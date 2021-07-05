A Simple and Highspeed Markdown Parser for Vue
npm install --save vue-simple-markdown
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSimpleMarkdown from 'vue-simple-markdown'
// You need a specific loader for CSS files like https://github.com/webpack/css-loader
import 'vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.css'
Vue.use(VueSimpleMarkdown)
<!-- Include after Vue -->
<!-- Local files -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.css"></link>
<script src="vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.js"></script>
<!-- From CDN -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-markdown/dist/vue-simple-markdown.css"></link>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-simple-markdown"></script>
<vue-simple-markdown :source="source"></vue-simple-markdown>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Describe
|source
|String
|''
|The markdown source code
|emoji
|Boolean
true
:) =>
😃
|heading
|Boolean
true
# =>
<h1>,
## =>
<h2>...
|highlight
|Boolean
true
|SyntaxHighlighter (highlightjs)
|horizontal-line
|Boolean
true
*** or
___ or
--- =>
<hr />
|image
|Boolean
true
![imageName.png](imageLocation)
|inline-code
|Boolean
true
|`someCode` =>
someCode
|italic
|Boolean
true
*text* or
_text_ => text
|linkify
|Boolean
true
|Autoconvert URL-like text to link
|link
|Boolean
true
[Github](https://github.com/) => Github
|lists
|Boolean
true
|Lists, see here
|strong
|Boolean
true
**text** or
__text__ => text
|blockquote
|Boolean
true
|Blockquotes, see here
|table
|Boolean
true
|Tables, see here
|prerender
|Function
(source) => return { source }
|Function executed before rendering process
|postrender
|Function
(html) => { return html }
|Function executed after rendering process
Start list with characters
*,
+ or
-
Number of spaces before that character => nesting level
* First nesting level
* Second nesting level
* Third nesting level
* Tenth nesting level
* Again third nesting level
Start list with number and dot. At example
1.
Number of spaces before that character => nesting level
1. First nesting level
1. Second nesting level
1. Third nesting level
1. Tenth nesting level
2. Again third nesting level
> First nesting level
>> Second nesting level
>>> Third nesting level
>>>>>>>>>> Tenth nesting level
>>> Again third nesting level
A table is an arrangement of data with rows and columns, consisting of a single header row, a delimiter row separating the header from the data, and zero or more data rows.
Each row must start and end with pipes (
|) and it consists of cells containing arbitrary text, in which inlines are parsed, separated by pipes (
|). Spaces between pipes and cell content are trimmed. Block-level elements cannot be inserted in a table.
Example:
| Foo | Bar |
|-----|-----|
| Bam | Baz |
|Foo
|Bar
|Baz
|Bim
You can use colon (
:) in the delimiter row to determine content alignment of the corresponding column.
Example:
| Align left | Align Right | Align Center | Default |
|:-----------|-:|:---:|--|
| Some text| Some text | Some | alignment |
| aligned to| aligned to | text |
| the left side| the right side| in the center |
|Align left
|Align Right
|Align Center
|Default
|Some text
|Some text
|Some
|alignment
|aligned to
|aligned to
|text
|the left side
|the right side
|in the center
Number of columns in each row in the body of the table may vary. Example:
| Column A | Column B | Column C |
|-|-|-|
| You can have | | empty cells |
| This row | is too short |
| This row | has | too many | cells |
|Column A
|Column B
|Column C
|You can have
|empty cells
|This row
|is too short
|This row
|has
|too many
npm run dev
npm run dev:coverage
Bundle the js and css of to the
dist folder:
npm run build
The
prepublish hook will ensure dist files are created before publishing. This
way you don't need to commit them in your repository.
# Bump the version first
# It'll also commit it and create a tag
npm version
# Push the bumped package and tags
git push --follow-tags
# Ship it 🚀
npm publish