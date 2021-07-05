openbase logo
vue-simple-markdown

by Vivify-Ideas
1.1.5 (see all)

A Simple and Highspeed Markdown Parser for Vue

Overview

Downloads/wk 2.1K

2.1K

GitHub Stars 83

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors 8

8

Package

Dependencies 3

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable Yes?

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VueSimpleMarkdown

npm vue2

A Simple and Highspeed Markdown Parser for Vue

Installation

npm install --save vue-simple-markdown

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSimpleMarkdown from 'vue-simple-markdown'
// You need a specific loader for CSS files like https://github.com/webpack/css-loader
import 'vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.css'

Vue.use(VueSimpleMarkdown)

Browser

<!-- Include after Vue -->
<!-- Local files -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.css"></link>
<script src="vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.js"></script>

<!-- From CDN -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.css"></link>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-markdown"></script>

Syntax

<vue-simple-markdown :source="source"></vue-simple-markdown>

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescribe
sourceString''The markdown source code
emojiBooleantrue:) => 😃
headingBooleantrue# => <h1>, ## => <h2>...
highlightBooleantrueSyntaxHighlighter (highlightjs)
horizontal-lineBooleantrue*** or ___ or --- => <hr />
imageBooleantrue![imageName.png](imageLocation)
inline-codeBooleantrue`someCode` => someCode
italicBooleantrue*text* or _text_ => text
linkifyBooleantrueAutoconvert URL-like text to link
linkBooleantrue[Github](https://github.com/) => Github
listsBooleantrueLists, see here
strongBooleantrue**text** or __text__ => text
blockquoteBooleantrueBlockquotes, see here
tableBooleantrueTables, see here
prerenderFunction(source) => return { source }Function executed before rendering process
postrenderFunction(html) => { return html }Function executed after rendering process

Lists

Unordered list

Start list with characters *, + or -
Number of spaces before that character => nesting level

* First nesting level
 * Second nesting level
   * Third nesting level
          * Tenth nesting level
   * Again third nesting level

Ordered list

Start list with number and dot. At example 1.
Number of spaces before that character => nesting level

1. First nesting level
 1. Second nesting level
   1. Third nesting level
          1. Tenth nesting level
   2. Again third nesting level

Blockquotes

> First nesting level
>> Second nesting level
>>> Third nesting level
>>>>>>>>>> Tenth nesting level
>>> Again third nesting level

Tables

A table is an arrangement of data with rows and columns, consisting of a single header row, a delimiter row separating the header from the data, and zero or more data rows. Each row must start and end with pipes (|) and it consists of cells containing arbitrary text, in which inlines are parsed, separated by pipes (|). Spaces between pipes and cell content are trimmed. Block-level elements cannot be inserted in a table. Example:

| Foo | Bar |
|-----|-----|
| Bam | Baz |
FooBar
BazBim

You can use colon (:) in the delimiter row to determine content alignment of the corresponding column. Example:

| Align left | Align Right | Align Center | Default |
|:-----------|-:|:---:|--|
| Some text| Some text | Some | alignment |
| aligned to|  aligned to | text |
| the left side| the right side| in the center |
Align leftAlign RightAlign CenterDefault
Some textSome textSomealignment
aligned toaligned totext
the left sidethe right sidein the center

Number of columns in each row in the body of the table may vary. Example:

| Column A | Column B | Column C |
|-|-|-|
| You can have | | empty cells |
| This row | is too short |
| This row | has | too many | cells |
Column AColumn BColumn C
You can haveempty cells
This rowis too short
This rowhastoo many

Development

Launch visual tests

npm run dev

Launch Karma with coverage

npm run dev:coverage

Build

Bundle the js and css of to the dist folder:

npm run build

Publishing

The prepublish hook will ensure dist files are created before publishing. This way you don't need to commit them in your repository.

# Bump the version first
# It'll also commit it and create a tag
npm version
# Push the bumped package and tags
git push --follow-tags
# Ship it 🚀
npm publish

License

MIT

