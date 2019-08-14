openbase logo
vsf

vue-simple-flowchart

by 王潇
0.1.8 (see all)

flowchart editor for Vue.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

154

GitHub Stars

232

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-simple-flowchart

Introduction

a lightweight flowchart editor for Vue.js, code with vanillaJS,

Note

This repository is not being actively maintained due to lack of time and interest.

My sincerest apologies to the open source community for allowing this project to stagnate. I hope it was useful for some of you as a jumping-off point.

Demo

https://jeffreyrn.github.io/vue-simple-flowchart/demo/

Feature

  • drag to connent two node, click to delete link
  • support add, delete, save node
  • reactive flowchart data

Usage

install via npm/yarn

yarn add vue-simple-flowchart

import in script

import SimpleFlowchart from 'vue-simple-flowchart';
import 'vue-simple-flowchart/dist/vue-flowchart.css';

register the component, and add below to html:

<simple-flowchart :scene.sync="data"></simple-flowchart>

then set data for flowchart component, for example:

data() {
    return {
        data: {
            centerX: 1024,
                centerY: 140,
                scale: 1,
                nodes: [
                    {
                        id: 2,
                        x: -700,
                        y: -69,
                        type: 'Action',
                        label: 'test1',
                    },
                    {
                        id: 4,
                        x: -357,
                        y: 80,
                        type: 'Script',
                        label: 'test2',
                    },
                    {
                        id: 6,
                        x: -557,
                        y: 80,
                        type: 'Rule',
                        label: 'test3',
                    }
                    ],
                    links: [
                    {
                        id: 3,
                        from: 2, // node id the link start
                        to: 4,  // node id the link end
                    }
                ]
        },
    };
}

Component

Attributes

  • height, type: Number, default: 400

Events

  • nodeClick, emit when node click, event = nodeID
  • nodeDelete: emit when node deleted, event = nodeID
  • linkBreak: emit when the selected link deleted, event = {id, from, to} (deleted link Object)
  • linkAdded: emit when new link added, event = {id, from, to} (new link Object)
  • canvasClick: emit when canvas click, event = { (Event Object) }

Project setup

yarn install

Compiles and hot-reloads for development

yarn run serve

Compiles and minifies for production

yarn run build

Lints and fixes files

yarn run lint

TODO

  • Add horizontal mode
  • Optimizition for large node array
  • Theme color configurable
  • Remove Console.log in build mode

