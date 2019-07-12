A simple, flexible progress bar for Vue.js
vue-simple-progress is designed to be a lightweight Vue.js progress bar requiring minimal configuration.
https://github.com/dzwillia/vue-simple-progress
https://dzwillia.github.io/vue-simple-progress/examples
IE 10+ (due to CSS animation support).
npm install vue-simple-progress --save
All styling for this component is done via computed styles in the
Progress.vuecomponent and requires no external CSS files.
The following examples can also be used with CommonJS by replacing ES6-specific syntax with CommonJS equivalents.
import Vue from 'vue'
import ProgressBar from 'vue-simple-progress'
new Vue({
components: {
ProgressBar
}
})
in markup:
<div id="app">
<progress-bar></progress-bar>
</div>
Add a script tag pointing to
dist/vue-simple-progress.min.js after adding Vue.
Example:
<html>
<head>
...
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
<vue-simple-progress></vue-simple-progress>
</div>
<script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-simple-progress.js"></script>
<script>
new Vue({
el: '#app'
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
<progress-bar size="medium" val="60" text="60">
<progress-bar bar-color="#dc720f" val="60" text="60%">
<progress-bar bar-color="#dc720f" val="60" text="60%" title="60%">
More live code examples on JSFiddle
|Props
|Type
|Values
|Default
|val
|Number
|0 - max
|0
|max
|Number
|Any number
|100
|size
|Number | String
|tiny, small, medium, large, huge, massive, {n}
|3
|bg-color
|String
|Color
|#eee
|bar-color
|String
|Color
|#2196f3
|bar-transition
|String
|CSS transition
|all 0.5s ease
|bar-border-radius
|Number
|0 - max
|0
|spacing
|Number
|Any Number
|4
|text
|String
|Text to display
|(empty string)
|text-align
|String
|left, right, center
|center
|text-position
|String
|bottom, top, middle, inside
|bottom
|font-size
|Number
|Any Number
|13
|text-fg-color
|String
|Color
|#222
vue-simple-progress is open source and released under the MIT License.
Copyright (c) 2017 David Z Williams.
PS: I would love to know if you're using vue-simple-progress. Tweet to me at @padredaveo.