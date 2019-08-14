a lightweight flowchart editor for Vue.js, code with vanillaJS,
This repository is not being actively maintained due to lack of time and interest.
My sincerest apologies to the open source community for allowing this project to stagnate. I hope it was useful for some of you as a jumping-off point.
https://jeffreyrn.github.io/vue-simple-flowchart/demo/
install via npm/yarn
yarn add vue-simple-flowchart
import in script
import SimpleFlowchart from 'vue-simple-flowchart';
import 'vue-simple-flowchart/dist/vue-flowchart.css';
register the component, and add below to html:
<simple-flowchart :scene.sync="data"></simple-flowchart>
then set data for flowchart component, for example:
data() {
return {
data: {
centerX: 1024,
centerY: 140,
scale: 1,
nodes: [
{
id: 2,
x: -700,
y: -69,
type: 'Action',
label: 'test1',
},
{
id: 4,
x: -357,
y: 80,
type: 'Script',
label: 'test2',
},
{
id: 6,
x: -557,
y: 80,
type: 'Rule',
label: 'test3',
}
],
links: [
{
id: 3,
from: 2, // node id the link start
to: 4, // node id the link end
}
]
},
};
}
yarn install
yarn run serve
yarn run build
yarn run lint