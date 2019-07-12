A simple, flexible progress bar for Vue.js

vue-simple-progress is designed to be a lightweight Vue.js progress bar requiring minimal configuration.

Documentation

https://github.com/dzwillia/vue-simple-progress

Demo

https://dzwillia.github.io/vue-simple-progress/examples

Requirements

Browser support

IE 10+ (due to CSS animation support).

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-simple-progress --save

Usage

All styling for this component is done via computed styles in the Progress.vue component and requires no external CSS files.

ES6

The following examples can also be used with CommonJS by replacing ES6-specific syntax with CommonJS equivalents.

import Vue from 'vue' import ProgressBar from 'vue-simple-progress' new Vue({ components : { ProgressBar } })

in markup:

< div id = "app" > < progress-bar > </ progress-bar > </ div >

Globals (script tag)

Add a script tag pointing to dist/vue-simple-progress.min.js after adding Vue.

Example:

< html > < head > ... </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > < vue-simple-progress > </ vue-simple-progress > </ div > < script src = "path/to/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vue-simple-progress.js" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

Examples

Medium size

< progress-bar size = "medium" val = "60" text = "60" >

Custom bar color

< progress-bar bar-color = "#dc720f" val = "60" text = "60%" >

Optional title for accessibility

< progress-bar bar-color = "#dc720f" val = "60" text = "60%" title = "60%" >

More live code examples on JSFiddle

Options

Props Type Values Default val Number 0 - max 0 max Number Any number 100 size Number | String tiny, small, medium, large, huge, massive, {n} 3 bg-color String Color #eee bar-color String Color #2196f3 bar-transition String CSS transition all 0.5s ease bar-border-radius Number 0 - max 0 spacing Number Any Number 4 text String Text to display (empty string) text-align String left, right, center center text-position String bottom, top, middle, inside bottom font-size Number Any Number 13 text-fg-color String Color #222

License

vue-simple-progress is open source and released under the MIT License.

Copyright (c) 2017 David Z Williams.