A Vue.js component for touch-friendly image lightbox for mobile and desktop powered by Simple Lighbox
// For Vue.js 2.0+
npm install vue-simple-lightbox
<template>
<div id="app">
<p>Welcome to your Vue.js lightbox!</p>
<lightbox
id="mylightbox"
:images="images"
:image_class=" 'img-responsive img-rounded' "
:album_class=" 'my-album-class' "
:options="options">
</lightbox>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Lightbox from 'vue-simple-lightbox'
export default {
components: {
Lightbox
},
data(){
return{
images : [
{
src : 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/vrajroham/vrajroham.github.io/85d64ac5/imgs/img1.jpg',
title : 'Image 2'
},
{
src : 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/vrajroham/vrajroham.github.io/85d64ac5/imgs/img2.jpg',
title : 'Image 3'
},
{
src : 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/vrajroham/vrajroham.github.io/85d64ac5/imgs/img3.jpg',
title : ''
},
{
src : 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/vrajroham/vrajroham.github.io/85d64ac5/imgs/img4.jpg',
title : ''
},
],
options : {
closeText : 'X'
}
}
}
}
</script>
Many of these props are inherited from simplelightbox configuration so see their docs for further details.
|Prop Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|String
|A string by which to identify the component, can be anything. Required
|images
|Array
|Array containing (src,title) Required
|image_class
|String
|Class for each image
|album_class
|String
|Class for album. i.e. Group of images (current lightbox)
|options
|Object
|Options for lightbox (refer following table)
|Property
|Default
|Type
|Description
|sourceAttr
|href
|string
|the attribute used for large images
|overlay
|true
|bool
|show an overlay or not
|spinner
|true
|bool
|show spinner or not
|nav
|true
|bool
|show arrow-navigation or not
|navText
|['←','→']
|array
|text or html for the navigation arrows
|captions
|true
|bool
|show captions if availabled or not
|captionSelector
|'img'
|string
|set the element where the caption is. Set it to "self" for the A-Tag itself
|captionType
|'attr'
|string
|how to get the caption. You can choose between attr, data or text
|captionsData
|title
|string
|get the caption from given attribute
|captionPosition
|'bottom'
|string
|the position of the caption. Options are top, bottom or outside (note that outside can be outside the visible viewport!)
|captionDelay
|0
|int
|adds a delay before the caption shows (in ms)
|close
|true
|bool
|show the close button or not
|closeText
|'×'
|string
|text or html for the close button
|swipeClose
|true
|bool
|swipe up or down to close gallery
|showCounter
|true
|bool
|show current image index or not
|fileExt
|'png|jpg|jpeg|gif'
|regexp or false
|list of fileextensions the plugin works with or false for disable the check
|animationSpeed
|250
|int
|how long takes the slide animation
|animationSlide
|true
|bool
|weather to slide in new photos or not, disable to fade
|preloading
|true
|bool
|allows preloading next und previous images
|enableKeyboard
|true
|bool
|allow keyboard arrow navigation and close with ESC key
|loop
|true
|bool
|enables looping through images
|rel
|false
|mixed
|group images by rel attribute of link with same selector.
|docClose
|true
|bool
|closes the lightbox when clicking outside
|swipeTolerance
|50
|int
|how much pixel you have to swipe, until next or previous image
|className:
|'simple-lightbox'
|string
|adds a class to the wrapper of the lightbox
|widthRatio:
|0.8
|float
|Ratio of image width to screen width
|heightRatio:
|0.9
|float
|Ratio of image height to screen height
|disableRightClick
|false
|bool
|disable rightclick on image or not
|disableScroll
|true
|bool
|stop scrolling page if lightbox is opened
|alertError
|true
|bool
|show an alert, if image was not found. If false error will be ignored
|alertErrorMessage
|'Image not found, next image will be loaded'
|string
|the message displayed if image was not found
|additionalHtml
|false
|string
|Additional HTML showing inside every image. Usefull for watermark etc. If false nothing is added
|history
|true
|bool
|enable history back closes lightbox instead of reloading the page
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve example at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build any changes made
npm run build