>
<body>
  <div id="app">
    <vue-simple-progress></vue-simple-progress>
  </div>

  <script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
  <script src="path/to/vue-simple-progress.js"></script>
  <script>
    new Vue({
      el: '#app'
    })
  </script>
</body>
</html>

Examples

Medium size

<progress-bar size="medium" val="60" text="60">

Custom bar color

<progress-bar bar-color="#dc720f" val="60" text="60%">

Optional title for accessibility

<progress-bar bar-color="#dc720f" val="60" text="60%" title="60%">

More live code examples on JSFiddle

Options

PropsTypeValuesDefault
valNumber0 - max0
maxNumberAny number100
sizeNumber | Stringtiny, small, medium, large, huge, massive, {n}3
bg-colorStringColor#eee
bar-colorStringColor#2196f3
bar-transitionStringCSS transitionall 0.5s ease
bar-border-radiusNumber0 - max0
spacingNumberAny Number4
textStringText to display(empty string)
text-alignStringleft, right, centercenter
text-positionStringbottom, top, middle, insidebottom
font-sizeNumberAny Number13
text-fg-colorStringColor#222

License

vue-simple-progress is open source and released under the MIT License.

Copyright (c) 2017 David Z Williams.

PS: I would love to know if you're using vue-simple-progress. Tweet to me at @padredaveo.

