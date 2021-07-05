VueSimpleMarkdown

A Simple and Highspeed Markdown Parser for Vue

Installation

npm install --save vue-simple-markdown

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueSimpleMarkdown from 'vue-simple-markdown' import 'vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.css' Vue.use(VueSimpleMarkdown)

Browser

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.css" > </ link > < script src = "vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.css" > </ link > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-markdown" > </ script >

Syntax

< vue-simple-markdown :source = "source" > </ vue-simple-markdown >

Props

Prop Type Default Describe source String '' The markdown source code emoji Boolean true :) => 😃 heading Boolean true # => <h1> , ## => <h2> ... highlight Boolean true SyntaxHighlighter (highlightjs) horizontal-line Boolean true *** or ___ or --- => <hr /> image Boolean true ![imageName.png](imageLocation) inline-code Boolean true `someCode` => someCode italic Boolean true *text* or _text_ => text linkify Boolean true Autoconvert URL-like text to link link Boolean true [Github](https://github.com/) => Github lists Boolean true Lists, see here strong Boolean true **text** or __text__ => text blockquote Boolean true Blockquotes, see here table Boolean true Tables, see here prerender Function (source) => return { source } Function executed before rendering process postrender Function (html) => { return html } Function executed after rendering process

Lists

Unordered list

Start list with characters * , + or -

Number of spaces before that character => nesting level

* First nesting level * Second nesting level * Third nesting level * Tenth nesting level * Again third nesting level

Ordered list

Start list with number and dot. At example 1.

Number of spaces before that character => nesting level

1. First nesting level 1. Second nesting level 1. Third nesting level 1. Tenth nesting level 2. Again third nesting level

Blockquotes

> First nesting level >> Second nesting level >>> Third nesting level >>>>>>>>>> Tenth nesting level >>> Again third nesting level

Tables

A table is an arrangement of data with rows and columns, consisting of a single header row, a delimiter row separating the header from the data, and zero or more data rows. Each row must start and end with pipes ( | ) and it consists of cells containing arbitrary text, in which inlines are parsed, separated by pipes ( | ). Spaces between pipes and cell content are trimmed. Block-level elements cannot be inserted in a table. Example:

| Foo | Bar | | | Bam | Baz |

Foo Bar Baz Bim

You can use colon ( : ) in the delimiter row to determine content alignment of the corresponding column. Example:

| Align left | Align Right | Align Center | Default | |: | Some text | Some text | Some | alignment | | aligned to | aligned to | text | | the left side| the right side| in the center |

Align left Align Right Align Center Default Some text Some text Some alignment aligned to aligned to text the left side the right side in the center

Number of columns in each row in the body of the table may vary. Example:

| Column A | Column B | Column C | |-|-|-| | You can have | | empty cells | | This row | is too short | | This row | has | too many | cells |

Column A Column B Column C You can have empty cells This row is too short This row has too many

Development

Launch visual tests

npm run dev

Launch Karma with coverage

npm run dev:coverage

Build

Bundle the js and css of to the dist folder:

npm run build

Publishing

The prepublish hook will ensure dist files are created before publishing. This way you don't need to commit them in your repository.

npm version git push --follow-tags npm publish

License

MIT