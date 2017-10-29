sourceAttr href string the attribute used for large images

overlay true bool show an overlay or not

spinner true bool show spinner or not

nav true bool show arrow-navigation or not

navText ['←','→'] array text or html for the navigation arrows

captions true bool show captions if availabled or not

captionSelector 'img' string set the element where the caption is. Set it to "self" for the A-Tag itself

captionType 'attr' string how to get the caption. You can choose between attr, data or text

captionsData title string get the caption from given attribute

captionPosition 'bottom' string the position of the caption. Options are top, bottom or outside (note that outside can be outside the visible viewport!)

captionDelay 0 int adds a delay before the caption shows (in ms)

close true bool show the close button or not

closeText '×' string text or html for the close button

swipeClose true bool swipe up or down to close gallery

showCounter true bool show current image index or not

fileExt 'png|jpg|jpeg|gif' regexp or false list of fileextensions the plugin works with or false for disable the check

animationSpeed 250 int how long takes the slide animation

animationSlide true bool weather to slide in new photos or not, disable to fade

preloading true bool allows preloading next und previous images

enableKeyboard true bool allow keyboard arrow navigation and close with ESC key

loop true bool enables looping through images

rel false mixed group images by rel attribute of link with same selector.

docClose true bool closes the lightbox when clicking outside

swipeTolerance 50 int how much pixel you have to swipe, until next or previous image

className: 'simple-lightbox' string adds a class to the wrapper of the lightbox

widthRatio: 0.8 float Ratio of image width to screen width

heightRatio: 0.9 float Ratio of image height to screen height

disableRightClick false bool disable rightclick on image or not

disableScroll true bool stop scrolling page if lightbox is opened

alertError true bool show an alert, if image was not found. If false error will be ignored

alertErrorMessage 'Image not found, next image will be loaded' string the message displayed if image was not found

additionalHtml false string Additional HTML showing inside every image. Usefull for watermark etc. If false nothing is added